AAJA announces four scholarship opportunities

The Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA) Seattle chapter announced four new scholarship opportunities for aspiring journalists. The deadline to apply is April 29.

If any interested applicants have questions about submitting their materials, they can reach out to aajaseattle@gmail.com or to Jenn Smith ( JennSmith@seattletimes.com ).

Northwest Journalists of Color (NJC) Scholarship

Deadline: Friday, April 29, 2022

Apply if you are an aspiring journalist. Up to 6 winners will receive a $1,200 cash award, and a mentor who works as a journalist in the Pacific Northwest. (Up to 6 winners, $1,200 each)

For nearly 40 years, the Northwest Journalists of Color have coordinated scholarships for aspiring journalists. The NJC’s members belong to the Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA), Seattle Association of Black Journalists (SABJ), National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) and the Native American Journalists Association (NAJA). Since 1983, the NJC and AAJA have given more than $150,000 in scholarships.

You do not need to identify as a student of color to apply for this scholarship. Strong preference will be given to applicants who demonstrate an understanding of and commitment to the importance of diverse cultural backgrounds and experiences in newsrooms. You are eligible for these scholarships if you are EITHER:

On the path to graduating from or have graduated from a Washington state high school

OR

OR Attending a public or private college in Washington state

Click here to apply

Northwest Journalists of Color Visual Journalism Scholarship

Deadline: Friday, April 29, 2022

Apply if you are an aspiring photo and/or video journalist. One recipient will receive a professional DSLR camera kit (average value between $2,500 – $5,000) to help launch their career. (Average value $2,500 – $5,000)

The NJC Visual Journalism Scholarship will be awarded to an aspiring photo and/or video journalist who meets the same eligibility criteria for the NJC Scholarship. One recipient will receive a used professional camera kit, donated by The Seattle Times Photo Department, to help launch their career.

You are eligible for these scholarships if you are EITHER:

On the path to graduating from or have graduated from a Washington state high school

OR

OR Attending a public or private college in Washington state

Click here to apply

AAJA Seattle Founders’ Scholarship

Deadline: Friday, April 29, 2022

Apply if you’d like to attend the 2022 national Asian American Journalists Association convention in Los Angeles. Up to 3 recipients will $1,500 to cover expenses. (Up to 3, $1,500 each)

The Founders’ Scholarship was established in 2000 to honor Frank Abe, Ron Chew and Lori Matsukawa, founders of the AAJA Seattle chapter in 1985. The Founders’ Scholarship covers fees to attend the 2022 national Asian American Journalists Association convention in Los Angeles. Up to 3 recipients will $1,500 to cover expenses.

You are eligible for these scholarships if you are EITHER:

On the path to graduating from or have graduated from a Washington state high school

OR

OR Attending a public or private college in Washington state

All NJC winners will be awarded the Founders scholarship.

NJC-PNW Guild Conference Scholarship

Deadline: Friday, April 29, 2022

One recipient will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Parents, siblings, direct descendants and dependents of workers represented by the Pacific Northwest Newspaper Guild are not eligible. ($1,000)

You are eligible for these scholarships if you are:

On the path to graduating from or have graduated from a Washington state high school

OR

OR Attending a public or private college in Washington state

AND

AND Are not a parent, sibling, direct descendant or dependent of workers represented by the Pacific Northwest Newspaper Guild

Click here to apply