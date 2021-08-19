2021 Passion Project Grants Update

Due to a lack of applications for our Passion Project Grants this year, the $4895.53 raised from the Passion Projects Fundraiser online auction and independent donations will be rolled over to next year. This will allow us the opportunity to create larger grants and possibly more grants for our local visual journalist come 2022.

We are sorry for all the delays this year and any inconvenience it may have caused. We encourage any visual journalists in Washington State with strong story ideas or current projects to please apply again for our grants in 2022 and spread the word!

Here is a list of some of our past winners for reference and to read about how the judges chose previous winners:



2020 Ryan T. Bell, Karen Ducey, Chloe Collyer and Soumita Bhattacharya

2019 Jovelle Tamayo, Amanda Cowan and Sharon H. Chang

2018 Gemina Garland-Lewis and Grant Hindsley

2017 Jovelle Tamayo, Ramon Dompor and Sofia Jaramillo

2016 Meryl Schenker

2015 Matt Mills McKnight and David Ryder