Congratulations to Northwest Excellence in Journalism contest winners!

We are excited to join SPJ Region 10 to announce the winners of this year’s Northwest Excellence in Journalism contest. Hundreds of journalists are honored in this year’s contest, with top recognition and runners up from Washington, Oregon, Montana, Idaho, and Alaska. We are proud to support this regional contest with our volunteer hours and we celebrate the phenomenal journalism from the last year.

All are welcome to join SPJ Western Washington for our end-of-season awards celebration on June 5.

Thank you to all who entered and we look forward to celebrating the best journalism of the year.

*A few notes on the results: Awards won by journalists outside Seattle and Portland will be mailed to the winning newsroom. The competition awards one trophy (Winner) and one certificate (Runner Up) per category. Additional trophies and certificates can be ordered from our contest vendor directly. Trophies and certificate are currently in production, and reorder/additional order information will be available upon completion. If a category isn’t listed below, it means there were not enough entries to move on to the judging round. Entries in these categories were notified and either refunded, or had their entries moved to another appropriate category. The contest did not require judges to name winners in categories. If a category below lists NO WINNERS, it means the judges for that category found the entries did not fit the requirements for a winning entry.

Here are the results:

Writing, Photography, Design (Small, 15 or fewer FTE newsroom employees)

Graphics & Illustrations

Winner

Portland Monthly

Cover: January 2016

Mike Novak, John Skewes

Runner Up

Scotsman Guide Residential Edition/ Scotsman Guide Commercial Edition

Absorbing the TRID Blows; The Allure of Small Business; Polish Those Defective Loans

Jeffrey Sabourin, Dennis Wunsch, Chuck Howard

Short-Form Feature News Reporting

Portland Monthly

“Should Portland Save the Memorial Coliseum?”

Lisa Dunn

Runner Up

Ampersand magazine

Raising Consciousness

Florangela Davila

Feature Photography

Winner

Alaska Beyond Magazine

Gearing Up to Take Great Photos

Art Wolfe

Runner Up

Columns Magazine

Dying of a Terminal Illness, Living on the Streets

Ron Wurzer

Photo Essay

Winner

Equal Voice News

Photos at the U.S.-Mexico Border

Mike Kane

Runner Up

Real Change News

Standing tall at Standing Rock

Alex Garland

Sports Action Photography

Winner

Bozeman Daily Chronicle

BHS basketball vs. Flathead

Rachel Leathe

Runner Up

The Issaquah Press

Literally football

Scott Stoddard

Best Photo Portfolio

Winner

The Daily Astorian

Danny Miller’s Photo Portfolio

Danny Miller

Runner Up

The Wenatchee World

Photo portfolio

Don Seabrook

Food & Drink Reporting

Winner

Seattle Met

The Five Oysters You Meet in Washington

Allecia Vermillion

Runner Up

Portland Monthly

20 People, Places & Plates That Set Portland’s Epic Table

Kelly Clarke, Nicolle Clemetson, Mike Novak, Amy Martin

General News Photography

Winner

The Daily Astorian

Confederate soldiers

Danny Miller

Runner Up

Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Sacajawea Audubon searches kestrel nest

Rachel Leathe

Spot News Photography

Winner

Northwest News Network

Oil Train Derails In Mosier

Emily Schwing

Runner Up

The News-Review

At first I didn’t believe it

Michael Henneke

Sports Feature Photography

Winner

Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Silver Gloves practice

Rachel Leathe

Runner Up

The Daily Astorian

2A/1A state championship game

Danny Miller

Long-Form Feature News Reporting

Winner

Seattle Met

The Secret Lives of Bigfoot Hunters

Allison Williams

Runner Up

Equal Voice News

Why Don’t You Just Move?

