Call for nominations for SPJ Western Washington board elections

The Western Washington Pro chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists is accepting candidate applications to join its 11-member board of directors ballot for its 2018-2019 year. The chapter has multiple two-year (board) and a one-year (secretary) term available for candidates, who must be approved in a vote by the chapter’s members.

To become a candidate, email a 250- to 500-word statement to spjwash@gmail.com explaining why you are running for the board. Include a short bio and 1MB+ headshot. Candidate materials must be received before 11:59 p.m. on May 23, 2018 to be considered on the ballot. Results will be announced at the annual SPJ Western Washington party on June 21.

Elected candidates will join returning board members in a season that begins in August 2018 and runs through June 2019.

Qualifications: All candidates must be current SPJ members at the time of the election (join SPJ here and make sure to select SPJ Western Washington as your chapter). Board members and officers must be able to regularly attend the chapter’s monthly board meeting in Seattle. Candidates must be paid members of the editorial media industry as full-time of part-time employees, contributors, advisers, educators, consultants, free-lancers, business owners or in other roles.

Term: The board term begins in late August and will run through the board’s final monthly meeting in June. The board typically does not meet or conduct programming in July.

Election Process: Once the application process deadline passes, the current board of directors will assemble the ballot of candidates and distribute it electronically to all current chapter members. Returned ballots will be counted and verified by a non-board member/candidate.

Successful candidates: Successful candidates will contribute to the board’s work by regularly attending programs and events; helping to develop initiatives that benefit members; recruiting volunteers and raising funds in support of a variety of chapter activities; provide financial oversight of the chapter’s budget; sit on chapter committees and provide quality governance of chapter resources and activities.

If you have any questions about the election process or whether you qualify as a candidate, please contact Western Washington Pro Chapter President Ashley Stewart at spjwash@gmail.com.