A statement re: recent SPJ Region 10 news

This week, the national Society of Professional Journalists organization sent out a statement that they were investigating misappropriation of funds in Region 10, which oversees SPJWash and SPJ Oregon Territory.

For more than nine months, SPJWash has worked with SPJ to investigate this issue and to audit the region’s finances. We are committed to working with SPJ and SPJ Oregon Territory to account for every dollar in those accounts.

SPJWash maintains separate financial accounts from the region and is committed to transparent and responsible fiscal management. We share our bank statements with our board each month and audit those accounts each year.

We are committed to serving journalists in Washington state and look forward to continuing to improve work with local members, regional leadership, and the national board to make journalism better each day.