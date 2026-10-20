Join us at the NW Excellence in Journalism Awards Ceremony Oct. 25

Join us Sunday evening in Seattle to celebrate and distribute trophies and certificates to winners of the 2025 Northwest Excellence in Journalism contest.

This year we’ll assemble at Converge Media, 817 First Ave. Festivities will begin with cocktails and conversation at 6:30 p.m. and the ceremony at 7.

It’s free. And we especially appreciate the attendance of trophy winners, so we can save on shipping…Though more importantly, this will be way more fun than the Sunday Night Seahawks-Chiefs game at Lumen Field.

Please register via EventBrite page so our host, Seattle Gay News, powered by board member Renee Rakkety, can make accurate plans.

While our chapter helps to organize the five-state Region 10 contest with Oregon, this gathering will largely acknowledge winners across Washington for writing, audio, video, photo and design, magazines and at-large categories.

The Washington winners represent the following:

425 Magazine, Capitol Hill Seattle Blog, Cascade PBS, Cascadia Daily News, CougFan, Courier-Herald (Enumclaw), Daily Herald (Everett), Daily News (Longview), El Sol de Yakima, Inlander, InvestigateWest, Islands’ Sounder, Islands’ Weekly, KBTC-TV, KHQ-TV, KING 5, KNKX, KUOW, My Edmonds News, NCWLIFE-TV, Northwest Public Broadcasting, Olympian, Premier Media Group, Puget Sound Business Journal, Real Change, Seattle Gay News, Seattle Times, Skagit Valley Herald, Snohomish County Tribune, PCC’s Sound Consumer, Sound Publishing, South King Media, South Seattle Emerald, Spokesman-Review, Tacoma News Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Vashon-Maury Island Beachcomber, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin, Washington State magazine, Washington Super Lawyers magazine and Yakima Herald-Republic.