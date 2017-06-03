Only 2 days until the awards party! Buy tickets now before prices go up

We’ve got a new format for the end-of-year awards party and we’d love you to join us!

We’ll honor the recipients of our awards, scholarships and grants on June 5 at 6:30 p.m. at Optimism Brewing in Capitol Hill.

After listening carefully to your feedback, we’re throwing a more casual party with a lower ticket price and a shorter program. Each ticket comes with three beers and a slice of pizza. Through Monday, tickets are $26. At the door they’re $30.

We’ll hear a few short speeches from our honorees and all NW Excellence in Journalism Contest certificates and plaques will be available for pickup during the party.

Get your tickets now! Hope to see you Monday night!