New survey launched to gain insight on mental health of journalists in Washington state

This past year has been incredibly difficult for many people, including journalists in Washington state. We at the Society of Professional Journalists Western Washington Chapter recognize the mental health and wellness toll the Covid-19 pandemic and civil unrest in our cities may have taken on some of us.

Many of us have not seen our families, friends, or colleagues in person for long periods of time. We’ve acclimated ourselves to working in a completely virtual newsroom, meeting after meeting on video teleconferencing. For some, the pressures of remaining productive as a journalist have intensified, despite the strange days we’re living in and the risks they pose to us.

Our chapter has designed a survey that aims to take a deeper look at our collective mental health as journalists — how we’re all feeling right now and why. The survey should take about 10-15 minutes of your time and there’s also space for you to share your own personal experiences, anonymously.

You can take the survey here.

Please join us in learning more about our mental health as we prepare for an upcoming panel discussion on Thursday, April 15, 2021 that will aim to educate and equip ourselves with the tools we need to take care of our minds.