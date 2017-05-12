Chapter members: Check your email for your board elections ballot

If you have an updated membership in our chapter, you should have received an email today that includes a link to vote on the next local board. There, you’ll find short bios on these 7 candidates. SPJ Board members are elected to foster rich connections among area journalists from a variety of disciplines and perspectives. They’re responsible for communicating, advising and facilitating programming and support for journalists all over Western Washington for two-year terms.

We’ve also proposed a change to the chapter bylaws that would create a nominating committee within the current board to find candidates for incoming boards.

Deadline is June 1, so please vote now! If you didn’t get the email, please let us know ASAP: spjwash [at] gmail.com.