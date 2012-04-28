Buy Your SPJ Banquet Tickets – Early Bird Price Ends May 9

Tickets are now available to the SPJ NW Excellence in Journalism Awards Banquet on Saturday, May 19. Buy your tickets now to take advantage of early bird pricing (early bird rate ends May 9)

Doors to the banquet will open at 6 pm at the Seattle Renaissance Hotel (use discount code “K6Y” when you book a room for the night and save 15%) and the dinner and program will begin at 7 pm. The evening’s award ceremony will be hosted by our guest emcees Linda Thomas of KIRO 97.3 FM and Mark Wright of KING 5 Television.

In addition to celebrating the region’s award-winning journalism of the last year, you can also support SPJ’s scholarship fund by purchasing items at our silent auction, by bringing a small monetary donation or by submitting an item for the auction.

We’ll see you on Saturday May 19 – Buy your tickets today!