Alison Stine

Spot News Reporting

Winner

The Chinook Observer

GRASS FIRE UPROOTED

Luke Whittaker

Runner Up

Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Yellowstone River closed: Unprecedented fish kill closes 183-mile stretch of river

Michael Wright

Sports Feature Story

Winner

Flathead Living

The Return of Tanner Hall

Dillon Tabish

Runner Up

Crosscut.com

Seattle’s all-female football team: This isn’t the lingerie league

Cambria Roth

Business Reporting

Winner

Crosscut.com

Understanding Seattle’s high-rise boom

Paul Roberts

Runner Up

Seattle Business Magazine

Look Up in the Sky

Bill Virgin

Lifestyles & Travel Reporting

Winner

Washington State Visitor Guide

Explore Like a Local

Angela Cabotaje, Karin Vandraiss

Runner Up

Seattle Met

The Secrets of Sea-Tac Airport

Allison Williams

Arts & Entertainment

Winner

Crosscut.com

The making of a burlesque dancer

Reagan Jackson

Runner Up

Columns Magazine

Rock The New Digs

Hannah Gilman

Page Design

Winner

The News-Review

Front Page Design

Katie Alaimo

Runner Up

The Times (Tigard, Tualatin & Sherwood edition)

The Times front pages

Kate Schell

Social Issues Reporting

Winner

InvestigateWest/Crosscut

Foster Care Crisis

Allegra Abramo, Susanna Ray

Runner Up

Seattle Met

Can Seattle Make Homelessness Rare?

Josh Feit

Column

Winner

Seattle Met

Back Fence

Kathryn Robinson

Runner Up

Seattle Business Magazine

Virgin for Columns

Bill Virgin

Comprehensive Coverage

Corvallis Gazette-Times

“Cold War Casualties” series, including “Cold War Casualties” with sidebar “Metals Workers Raise Issues,” “The Forgotten Man,” “DeFazio Wants Wah Chang to Cooperate” and “Wah Chang to Resume Verifying Employment”

Bennett Hall, Godofredo Vasquez, Jessica Habjan, Chris Chapman

Runner Up

InvestigateWest

Foster Care: A System in Crisis

Allegra Abramo, Susanna Ray

Sports Column

Winner

Cougfan.com

Barry Bolton Sports Columns

Barry Bolton

Runner Up

Cougfan.com

Jed Collins

Sports Columns

Jed Collins

Sports Reporting

Winner

Cougfan.com

WSU freshman running back James Williams, ‘blessed’ by Cougars’ commitment to him in dark days, returning favor in major way

Skyler Cracraft

Runner Up

Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Conflicted contracts? Former MSU coach Ash says no conflict in university hiring son’s company

Parker Gabriel

Crime and Justice Reporting

Winner

Portland Business Journal

Rise, Fall Aequitas

Matthew Kish

Runner Up

SeattlePI.com

Dozens of Seattle sexual assault claims languished for years

Levi Pulkkinen

Editorial & Commentary

Winner

Seattle Business Magazine

Levesque for Commentaries

John Levesque

Runner Up

Siuslaw News

The danger of forgetting our ‘Day of Infamy’; The importance of accepting what homelessness isn’t; Keeping your letters from becoming a murky brew

Ned Hickson

Investigative Reporting

Winner

The News-Review

Roseburg armory exposes renters to toxic lead

April Ehrlich

Runner Up

Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Was MSU slow to act? Faculty upset by university’s handling of troubled professor

Gail Schontzler

Health & Science Reporting

Winner

Crosscut.com

The orcas are starving

David Neiwert

Runner Up

Real Change News

Broken regimens

Kelsey Hamlin

Portrait Photography

Winner

Alaska Beyond Magazine

Photo Page

Clark James Mishler

Runner Up

Portland Monthly

The Spark (Portrait of Karlen Yallup)

Terry Manier

Digital Innovation

Winner

YES! Magazine

Comics Reporting–When Fighting Wildfires

Jennifer Luxton, Stephen Miller

Runner Up

Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Walkability gap story and interactive

Eric Dietrich

Government and Politics Reporting

Winner

Portland Monthly

“Why Portland’s Elected Leaders Keep Failing Despite the City’s Success”

Zach Dundas

Runner Up

Northwest Asian Weekly

New bill brings cultural competency to food inspection

Tiffany Ran

General Excellence

Winner

Seattle Met

April and June

Staff

Runner Up

YES! Magazine

YES! Magazine Spring and Summer Issues

Staff

Writing, Photography, Design (Medium, 16 to 49 FTE newsroom employees)

Arts & Entertainment

Winner

The Columbian

Paul versus Paul / point by point

Scott Hewitt

Runner Up

The News Tribune

“Think you’re busy?”

