Holiday Scoop is back December 12

The annual Society of Professional Journalists Western Washington and Asian American Journalists Association Seattle party is here to bring together area journalists and their supporters in one big year-end bash. Don’t miss this year’s Holiday Scoop!

This year, we’ll be gathering at 7 p.m. December 12 for drinks at Machine House Brewery in Georgetown and tacos will be catered by Marination — all for just $15! Everyone is welcome — minors under 21 are welcome until 9 p.m. — so bring your friends. Dogs are also allowed at Machine House.

General Tickets: $15 ($20 at the door)

Student Tickets: $10

You can even do your holiday shopping at the party. Buy prints donated by the NW Photojournalism Print Swap to help raise money for “Passion Projects,” a grant for visual journalists who have been hit hard in the downsizing of newspaper newsrooms.

We look forward to celebrating with Western Washington journalists on December 12. See you then.