24 May Congratulations to Northwest Excellence in Journalism contest winners!
We are excited to join SPJ Region 10 to announce the winners of this year’s Northwest Excellence in Journalism contest. Hundreds of journalists are honored in this year’s contest, with top recognition and runners up from Washington, Oregon, Montana, Idaho, and Alaska. We are proud to support this regional contest with our volunteer hours and we celebrate the phenomenal journalism from the last year.
All are welcome to join SPJ Western Washington for our end-of-season awards celebration on June 5. This year, we’ll have a more casual (and less expensive) affair at Optimism Brewing on Seattle’s Capitol Hill. We’ll hear speeches from our gala award honorees and all NWEIJ plaques and certificates will be available for pickup at the event. Early bird pricing is $20 before June 1 and it comes with pizza and beer, so get your tickets early.
Thank you to all who entered and we look forward to celebrating the best journalism of the year.
*A few notes on the results: Awards won by journalists outside Seattle and Portland will be mailed to the winning newsroom. The competition awards one trophy (Winner) and one certificate (Runner Up) per category. Additional trophies and certificates can be ordered from our contest vendor directly. Trophies and certificate are currently in production, and reorder/additional order information will be available upon completion. If a category isn’t listed below, it means there were not enough entries to move on to the judging round. Entries in these categories were notified and either refunded, or had their entries moved to another appropriate category. The contest did not require judges to name winners in categories. If a category below lists NO WINNERS, it means the judges for that category found the entries did not fit the requirements for a winning entry.
Here are the results:
Writing, Photography, Design (Small, 15 or fewer FTE newsroom employees)
Graphics & Illustrations
Winner
Portland Monthly
Cover: January 2016
Mike Novak, John Skewes
Runner Up
Scotsman Guide Residential Edition/ Scotsman Guide Commercial Edition
Absorbing the TRID Blows; The Allure of Small Business; Polish Those Defective Loans
Jeffrey Sabourin, Dennis Wunsch, Chuck Howard
Short-Form Feature News Reporting
Portland Monthly
“Should Portland Save the Memorial Coliseum?”
Lisa Dunn
Runner Up
Ampersand magazine
Raising Consciousness
Florangela Davila
Feature Photography
Winner
Alaska Beyond Magazine
Gearing Up to Take Great Photos
Art Wolfe
Runner Up
Columns Magazine
Dying of a Terminal Illness, Living on the Streets
Ron Wurzer
Photo Essay
Winner
Equal Voice News
Photos at the U.S.-Mexico Border
Mike Kane
Runner Up
Real Change News
Standing tall at Standing Rock
Alex Garland
Sports Action Photography
Winner
Bozeman Daily Chronicle
BHS basketball vs. Flathead
Rachel Leathe
Runner Up
The Issaquah Press
Literally football
Scott Stoddard
Best Photo Portfolio
Winner
The Daily Astorian
Danny Miller’s Photo Portfolio
Danny Miller
Runner Up
The Wenatchee World
Photo portfolio
Don Seabrook
Food & Drink Reporting
Winner
Seattle Met
The Five Oysters You Meet in Washington
Allecia Vermillion
Runner Up
Portland Monthly
20 People, Places & Plates That Set Portland’s Epic Table
Kelly Clarke, Nicolle Clemetson, Mike Novak, Amy Martin
General News Photography
Winner
The Daily Astorian
Confederate soldiers
Danny Miller
Runner Up
Bozeman Daily Chronicle
Sacajawea Audubon searches kestrel nest
Rachel Leathe
Spot News Photography
Winner
Northwest News Network
Oil Train Derails In Mosier
Emily Schwing
Runner Up
The News-Review
At first I didn’t believe it
Michael Henneke
Sports Feature Photography
Winner
Bozeman Daily Chronicle
Silver Gloves practice
Rachel Leathe
Runner Up
The Daily Astorian
2A/1A state championship game
Danny Miller
Long-Form Feature News Reporting
Winner
Seattle Met
The Secret Lives of Bigfoot Hunters
Allison Williams
Runner Up
Equal Voice News
Why Don’t You Just Move?