Rosemary Ponnekanti

Investigative Reporting

Winner

Willamette Week

Roofless

Nigel Jaquiss

Runner Up

Portland Tribune

Zombie homes series

Peter Korn

Sports Column

Winner

The Columbian

Time to consider schools’ classification success in reclassification process / Special relay reminds us what prep sports are all about / Public schools vs. Private, what do the facts say?

Tim Martinez

Runner Up

The Columbian

Sweet Redemption for 2013 Defeat; PSU Football Tempered by Tragedy; State Champion’s Coach Inspired Him on Deeper Level

Micah Rice

Best Photo Portfolio

Winner

Missoulian

Photography Portfolio

Kurt Wilson

Runner Up

Kitsap Sun

Meegan M. Reid portfolio

Meegan M. Reid

Feature Photography

Winner

Kitsap Sun

Cat rescue

Meegan M. Reid

Runner Up

Mail Tribune

Sky boarder

Jamie Lusch

Portrait Photography

Winner

Kitsap Sun

Free the nipple couple

Larry Steagall

Runner Up

The Daily Herald

Untitled

Kevin Clark

Sports Feature Photography

Winner

Missoulian

Olympic Reflections

Tommy Martino

Runner Up

Health & Science Reporting

Winner

Kitsap Sun

River Delta Reborn

Tristan Baurick

Runner Up

Portland Tribune

The ethics of Blue’s body

Shasta Kearns Moore

Business Reporting

Winner

The Daily Herald, Everett

Broadway’s bright future

Chris Winters, Eric Stevick

Runner Up

Willamette Week

Squished

Beth Slovic

Column

Winner

The News Tribune

Matt Driscoll columns

Matt Driscoll

Runner Up

Statesman Journal

The genesis of a toy drive, Retired prison boss in Salem is death penalty critic, Cancer patients ride in style

Capi Lynn

Sports Action Photography

Winner

The Daily Herald

untitled

Kevin Clark

Runner Up

Statesman Journal

Jubilation at the Olympic Trials in Salem

Molly J. Smith

Spot News Reporting

Winner

KTUU Channel 2 Attack on the Iditarod trail

Kyle Hopkins

Runner Up

Yakima Herald-Republic

Ammonia leak at Stadelman Fruit forces evacuations, road closures in Zillah

Mai Hoang, Michelle Iracheta

Short-Form Feature News Reporting

Winner

Missoulian Newspaper

Pride and pageants: It’s a two-way street

Vince Devlin

Runner Up

The Columbian

Trump made approach to Cowlitz over casino plan

Lauren Dake

Long-Form Feature News Reporting

Winner

The Daily Herald, Everett

Everett Massacre: Death on the Dock

Eric Stevick, Julie Muhlstein

Runner Up

Willamette Week

Wilder

Aaron Mesh

Comprehensive Coverage

Winner

The Columbian

Oil Town

Brooks Johnson, Dameon Pesanti

Runner Up

The News Tribune (Tacoma, Wa)

Coverage of the Tacoma methanol plant

Derrick Nunnally, Kate Martin, Adam Ashton

Editorial & Commentary

Winner

Statesman Journal

All I know is this must stop; Malheur protesters violate the Constitution they seek to protect; Don’t mess with Oregon’s wolves

Dick Hughes

Runner Up

The News Tribune (Tacoma, Wa)

Editorial commentary compilation

Matt Misterek

General News Photography

Winner

Mail Tribune

Memorial Day: Thousands honor service members at Eagle Point National Cemetery

Jamie Lusch

Runner Up

The Columbian

Crash victim thanks his saviors

Amanda Cowan

Spot News Photography

Winner

Tri-City Herald

Police Get Man to Leave Cable Bridge

Bob Brawdy

Runner Up

Yakima Herald-Republic

Ammonia Leak

Shawn Gust

Government and Politics Reporting

Winner

Oregon Public Broadcasting

Trump Victory Has Northwest Timber Towns Cheering

Jes Burns, Cassandra Profita

Runner Up

Willamette Week

Reinventing the Wheeler

Beth Slovic

Crime and Justice Reporting

Winner

Seattle Weekly

The Double Bind

Sara Bernard

Runner Up

Willamette Week

She Survived. He Didn’t.

