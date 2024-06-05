Announcing SPJ’s 2023 NW Excellence in Journalism contest winners

Thank you to everyone who submitted work into the 2021 SPJ Region 10 Excellence in Journalism Contest! We are pleased to announce this year’s first and second place winners and highlight some of the work of our region’s hardworking journalists.

Region 10 is a highly competitive field, spanning Oregon, Washington, Alaska, Montana, and Idaho. We’re so grateful to those who shared their work to be judged, as well as our colleagues who judged entries for the contest.

View the full results here.

ABOUT THE CONTEST

This competition is one of the largest of its kind in the nation. It honors journalists across SPJ Region 10, which covers Alaska, Washington, Idaho, Montana and Oregon.

We usually open the contest to the previous year’s entries in January, then announce winners in May.

Like previous years, in 2021 we formed a committee of journalists from across SPJ Region 10 to help us adjust the contest to accommodate ever-changing newsrooms and the mediums they cover. We updated our categories and the contest rules.

If you have any questions, concerns or suggestions, contact contest organizers at spjnwcontest@gmail.com.