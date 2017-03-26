Get tickets for Washington Collegiate Journalism Conference 2017

Join the Society of Professional Journalists for the Washington Collegiate Journalism Conference, which brings together students from colleges and universities around the Pacific Northwest for a day-long workshop series. Buy tickets.

WCJC17 is from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., May 6 in the University of Washington’s Communications building. The conference will feature a keynote from KING 5 chief investigative reporter Susannah Frame, an award-winning journalist who has exposed wrongdoings throughout the state including cases of government waste, real estate fraud, homeland security breaches and the mismanagement of nuclear waste.

Students will receive lunch and a tour of The Daily student newsroom. Tickets $12 for all. We’ve cut the price by 30 percent for SPJ members and 45 percent for non-members and absorbed Eventbrite ticketing fees to allow more students to attend. Tickets include pizza, snacks and refreshments.

Tickets available until 6 p.m. May 5.

Schedule:

9:30 a.m. Introduction with remarks from the Society of Professional Journalists

9:45 a.m. Law and ethics with SPJ President and UW journalism professor Caley Cook

10:45 a.m. Public records, open meetings with the Washington Coalition for Open Government’s Kathy George

11:45 a.m. Lunch and tour of The Daily newsroom

12:30 p.m. Keynote with KING 5 chief investigative reporter Susannah Frame

1:30 p.m. Photo storytelling with SeattlePI.com photographer Genna Martin

2:30 p.m. “How I landed a journalism jobs” with recent graduates