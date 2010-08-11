All Access Pass: A Freelancer’s Survival Guide event set for Sept. 21

It may be a tough media market out there, but some freelance writers are thriving while others are scrambling for assignments.

Freelancers who want to get the inside scoop on how to compete in these changing times are invited to hear tips from experts on the craft, business and technology of writing at “All Access Pass: The Freelancing Survival Guide” from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 21 at the REI flagship store, 222 Yale Ave. N. in Seattle.

Seating is limited. SPJ members get a $10 discount. To purchase a ticket please go to the event’s page at Brown Paper Tickets. For more information, read more or please contact SPJ board member David Volk at david at davidvolk.com or 206.696.5426.

KUOW commentator and travel writer Crai Bower will lead a session titled “From Proposal to Paycheck,” following a story idea through the process from pitch letter to publication while Patricia Vaccarino, author of “PR for People: Be famous for who you are and what you do” will head up a panel on “Branding for Writers.”

Speakers include Paul Frichtl, editor of Alaska Airlines Magazine; Nicole Meoli, editor of AAA Journey Magazine; James Ross Gardner, senior editor of Seattle Met Magazine; Katherine S. McKelvey, publisher of Kenmore Air in-flight publication, Harbors Magazine; Julie Case, managing editor of Columns Magazine; Financial advisor Steve Juetten; Robert Cumbow, attorney with Graham and Dunn who specializes in intellectual property rights; Alex Johnson, MSNBC.com senior writer/producer; and Diane Mettler, trade publication writer and editor of Timberwest Magazine.

The event is sponsored by the Western Washington Professional Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. It will open in REI’s upstairs meeting room with a panel discussion, followed by a selection of concurrent sessions that participants can tailor to their interests.

Topics include hidden freelance markets, diversifying income sources, the basics of running a business, financial planning for freelancers, research tips, contracts for freelancers, breaking into new markets and useful technology for journalists. The event will continue with a editor/freelancer mixer sponsored by Media Bistro.

