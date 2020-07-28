28 Jul Congratulations to SPJ Western Washington’s journalists of the year
SPJ Western Washington is pleased to announce the recipients of our annual chapter awards:
Dominic Gates
Journalist of the Year
The Seattle Times’ Dominic Gates’ groundbreaking reporting on the Boeing 737 MAX crisis revealed systemic internal and government failures. Gates’ reporting “laid bare how the federal regulator was not fully informed as Boeing expanded the powers of its MCAS flight control system, the automated software whose malfunctioning killed 346 people,” according to The Times.
Gates weaves together the human toll of these oversights with stories about the local economic impact, airplane engineering and air safety regulation. Gates and The Seattle Times were also recognized with a Pulitzer Prize for this work.
Read The Seattle Times’ ongoing coverage of the Boeing 737 MAX here.
Zoe Branch
New Journalist of the Year
Zoe Branch, assistant editor for South Sound, South Sound Business, 425, and 425 Business, was lauded for her commitment to local journalism, as well as for owning a small business and volunteering with the Freedom Education Project Puget Sound and Migrant Center for Human Rights.
June Anderson Almquist Lifetime Achievement Award
