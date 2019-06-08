It’s time to apply to serve on the SPJ Western Washington Pro chapter board

Help shape the future of journalism in our area by joining the Society of Professional Journalists Western Washington Pro chapter board. We’re currently accepting candidate applications to join our 11-member board of directors for the 2019-2020 year. The chapter has multiple two-year board positions open for candidates, who must be approved in a vote by the chapter’s board of directors.

To become a candidate, email a 250- to 500-word statement to spjwash@gmail.com explaining why you are running for the board. Please also include a short bio and a high-resolution headshot. Candidate materials must be received before 11:59 p.m. on June 14 to be considered on the ballot. Results will be announced at the annual SPJ Western Washington party on July 1.

Elected candidates will join returning board members in a season that begins in August 2019 and runs through June 2020.

Qualifications: All candidates must be current SPJ members at the time of the election (join SPJ here and make sure to select SPJ Western Washington as your chapter). Board members and officers must be able to regularly attend the chapter’s monthly board meetings. Candidates must be paid members of the editorial media industry as full-time of part-time employees, contributors, advisers, educators, consultants, freelancers, business owners or in other roles.

Term: The board term begins in late August and will run through the board’s final monthly meeting in June. The board typically does not meet or conduct programming in July.

Election Process: Once the application process deadline passes, the current board of directors will assemble the ballot of candidates and distribute it electronically to all current chapter members. Returned ballots will be counted and verified by a non-board member/candidate.

Successful candidates: Successful candidates will contribute to the board’s work by regularly attending programs and events; helping to develop initiatives that benefit members; recruiting volunteers and raising funds in support of a variety of chapter activities; provide financial oversight of the chapter budget; sit on chapter committees and provide quality governance of chapter resources and activities.

If you have any questions about the election process or whether you qualify as a candidate, please contact Western Washington Pro Chapter President Sarah Toce at spjwash@gmail.com.