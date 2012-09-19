19 Sep Here’s who’s speaking at the SPJ Washington Collegiate Journalism Conference
We’re excited to co-sponsor the SPJ Washington Collegiate Journalism Conference — coming Saturday, Oct. 20 to the University of Washington with an all-star lineup.
The conference is co-sponsored by our chapter and UW’s student newspaper, The Daily. Sessions are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the UW Communications Building.
Register by Oct. 18 to attend. SPJ members pay $15. All others $20, or $25 at the door. Registration includes lunch. For more information or for a registration form, contact Oren Campbell at oec@u.washington.edu.
Conference speakers include:
- Monica Guzman, digital media columnist, The Seattle Times
- Eli Sanders, associate editor, The Stranger, 2012 Pulitzer Prize winner for Feature Writing
- Chris Daniels, reporter, KING-5, Seattle
- Neal Pattison, executive editor, The Daily Herald, Everett
- Mike Hiestand, formerly with the Student Press Law Center. Mike was just named winner of SPJ’s First Amendment Award recognizing his efforts to preserve and strengthen the First Amendment.
- Enrique Cerna, executive producer/host, KCTS-9, Seattle
- Erika Schultz, photojournalist, The Seattle Times
- Diana Kramer, publisher/editorial adviser, The Daily of the University of Washington
- John Hamer, executive director, Washington News Council
- PLUS: A panel on how to land an internship/job.
the sounds newsPosted at 14:33h, 04 October
Is there someone else to contact about registration forms or a phone number to get me in direct contact with Oren Campbell?
Breanne Coats, SPJ PresidentPosted at 20:09h, 07 October
Have you tried e-mailing Oren at oec@u.washington.edu If that doesn’t work please let me know breanne.coats@gmail.com or brecoats@hotmail.com