Beth Slovic

Sports Reporting

Winner

Mail Tribune

Miles: Kids’ sports culture needs repair

Tim Trower

Runner Up

The Daily News of Longview, Wash

Wood vs. Metal Bats: Will NWAC go back to its old ways? Talk begins this week

Rick McCorkle

Social Issues Reporting

Winner

Willamette Week

Kicked Out of Town

Rachel Monahan

Runner Up

Willamette Week

Homeless Heaven

Rachel Monahan

Photo Essay

Winner

Yakima Herald-Republic

Evan Mettie

Mason Trinca

Runner Up

Seattle Weekly

The Fear and Resolve of Those Most Threatened by a Trump Presidency

Jovelle Tamayo

Page Design

Winner

The Columbian Feb. 19; April 29; Sept. 4

Dave Magnuson

Willamette Week

Runner Up

A Field Guide to Urban Camping

Rick Vodicka, Caleb Misclevitz, Julie Showers

Digital Innovation

Winner

Yakima Herald-Republic

Little League Photos

Paul Crawford

Runner Up

Yakima Herald-Republic

Police Incident Map

Aidian Holder

Sports Feature Story

Winner

The Daily Herald, Everett

Rescue on Denali

Rich Myhre

Runner Up

Willamette Week

Thorn This Way

Jonanna Widner

General Excellence

Winner

Willamette Week

April 6 and Nov. 16

Mark Zusman

Runner Up

Statesman Journal

April 6 and Sept. 25

Staff

Writing, Photography, Design (Large, 50 or more FTE newsroom employees)

Short-Form Feature News Reporting Winner

The Oregonian Portland’s Joyce Hotel closes, slamming doors shut for 90 vulnerable tenants

Casey Parks

Runner Up

Seattlepi.com

Chad Crooks didn’t have to die

Levi Pulkkinen

Photo Essay

Winner

SeattlePI.com

Pig Harvest on Vashon Genna Martin

Runner Up

The Seattle Times

Seattle’s Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Churches

Erika Schultz

General News Photography

Winner SeattlePI.com

Alton Sterling BLM Protest

Grant Hindsley

Runner Up

The Seattle Times

The Emperor Has No Clothes

Alan Berner

Spot News Photography

Winner

The Register-Guard

Sewer capture

Collin Andrew

Runner Up

The Oregonian/OregonLive

Election protests

Mark Graves

Crime and Justice Reporting

Winner

The Oregonian/OregonLive

State fails to track sex offenders

Maxine Bernstein

Runner Up

The Oregonian/OregonLive

When a trooper slaps his son

Carli Brosseau, Rebecca Woolington

Portrait Photography

Winner

SeattlePI.com

Rolling Homeless: Adam & Sarah

Genna Martin

Runner Up

SeattlePI.com

Tattoo Expo

Grant Hindsley

Best Photo Portfolio

Winner

The Seattle Times

Portfolio

Bettina Hansen

Runner Up

SeattlePI.com

Portfolio 2016

Genna Martin

Social Issues Reporting

Winner

The Oregonian/OregonLive

Baby Battle

Aimee Green

Runner Up

The Oregonian

She loved her husband. Could she love her transgender wife?

