Announcing SPJ NW Excellence in Journalism contest winners

Thank you to everyone who submitted work into the 2021 SPJ Region 10 Excellence in Journalism Contest!

See the full list here

ABOUT THE CONTEST

This competition is one of the largest of its kind in the nation. It honors journalists across SPJ Region 10, which covers Alaska, Washington, Idaho, Montana and Oregon.

We usually open the contest to the previous year’s entries in January, then announce winners in May.

Like previous years, in 2021 we formed a committee of journalists from across SPJ Region 10 to help us adjust the contest to accommodate ever-changing newsrooms and the mediums they cover. We updated our categories and the contest rules.

If you have any questions, concerns or suggestions, contact contest organizers at spjnwcontest@gmail.com.