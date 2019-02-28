Northwest Excellence in Journalism Awards Deadline Extended to March 11, 2019

It’s your last chance to enter!

Submissions for the Northwest Excellence in Journalism Awards are due by March 11, 2019.

We’ve extended the deadline in an effort to include as many pieces of work as possible this year – so if you haven’t yet entered the contest, this is your last chance to do so.

As journalists across the northwest pore over the year that’s passed, your local chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists is looking at the year to come.



In addition to celebrating the incredible work by reporters, editors and photographers in the region, they also serve as SPJ’s largest annual fundraiser. The $20-per-entry contest fee supports grants, scholarships and educational programs to journalists in the region.



SPJ Western Washington, for example, awarded $12,000 in scholarships and grants in 2017, with plans to distribute thousands of dollars more in the coming years. A full list of the chapter’s scholarships, which support a diverse group of professional and student journalists, can be found on the chapter’s website.



Amanda Waldroupe, president of SPJ Oregon, said contest revenue is the chapter’s “single biggest generator of funds,” helping pay for all of the chapter’s programing.



“Without this money, our chapter would not be able to function,” Waldroupe said.



Journalists in Alaska, Washington, Idaho, Montana, and Oregon can apply to the Northwest Excellence in Journalism contest by visiting betternewspapercontest.com/2018spjnwcontest.

Entries are due no later than March 11, 2019.