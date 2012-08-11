Meet the SPJ board and members on Aug. 18

Meet the members of the SPJ Western Washington Pro Chapter board on Saturday, Aug. 18 from 11 am to Noon at the Lake City Branch of the Seattle Public Library, 12501 28th Ave. N.E. Seattle, WA 98125

This hour-long meet and greet will follow a retreat by the SPJ board members to discuss plans for the upcoming year. Feel free to ask questions, provide suggestions or just enjoy meeting fellow members. Light refreshments will be served.

Not a Member? Join SPJ today: http://www.spj.org/join.asp

We’ll see you on Saturday, Aug, 18 from 11 am to Noon.