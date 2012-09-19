Here’s who’s speaking at the SPJ Washington Collegiate Journalism Conference

We’re excited to co-sponsor the SPJ Washington Collegiate Journalism Conference — coming Saturday, Oct. 20 to the University of Washington with an all-star lineup.

The conference is co-sponsored by our chapter and UW’s student newspaper, The Daily. Sessions are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the UW Communications Building.

Register by Oct. 18 to attend. SPJ members pay $15. All others $20, or $25 at the door. Registration includes lunch. For more information or for a registration form, contact Oren Campbell at oec@u.washington.edu.

Conference speakers include: