News

30 Jan Help SPJ recognize your work – enter the 2017 Northwest Excellence in Journalism contest

SPJ is now accepting entries for the 2017 Northwest Excellence in Journalism contest.

The contest honors journalists across SPJ’s Region 10, which covers Washington, Oregon, Alaska, Idaho and Montana.

Journalists Alex Garland, Reagan Jackson and Alex Garcia at the 2016 Excellence in Journalism awards gala.

Help us recognize the great work you did in 2017: www.betternewspapercontest.com/2017spjnwcontest

Entries are $20 each. The contest supports the work of the SPJ Western Washington and SPJ Oregon chapters, which provide scholarships, grants and educational programs to journalists and students.

SPJWash, for example, awarded $12,000 in scholarships and grants in 2017.

There’s no limit to the number of categories you may enter or entries you may submit.

The contest is divided into different size categories, based on newsroom size. Any organization can submit in the “large” category.

Questions? Email spjnwcontest@gmail.com.