Alison Stine
Spot News Reporting
Winner
The Chinook Observer
GRASS FIRE UPROOTED
Luke Whittaker
Runner Up
Bozeman Daily Chronicle
Yellowstone River closed: Unprecedented fish kill closes 183-mile stretch of river
Michael Wright
Sports Feature Story
Winner
Flathead Living
The Return of Tanner Hall
Dillon Tabish
Runner Up
Crosscut.com
Seattle’s all-female football team: This isn’t the lingerie league
Cambria Roth
Business Reporting
Winner
Crosscut.com
Understanding Seattle’s high-rise boom
Paul Roberts
Runner Up
Seattle Business Magazine
Look Up in the Sky
Bill Virgin
Lifestyles & Travel Reporting
Winner
Washington State Visitor Guide
Explore Like a Local
Angela Cabotaje, Karin Vandraiss
Runner Up
Seattle Met
The Secrets of Sea-Tac Airport
Allison Williams
Arts & Entertainment
Winner
Crosscut.com
The making of a burlesque dancer
Reagan Jackson
Runner Up
Columns Magazine
Rock The New Digs
Hannah Gilman
Page Design
Winner
The News-Review
Front Page Design
Katie Alaimo
Runner Up
The Times (Tigard, Tualatin & Sherwood edition)
The Times front pages
Kate Schell
Social Issues Reporting
Winner
InvestigateWest/Crosscut
Foster Care Crisis
Allegra Abramo, Susanna Ray
Runner Up
Seattle Met
Can Seattle Make Homelessness Rare?
Josh Feit
Column
Winner
Seattle Met
Back Fence
Kathryn Robinson
Runner Up
Seattle Business Magazine
Virgin for Columns
Bill Virgin
Comprehensive Coverage
Corvallis Gazette-Times
“Cold War Casualties” series, including “Cold War Casualties” with sidebar “Metals Workers Raise Issues,” “The Forgotten Man,” “DeFazio Wants Wah Chang to Cooperate” and “Wah Chang to Resume Verifying Employment”
Bennett Hall, Godofredo Vasquez, Jessica Habjan, Chris Chapman
Runner Up
InvestigateWest
Foster Care: A System in Crisis
Allegra Abramo, Susanna Ray
Sports Column
Winner
Cougfan.com
Barry Bolton Sports Columns
Barry Bolton
Runner Up
Cougfan.com
Jed Collins
Sports Columns
Jed Collins
Sports Reporting
Winner
Cougfan.com
WSU freshman running back James Williams, ‘blessed’ by Cougars’ commitment to him in dark days, returning favor in major way
Skyler Cracraft
Runner Up
Bozeman Daily Chronicle
Conflicted contracts? Former MSU coach Ash says no conflict in university hiring son’s company
Parker Gabriel
Crime and Justice Reporting
Winner
Portland Business Journal
Rise, Fall Aequitas
Matthew Kish
Runner Up
SeattlePI.com
Dozens of Seattle sexual assault claims languished for years
Levi Pulkkinen
Editorial & Commentary
Winner
Seattle Business Magazine
Levesque for Commentaries
John Levesque
Runner Up
Siuslaw News
The danger of forgetting our ‘Day of Infamy’; The importance of accepting what homelessness isn’t; Keeping your letters from becoming a murky brew
Ned Hickson
Investigative Reporting
Winner
The News-Review
Roseburg armory exposes renters to toxic lead
April Ehrlich
Runner Up
Bozeman Daily Chronicle
Was MSU slow to act? Faculty upset by university’s handling of troubled professor
Gail Schontzler
Health & Science Reporting
Winner
Crosscut.com
The orcas are starving
David Neiwert
Runner Up
Real Change News
Broken regimens
Kelsey Hamlin
Portrait Photography
Winner
Alaska Beyond Magazine
Photo Page
Clark James Mishler
Runner Up
Portland Monthly
The Spark (Portrait of Karlen Yallup)
Terry Manier
Digital Innovation
Winner
YES! Magazine
Comics Reporting–When Fighting Wildfires
Jennifer Luxton, Stephen Miller
Runner Up
Bozeman Daily Chronicle
Walkability gap story and interactive
Eric Dietrich
Government and Politics Reporting
Winner
Portland Monthly
“Why Portland’s Elected Leaders Keep Failing Despite the City’s Success”
Zach Dundas
Runner Up
Northwest Asian Weekly
New bill brings cultural competency to food inspection
Tiffany Ran
General Excellence
Winner
Seattle Met
April and June
Staff
Runner Up
YES! Magazine
YES! Magazine Spring and Summer Issues
Staff
Writing, Photography, Design (Medium, 16 to 49 FTE newsroom employees)
Arts & Entertainment
Winner
The Columbian
Paul versus Paul / point by point
Scott Hewitt
Runner Up
The News Tribune
“Think you’re busy?”