Casey Parks

Spot News Reporting

Winner

The Oregonian/OregonLive

Militia acquittals

Maxine Bernstein

Runner Up

The Oregonian/OregonLive

LaVoy Finicum shooting

The Oregonian/OregonLive staff

Business Reporting

Winner

Register-Guard Investors

Losing Hope of Recouping Losses

Christian Wihtol

Runner Up

Bloomberg News

How Despots Use Twitter to Hunt Dissidents

Benjamin Elgin, Peter Robison

Column

Winner

The Seattle Times

Seattle Sketcher column

Gabriel Campanario

Runner Up

The Oregonian/OregonLive

Columns by Steve Duin

Steve Duin

Comprehensive Coverage

Winner

The Oregonian/OregonLive

Umpqua shooting aftermath

Andrew Theen, Rebecca Woolington, Molly Young

Runner Up

Alaska Dispatch News

Climate change in Alaska and the Arctic

Yereth Rosen

Long-Form Feature News Reporting

Winner

Bloomberg News Warren Buffett Made a Big Bet On an `In-Your-Face’ CEO

Noah Buhayar

Runner Up

The Seattle Times

‘Microcosm of the city’: Garfield High principal navigates racial divide

Claudia Rowe

Sports Feature Story

Winner

Alaska Dispatch News

A football culture is growing in a traditional Russian village

Marc Lester

Runner Up

The Oregonian/OregonLive

JT Taylor

John Canzano

Investigative Reporting

Winner

The Oregonian/OregonLive

Toxic Armories

Rob Davis

Runner Up

The Oregonian/OregonLive

Draining Oregon

Kelly House, Mark Graves

Feature Photography

Winner

SeattlePI.com

Detective Cookie crashes the school dance

Genna Martin

Runner Up

The Register-Guard

Feeding the meter

Collin Andrew

Health & Science Reporting

Winner

Bloomberg News

Delicate Dances With Those Who Save Wolves

Karen Weise

Runner Up

Alaska Dispatch News

The run of a lifetime

Marc Lester

Sports Reporting

Winner

Seattle Times

City Brushed off Feasibility of NHL, NBA at KeyArena

Geoff Baker

Runner Up

Seattle Times

White Sox protest against Mariners collecting 60 percent of visiting clubhouse dues

Geoff Baker

Government and Politics Reporting

Winner

The Oregonian/OregonLive

Draining Oregon

Kelly House, Mark Graves

Runner Up

The Oregonian/OregonLive

Tribal housing promises forgotten

Molly Harbarger

Sports Action Photography

Winner

SeattlePI.com

Boykin dives for the TD

Genna Martin

Runner Up

The Seattle Times

The Save

Lindsey Wasson

Sports Feature Photography

Winner

The Seattle Times

Eleven Hundred Pounds of Sumos

Alan Berner Berner

Runner Up

The Seattle Times

Closer

Lindsey Wasson

Page Design

Winner

The Register-Guard

Three page designs

Tom Penix

Runner Up

Seattle Times

Lund pages

Rick Lund

Digital Innovation

Winner

The Seattle Times

Under Our Skin: What do we mean when we talk about race?

Seattle Times staff

Runner UP

KTUU-TV

DATA VIZ: Most unwanted technology items post-Christmas

Sidney Sullivan

Graphics & Illustrations

Audio, Video (Small, 24 or fewer FTE newsroom employees)

