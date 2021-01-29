Northwest Excellence in Journalism 2020 now open!

The Northwest Excellence in Journalism 2020 Awards submission portal is live! Grab your best clips from last year, and send them our way.

This competition is one of the largest of its kind in the nation and honors journalists across SPJ Region 10, including Alaska, Washington, Idaho, Montana and Oregon.

All proceeds from this contest support the efforts of SPJ Western Washington Professional and SPJ Oregon Territory Chapters. In Washington, contest proceeds fund scholarships for student journalists. In Oregon, proceeds help pay for our lobbyist, who works on our behalf in Salem to improve public records law.

The contest deadline is Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Winners will be announced in-person in May and June at the respective annual banquets held by the Western Washington and the Oregon Territory chapters, and online immediately after.

We look forward to reading your excellent work!

Questions? Need help?

Ashley Hiruko, SPJ Western Washington President

April Ehrlich, SPJ Oregon President

spjnwcontest@gmail.com

Link: https://northwesteij.secure-platform.com/a