Rosemary Ponnekanti
Investigative Reporting
Winner
Willamette Week
Roofless
Nigel Jaquiss
Runner Up
Portland Tribune
Zombie homes series
Peter Korn
Sports Column
Winner
The Columbian
Time to consider schools’ classification success in reclassification process / Special relay reminds us what prep sports are all about / Public schools vs. Private, what do the facts say?
Tim Martinez
Runner Up
The Columbian
Sweet Redemption for 2013 Defeat; PSU Football Tempered by Tragedy; State Champion’s Coach Inspired Him on Deeper Level
Micah Rice
Best Photo Portfolio
Winner
Missoulian
Photography Portfolio
Kurt Wilson
Runner Up
Kitsap Sun
Meegan M. Reid portfolio
Meegan M. Reid
Feature Photography
Winner
Kitsap Sun
Cat rescue
Meegan M. Reid
Runner Up
Mail Tribune
Sky boarder
Jamie Lusch
Portrait Photography
Winner
Kitsap Sun
Free the nipple couple
Larry Steagall
Runner Up
The Daily Herald
Untitled
Kevin Clark
Sports Feature Photography
Winner
Missoulian
Olympic Reflections
Tommy Martino
Runner Up
*NO WINNER
Health & Science Reporting
Winner
Kitsap Sun
River Delta Reborn
Tristan Baurick
Runner Up
Portland Tribune
The ethics of Blue’s body
Shasta Kearns Moore
Business Reporting
Winner
The Daily Herald, Everett
Broadway’s bright future
Chris Winters, Eric Stevick
Runner Up
Willamette Week
Squished
Beth Slovic
Column
Winner
The News Tribune
Matt Driscoll columns
Matt Driscoll
Runner Up
Statesman Journal
The genesis of a toy drive, Retired prison boss in Salem is death penalty critic, Cancer patients ride in style
Capi Lynn
Sports Action Photography
Winner
The Daily Herald
untitled
Kevin Clark
Runner Up
Statesman Journal
Jubilation at the Olympic Trials in Salem
Molly J. Smith
Spot News Reporting
Winner
KTUU Channel 2 Attack on the Iditarod trail
Kyle Hopkins
Runner Up
Yakima Herald-Republic
Ammonia leak at Stadelman Fruit forces evacuations, road closures in Zillah
Mai Hoang, Michelle Iracheta
Short-Form Feature News Reporting
Winner
Missoulian Newspaper
Pride and pageants: It’s a two-way street
Vince Devlin
Runner Up
The Columbian
Trump made approach to Cowlitz over casino plan
Lauren Dake
Long-Form Feature News Reporting
Winner
The Daily Herald, Everett
Everett Massacre: Death on the Dock
Eric Stevick, Julie Muhlstein
Runner Up
Willamette Week
Wilder
Aaron Mesh
Comprehensive Coverage
Winner
The Columbian
Oil Town
Brooks Johnson, Dameon Pesanti
Runner Up
The News Tribune (Tacoma, Wa)
Coverage of the Tacoma methanol plant
Derrick Nunnally, Kate Martin, Adam Ashton
Editorial & Commentary
Winner
Statesman Journal
All I know is this must stop; Malheur protesters violate the Constitution they seek to protect; Don’t mess with Oregon’s wolves
Dick Hughes
Runner Up
The News Tribune (Tacoma, Wa)
Editorial commentary compilation
Matt Misterek
General News Photography
Winner
Mail Tribune
Memorial Day: Thousands honor service members at Eagle Point National Cemetery
Jamie Lusch
Runner Up
The Columbian
Crash victim thanks his saviors
Amanda Cowan
Spot News Photography
Winner
Tri-City Herald
Police Get Man to Leave Cable Bridge
Bob Brawdy
Runner Up
Yakima Herald-Republic
Ammonia Leak
Shawn Gust
Government and Politics Reporting
Winner
Oregon Public Broadcasting
Trump Victory Has Northwest Timber Towns Cheering
Jes Burns, Cassandra Profita
Runner Up
Willamette Week
Reinventing the Wheeler
Beth Slovic
Crime and Justice Reporting
Winner
Seattle Weekly
The Double Bind
Sara Bernard
Runner Up
Willamette Week
She Survived. He Didn’t.
