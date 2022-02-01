SPJ Region 10 now accepting 2021 entries for the Northwest Excellence in Journalism Contest

At a glance

Deadline: Feb. 24 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time Fees: $20 (per entry for members); $25 (per entry for non-members) Register Categories Rules What’s new



The Society of Professional Journalists annual Northwest Excellence in Journalism 2021 Awards contest is now open for submissions.

The deadline to submit work is Feb. 24 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

This competition, one of the largest of its kind in the nation, honors work published or broadcast across Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Alaska.

Anyone who produces journalism residing and working in these states, known as SPJ Region 10, is eligible to enter the contest. All entries must be published or broadcast in 2021. Click here to review the contest rules.

To submit your work, make an account here. Click here to view the updated categories.

We’ve made a few changes to the contest this year. Based on feedback from our members, we created a fourth newsroom size designation for the Writing and Photo/Design questions. This is to accommodate a changing news landscape in a region where staff sizes vary greatly. The newsroom size categories for writing and photo & design sections are as follows:

Small: 1-5 FTE

Medium: 6-20 FTE

Large: 21-45 FTE

X-Large: 46+

Another big change: we now have a contest manager. Terry Williams is now your go-to contact for questions about the contest. You can reach her at spjnwcontest@gmail.com or 619-743-3669.

Fees per entry for SPJ members are $20. At least one journalist credited on the submission must be a member or the submitting newsroom must be a newsroom member. For non-members, the fee per entry is $25.

Volunteers from the SPJ Western Washington and SPJ Oregon Territory chapters run the contest. All proceeds from the contest go toward these two chapters. The Washington chapter uses these proceeds to fund scholarships for student journalists. The Oregon chapter uses the proceeds to help pay for SPJ lobbyists, who work on to improve records laws.