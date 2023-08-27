J Talk Ep. 3: Grace Madigan

“People were really willing to talk about their experiences. It was kind of shocking to them that this had gone on for so long, that they wanted to be a part of tackling and addressing the story.”

Grace Madigan, an arts and culture reporter at Tacoma’s public radio station KNKX, talks about her recent reporting on allegations of abuse in local youth soccer. We discussed building trust with sources in difficult stories, how to balance being a reporter and a human, the joy of Google spreadsheets and the U.S. Women’s Soccer team.

J Talk is an interview series that seeks to inform and enlighten working journalists. It’s a project by the Western Washington chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. Learn more about us at spjwash.org.

Follow Grace Madigan’s work at twitter.com/Grace_Madigan19.

This episode was recorded July 17.

