0
  • No products in the cart.
Total:$0.00
Page Banner Background

News

19 Sep Here’s who’s speaking at the SPJ Washington Collegiate Journalism Conference

Posted at 20:38h in Events by
0 Likes

We’re excited to co-sponsor the SPJ Washington Collegiate Journalism Conference — coming Saturday, Oct. 20 to the University of Washington with an all-star lineup.

The conference is co-sponsored by our chapter and UW’s student newspaper, The Daily. Sessions are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the UW Communications Building.

Register by Oct. 18 to attend. SPJ members pay $15. All others $20, or $25 at the door. Registration includes lunch. For more information or for a registration form, contact Oren Campbell at oec@u.washington.edu.

Conference speakers include:

  • Monica Guzman, digital media columnist, The Seattle Times
  • Eli Sanders, associate editor, The Stranger, 2012 Pulitzer Prize winner for Feature Writing
  • Chris Daniels, reporter, KING-5, Seattle
  • Neal Pattison, executive editor, The Daily Herald, Everett
  • Mike Hiestand, formerly with the Student Press Law Center. Mike was just named winner of SPJ’s First Amendment Award recognizing his efforts to preserve and strengthen the First Amendment.
  • Enrique Cerna, executive producer/host, KCTS-9, Seattle
  • Erika Schultz, photojournalist, The Seattle Times
  • Diana Kramer, publisher/editorial adviser, The Daily of the University of Washington
  • John Hamer, executive director, Washington News Council
  • PLUS: A panel on how to land an internship/job.
2 Comments

Subscribe to Our Newsletter