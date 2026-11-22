Welcome, new board members! Please join us in welcoming four new members to the SPJ Western Washington board. They bring newsroom experience from across the Puget Sound region, and we’re thrilled to have them on board: Megan Ulu-Lani Boyanton, reporter at The Seattle Times; Kienan Briscoe, an editor at Royal Media and most recently an award-winning senior reporter at the Lynnwood Times; Aaron Kennedy, an editor at The Daily Herald (Everett); and Nick Ng, My Neighborhood News Network.

Together they span daily newspapers, a regional metro and community-based local news, the full range of journalism our chapter serves.



The board also has a leadership transition: Michael Whitney of the Snohomish County Tribune becomes president, retaining treasurer duties for now; Jody Brannon becomes past president; and freelancer Randy Diamond and Tim Gruver of Washington Observer continue in their respective roles as vice president and secretary. Returning board members are Renee Raketty of Seattle Gay News, Nicole Jennings of Seattle University Law School and Eliza Aronson of the Everett Herald.



Have an idea for programming, training or advocacy? Our new board members would love to hear it. And it’s not too early to think about bringing your talents to the board in 2027! Reach us at spjwash@gmail.com.







