Northwest Excellence in Journalism awards party

Join the Society of Professional Journalists – Western Washington chapter for our annual end-of-season bash as we honor the region’s top journalists with awards, scholarships, and grants on Monday, July 1st at 6 p.m. at Optimism Brewing in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Each ticket comes with three beers, food and a chance to catch up with all your favorite journalism pals. