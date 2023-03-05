Donate your digital photos to support Passion Projects visual storytelling grant

Grants go to support unfunded projects by Washington state visual storytellers

At a glance

Deadline to submit photos: March 20, 2023 How to submit photo donations online Online photo auction: TBD, spring 2023



We need your help! Please submit a print of your choice as an auction item via the SPJ Passion Projects Print Auction Submission Form and help spread the word about the grant and print auction via social media.

Now entering its eighth year, the SPJ Western Washington Passion Projects grant provides financial support to Washington state visual journalists who want to pursue projects that have not received funding from traditional sources.

In 2022 we awarded a total of $6,000 for story idea grants to photographers and videographers in the region, with support from our annual Passion Projects print auction and fundraiser event.

Since 2019 we have also been partnering with Northwest Journalists of Color to provide specific support for BIPOC visual storytellers. We’re incredibly grateful for their organizational support; fundraising for this year’s grant program will also be included in the fund to help support that work as well.

We are opting to host our fundraising efforts solely online again this year. Our online print auction will go live on a date TBD this spring. We will share the auction website once print submissions have closed.

You can read about the previous winners here.