Beth Slovic
Sports Reporting
Winner
Mail Tribune
Miles: Kids’ sports culture needs repair
Tim Trower
Runner Up
The Daily News of Longview, Wash
Wood vs. Metal Bats: Will NWAC go back to its old ways? Talk begins this week
Rick McCorkle
Social Issues Reporting
Winner
Willamette Week
Kicked Out of Town
Rachel Monahan
Runner Up
Willamette Week
Homeless Heaven
Rachel Monahan
Photo Essay
Winner
Yakima Herald-Republic
Evan Mettie
Mason Trinca
Runner Up
Seattle Weekly
The Fear and Resolve of Those Most Threatened by a Trump Presidency
Jovelle Tamayo
Page Design
Winner
The Columbian Feb. 19; April 29; Sept. 4
Dave Magnuson
Willamette Week
Runner Up
A Field Guide to Urban Camping
Rick Vodicka, Caleb Misclevitz, Julie Showers
Digital Innovation
Winner
Yakima Herald-Republic
Little League Photos
Paul Crawford
Runner Up
Yakima Herald-Republic
Police Incident Map
Aidian Holder
Sports Feature Story
Winner
The Daily Herald, Everett
Rescue on Denali
Rich Myhre
Runner Up
Willamette Week
Thorn This Way
Jonanna Widner
General Excellence
Winner
Willamette Week
April 6 and Nov. 16
Mark Zusman
Runner Up
Statesman Journal
April 6 and Sept. 25
Staff
Writing, Photography, Design (Large, 50 or more FTE newsroom employees)
Short-Form Feature News Reporting Winner
The Oregonian Portland’s Joyce Hotel closes, slamming doors shut for 90 vulnerable tenants
Casey Parks
Runner Up
Seattlepi.com
Chad Crooks didn’t have to die
Levi Pulkkinen
Photo Essay
Winner
SeattlePI.com
Pig Harvest on Vashon Genna Martin
Runner Up
The Seattle Times
Seattle’s Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Churches
Erika Schultz
General News Photography
Winner SeattlePI.com
Alton Sterling BLM Protest
Grant Hindsley
Runner Up
The Seattle Times
The Emperor Has No Clothes
Alan Berner
Spot News Photography
Winner
The Register-Guard
Sewer capture
Collin Andrew
Runner Up
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Election protests
Mark Graves
Crime and Justice Reporting
Winner
The Oregonian/OregonLive
State fails to track sex offenders
Maxine Bernstein
Runner Up
The Oregonian/OregonLive
When a trooper slaps his son
Carli Brosseau, Rebecca Woolington
Portrait Photography
Winner
SeattlePI.com
Rolling Homeless: Adam & Sarah
Genna Martin
Runner Up
SeattlePI.com
Tattoo Expo
Grant Hindsley
Best Photo Portfolio
Winner
The Seattle Times
Portfolio
Bettina Hansen
Runner Up
SeattlePI.com
Portfolio 2016
Genna Martin
Social Issues Reporting
Winner
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Baby Battle
Aimee Green
Runner Up
The Oregonian
She loved her husband. Could she love her transgender wife?
