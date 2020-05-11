It’s time to apply for student journalism scholarships from SPJ Western Washington

The Western Washington chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists awards five annual scholarships and grants to journalists and journalism students from Bellingham to Vancouver. The deadline for all scholarship and grant applications is May 31. All materials should be emailed as attachments to spjwascholarships@gmail.com with an appropriate subject line for consideration.

SPJ WESTERN WASHINGTON SCHOLARSHIPS

SPJWash awards two $5,000 scholarships to undergraduate students majoring in journalism at two- or four-year Washington state colleges and universities. An additional $1,500 award, the June Anderson Almquist Memorial Scholarship, is offered to a female undergraduate journalism student at the University of Washington.

To apply, please send the following items to spjwascholarships@gmail.com with the subject line “Scholarships.” Incomplete or late applications will not be considered. Scholarships are limited to students with aspirations to enter the field of journalism.

A copy of your resume. Please include current contact information (mailing address, email and phone number). Also include what year of college you are in, your major and what year you expect to graduate.

A copy of your unofficial transcript with all college credits.

A personal essay of 500 words or less that answers the question, “Why have you chosen a journalism career and what do you hope to accomplish after college?”

SPJ WESTERN WASHINGTON INTERN GRANT

Internships are an important entry into journalism, but can be cost-prohibitive and prevent diverse voices from joining the field. This scholarship is intended to support an undergraduate or graduate student at a Washington state college or university who needs financial assistance to complete an internship. The amount of this grant is undetermined and will be based on the student’s financial need. To apply, please send the following items to spjwascholarships@gmail.com with the subject line “Intern grant.”