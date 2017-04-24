Join SPJWash and NSWA for “Science, fact checking, and the news” on May 10

With the birth of “alternative facts” and the recent surge of interest in fact-checking the news, the pressure is high for the media and communicators to get their stories straight. Join the Society of Professional Journalists Western Washington and the Northwest Science Writers Association for a series of talks by leading science journalists about getting the facts right in modern news. Over the evening, a variety of journalists will explore the art of fact-checking, sharing examples from their own experiences. What makes a source “credible”? How does a news organization avoid embarrassing mistakes? How can anyone become a better fact-checker when they’re writing—or consuming—the news? The evening will end with a Q&A for the audience.

Panelists include:

Ashley Ahearn, KUOW

Brendan DeMelle, DeSmogBlog

Wudan Yan, investigative journalist

Ashley Braun, freelance science and environmental journalist

SPJWash members get in free. Simply check your email later this week for the free registration code. Anyone can purchase tickets to the event here: https://townhallseattle.org/event/science-fact-checking-and-the-news/