Casey Parks
Spot News Reporting
Winner
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Militia acquittals
Maxine Bernstein
Runner Up
The Oregonian/OregonLive
LaVoy Finicum shooting
The Oregonian/OregonLive staff
Business Reporting
Winner
Register-Guard Investors
Losing Hope of Recouping Losses
Christian Wihtol
Runner Up
Bloomberg News
How Despots Use Twitter to Hunt Dissidents
Benjamin Elgin, Peter Robison
Column
Winner
The Seattle Times
Seattle Sketcher column
Gabriel Campanario
Runner Up
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Columns by Steve Duin
Steve Duin
Comprehensive Coverage
Winner
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Umpqua shooting aftermath
Andrew Theen, Rebecca Woolington, Molly Young
Runner Up
Alaska Dispatch News
Climate change in Alaska and the Arctic
Yereth Rosen
Long-Form Feature News Reporting
Winner
Bloomberg News Warren Buffett Made a Big Bet On an `In-Your-Face’ CEO
Noah Buhayar
Runner Up
The Seattle Times
‘Microcosm of the city’: Garfield High principal navigates racial divide
Claudia Rowe
Sports Feature Story
Winner
Alaska Dispatch News
A football culture is growing in a traditional Russian village
Marc Lester
Runner Up
The Oregonian/OregonLive
JT Taylor
John Canzano
Investigative Reporting
Winner
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Toxic Armories
Rob Davis
Runner Up
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Draining Oregon
Kelly House, Mark Graves
Feature Photography
Winner
SeattlePI.com
Detective Cookie crashes the school dance
Genna Martin
Runner Up
The Register-Guard
Feeding the meter
Collin Andrew
Health & Science Reporting
Winner
Bloomberg News
Delicate Dances With Those Who Save Wolves
Karen Weise
Runner Up
Alaska Dispatch News
The run of a lifetime
Marc Lester
Sports Reporting
Winner
Seattle Times
City Brushed off Feasibility of NHL, NBA at KeyArena
Geoff Baker
Runner Up
Seattle Times
White Sox protest against Mariners collecting 60 percent of visiting clubhouse dues
Geoff Baker
Government and Politics Reporting
Winner
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Draining Oregon
Kelly House, Mark Graves
Runner Up
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Tribal housing promises forgotten
Molly Harbarger
Sports Action Photography
Winner
SeattlePI.com
Boykin dives for the TD
Genna Martin
Runner Up
The Seattle Times
The Save
Lindsey Wasson
Sports Feature Photography
Winner
The Seattle Times
Eleven Hundred Pounds of Sumos
Alan Berner Berner
Runner Up
The Seattle Times
Closer
Lindsey Wasson
Page Design
Winner
The Register-Guard
Three page designs
Tom Penix
Runner Up
Seattle Times
Lund pages
Rick Lund
Digital Innovation
Winner
The Seattle Times
Under Our Skin: What do we mean when we talk about race?
