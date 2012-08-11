11 Aug Meet the SPJ board and members on Aug. 18
Meet the members of the SPJ Western Washington Pro Chapter board on Saturday, Aug. 18 from 11 am to Noon at the Lake City Branch of the Seattle Public Library, 12501 28th Ave. N.E. Seattle, WA 98125
This hour-long meet and greet will follow a retreat by the SPJ board members to discuss plans for the upcoming year. Feel free to ask questions, provide suggestions or just enjoy meeting fellow members. Light refreshments will be served.
Not a Member? Join SPJ today: http://www.spj.org/join.asp
We’ll see you on Saturday, Aug, 18 from 11 am to Noon.
karen t.Posted at 05:29h, 13 September
Hi, Clay. Hope things are going well! I’d really like to ensure my email addr. is on the list, as I didn’t get any notice about this — assume something went out.
By the way, is there a Fall cont. ed series?
My 2 email addresses: printempsaparis@gmail.com; fotojourno@live.com.
Thanks!
Karen Tofte (206) 359-1556