Feature Video Reporting

Winner

EastIdahoNews.com

Remembering Jeralee Underwood

Nate Eaton

Runner Up

KTUU

Angelica’s Journey

Dan Carpenter

Breaking Video Reporting

Winner

Mail Tribune

On the front lines of the Gap fire

Ryan Pfeil

Runner Up

KIMA-TV

High wind causes concern for Halfway Fire in Yakima County

Jackie DelPilar

Investigative Video Reporting

Winner

Albany Democrat-Herald

Workers raise fairness issues

Jessica Habjan, Godofredo Vasquez

Runner Up

KAPP-KVEW Local News

The Cash Cow Catch 22

Galen Ettlin, Mike Gonzalez

Investigative Audio Reporting

Northwest News Network

Gun Law Gaps

Austin Jenkins, Chris Ingalls

Sports Audio Reporting

Audio News Series

Winner

Alaska Public Media

Fostering Our Future

Anne Hillman

Runner Up

KTOO

Chasing the Dream

Elizabeth Jenkins

Video News Series

Winner

KAPP-KVEW Local News

LGBT messages vandalized with slurs, “straight pride” at local high schools

Galen Ettlin

Runner Up

KRTV

Exercise Saber Guardian

Margaret DeMarco

General News Video Reporting

Winner

EastIdahoNews.com

The Sunday Bandit

Nate Eaton, Stephan Rockefeller

Runner Up

KTUU

The Return to Tikigaq

Dan Carpenter

General News Audio Reporting

Winner

KTOO

Nikiski residents in limbo after LNG land grab

Rashah McChesney

Runner Up

Northwest News Network

In A Trump Year, Candidates Look For Ways To Shake Things Up

Austin Jenkins

Feature Audio Reporting

Winner

KNKX Public Radio

She Had To Relive The Worst Moments Of Her Life, And A Dog Got Her Through It

Gabriel Spitzer

Runner Up

KNKX Public Radio

Parents Wait To See If Criminal Charges Will Be Filed Over Their Son’s Death In Island County Jail

Ashley Gross

Audio, Video (Large, 25 or more FTE newsroom employees)

Sports Video Reporting

Winner

The Columbian

Vancouver rower aiming for 2016 Paralympics

Ariane Kunze

Runner Up

KTUU-TV

Eskimo Ninja Warrior

Blake Essig

Sports Audio Reporting

Winner

KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio

Dressed like women warriors, these girls step into their heritage

Marcie Sillman, Jim Gates

Runner Up

KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio

This is what a concussion sounds like

Conor Gormally, Lila Kitaeff, Carol Smith

Investigative Video Reporting

Winner

KIRO 7

Convicted Criminals’ DNA Not Being Tested, Uncovers Need for Legislative Fix

Casey McNerthney, Amy Clancy

Runner Up

The Oregonian/OregonLive

Toxic Armories: Videos by Teresa Mahoney

Teresa Mahoney

General News Audio Reporting

Winner

KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio

Couple Behind Gun Control Initiative

Amy Radil, Jim Gates

Runner Up

Oregon Public Broadcasting/EarthFix

Trump Victory Has Northwest Timber Towns Cheering

Jes Burns, Cassandra Profita

Breaking Video Reporting

Winner

The News Tribune (Tacoma, Wa)

Procession and Memorial Service honoring fallen officer

Staff

Runner Up

KTUU Channel 2

Attack on the Iditarod trail

Nikki Carvajal, Albert Lutan, Kyle Hopkins

Feature Audio Reporting

Winner

Oregon Public Broadcasting

Portland Family Faces The Reality Of A Lead-Poisoned Child

Cassandra Profita

Runner Up

KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio

Can the middle class lifestyle my Seattle grandparents had ever be achievable again?

Emily Fox, Carol Smith

Audio News Series

Winner

KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio

Health of the Uniform

Patricia Murphy, Adam Hochberg

Runner Up

OPB

This Land Is Our Land

Staff

Investigative Audio Reporting

Winner

KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio

Out of the Jungle

Kate Walters, Joshua McNichols, Carol Smith, Whitney Henry-Lester

Runner Up

KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio

Hollow Columns

John Ryan, Carolyn Adolph, Carol Smith

Video News Series

Winner

EarthFix and its partner stations (OPB, KUOW, KCTS9)

Battle Ready: The Military’s Environmental Legacy In The Northwest

Katie Campbell

Runner Up

The Seattle Times

30 Days: A refugee family’s first month in the U.S.

Lauren Frohne, Erika Schultz, Corinne Chin

Feature Video Reporting

Winner

KTUU-TV Protecting Denali by Dog Sled

Blake Essig, Albert Lutan

Runner UP

OPB

Darcelle XV

Kami Horton, Lisa Kallem, Greg Bond, William Ward

General News Video Reporting

Winner

KTUU

Chalk

David Brooks

Runner Up

KTUU-TV

On Thin Ice: Alaskans Adapt to Changing Environment

Blake Essig