Seattle Times staff
Runner UP
KTUU-TV
DATA VIZ: Most unwanted technology items post-Christmas
Sidney Sullivan
Graphics & Illustrations
*NO WINNERS
Audio, Video (Small, 24 or fewer FTE newsroom employees)
Feature Video Reporting
Winner
EastIdahoNews.com
Remembering Jeralee Underwood
Nate Eaton
Runner Up
KTUU
Angelica’s Journey
Dan Carpenter
Breaking Video Reporting
Winner
Mail Tribune
On the front lines of the Gap fire
Ryan Pfeil
Runner Up
KIMA-TV
High wind causes concern for Halfway Fire in Yakima County
Jackie DelPilar
Investigative Video Reporting
Winner
Albany Democrat-Herald
Workers raise fairness issues
Jessica Habjan, Godofredo Vasquez
Runner Up
KAPP-KVEW Local News
The Cash Cow Catch 22
Galen Ettlin, Mike Gonzalez
Investigative Audio Reporting
Northwest News Network
Gun Law Gaps
Austin Jenkins, Chris Ingalls
*NO RUNNER UP
Sports Audio Reporting
*NO WINNERS
Audio News Series
Winner
Alaska Public Media
Fostering Our Future
Anne Hillman
Runner Up
KTOO
Chasing the Dream
Elizabeth Jenkins
Video News Series
Winner
KAPP-KVEW Local News
LGBT messages vandalized with slurs, “straight pride” at local high schools
Galen Ettlin
Runner Up
KRTV
Exercise Saber Guardian
Margaret DeMarco
General News Video Reporting
Winner
EastIdahoNews.com
The Sunday Bandit
Nate Eaton, Stephan Rockefeller
Runner Up
KTUU
The Return to Tikigaq
Dan Carpenter
General News Audio Reporting
Winner
KTOO
Nikiski residents in limbo after LNG land grab
Rashah McChesney
Runner Up
Northwest News Network
In A Trump Year, Candidates Look For Ways To Shake Things Up
Austin Jenkins
Feature Audio Reporting
Winner
KNKX Public Radio
She Had To Relive The Worst Moments Of Her Life, And A Dog Got Her Through It
Gabriel Spitzer
Runner Up
KNKX Public Radio
Parents Wait To See If Criminal Charges Will Be Filed Over Their Son’s Death In Island County Jail
Ashley Gross
Audio, Video (Large, 25 or more FTE newsroom employees)
Sports Video Reporting
Winner
The Columbian
Vancouver rower aiming for 2016 Paralympics
Ariane Kunze
Runner Up
KTUU-TV
Eskimo Ninja Warrior
Blake Essig
Sports Audio Reporting
Winner
KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio
Dressed like women warriors, these girls step into their heritage
Marcie Sillman, Jim Gates
Runner Up
KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio
This is what a concussion sounds like
Conor Gormally, Lila Kitaeff, Carol Smith
Investigative Video Reporting
Winner
KIRO 7
Convicted Criminals’ DNA Not Being Tested, Uncovers Need for Legislative Fix
Casey McNerthney, Amy Clancy
Runner Up
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Toxic Armories: Videos by Teresa Mahoney
Teresa Mahoney
General News Audio Reporting
Winner
KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio
Couple Behind Gun Control Initiative
Amy Radil, Jim Gates
Runner Up
Oregon Public Broadcasting/EarthFix
Trump Victory Has Northwest Timber Towns Cheering
Jes Burns, Cassandra Profita
Breaking Video Reporting
Winner
The News Tribune (Tacoma, Wa)
Procession and Memorial Service honoring fallen officer
Staff
Runner Up
KTUU Channel 2
Attack on the Iditarod trail
Nikki Carvajal, Albert Lutan, Kyle Hopkins
Feature Audio Reporting
Winner
Oregon Public Broadcasting
Portland Family Faces The Reality Of A Lead-Poisoned Child
Cassandra Profita
Runner Up
KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio
Can the middle class lifestyle my Seattle grandparents had ever be achievable again?
Emily Fox, Carol Smith
Audio News Series
Winner
KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio
Health of the Uniform
Patricia Murphy, Adam Hochberg
Runner Up
OPB
This Land Is Our Land
Staff
Investigative Audio Reporting
Winner
KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio
Out of the Jungle
Kate Walters, Joshua McNichols, Carol Smith, Whitney Henry-Lester
Runner Up
KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio
Hollow Columns
John Ryan, Carolyn Adolph, Carol Smith
Video News Series
Winner
EarthFix and its partner stations (OPB, KUOW, KCTS9)
Battle Ready: The Military’s Environmental Legacy In The Northwest
Katie Campbell
Runner Up
The Seattle Times
30 Days: A refugee family’s first month in the U.S.
Lauren Frohne, Erika Schultz, Corinne Chin
Feature Video Reporting
Winner
KTUU-TV Protecting Denali by Dog Sled
Blake Essig, Albert Lutan
Runner UP
OPB
Darcelle XV
Kami Horton, Lisa Kallem, Greg Bond, William Ward
General News Video Reporting
Winner
KTUU
Chalk
David Brooks
Runner Up
KTUU-TV
On Thin Ice: Alaskans Adapt to Changing Environment
Blake Essig
