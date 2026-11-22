Professor is looking for newsroom editors for study on organizational support

Dr. Kelsey Mesmer, a journalism professor and researcher at Saint Louis University, is working on a research project exploring how newsroom editors support staff who encounter hostility in their work (online or in the field). Last fall and earlier this year I surveyed journalists, but now I’m hoping to learn more through interviews with newsroom editors.

Things I’m interested in discussing:

If editors have any organizational resources to support them and their staff if they encounter hostility

If editors think those resources are sufficient and if they help

Any cases of hostility that have been reported to editors and how they’ve handled them

General thoughts about how we attend to reporters’ mental health and wellbeing

General thoughts about how support should look if we could imagine a better future

I would love to opportunity to talk with editors if they have 30 minutes to spare over the next month or so. I’m running this phase of the study through the end of January next year. We could meet on Zoom or simply chat over the phone, whichever is preferred. All data is kept confidential. I don’t attach names to interviews or transcripts, and anything shared about specific news outlets or people would be masked to protect confidentiality.

To sign up for an interview, folks can use this Calendly page: https://calendly.com/kelsey- mesmer/research-interview- organizational-support-re- hostility?month=2026-11 or simply email me and we can try to find a time (especially if the times on the booking page don’t work for you; I may be able to make an evening time work with a little advanced notice).

Finally, you can see some of my other research work here if you’d like to get a feel for what the end product of this work might look like and see my research credentials. I’m also happy to answer any questions you might have about the research project!

Contact Dr. Mesmer with any questions or concerns.



Opportunity awaits!