J Talk Episode 1: Sydney Brownstone

“I think one way journalism can fail is if it judges the constituency of any story before doing it. … So I think going after stories you feel need a reporter on them, no matter what, is important.”

Welcome to J Talk, a new interview series that seeks to inform and enlighten working journalists. It’s a project by the Western Washington chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. Learn more about us at spjwash.org.

On the first episode, hear from The Seattle Times’ investigative reporter Sydney Brownstone on how she broke stories about persistent issues in Washington’s jail systems. We went over how to respect and care for sensitive sources, handle projects that require canvassing dozens of counties and trust in the value of your own work.

Follow Sydney Brownstone’s work at twitter.com/sydbrownstone.

Resources mentioned:

Tabula (for copy-pasting information from PDFs into other formats)

Stories referenced:

https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/homeless/a-seattle-man-began-the-night-in-crisis-then-a-sudden-death-in-restraint/

https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/times-watchdog/wa-jails-have-among-the-highest-death-rates-in-the-country-why-dont-we-know-more-about-them/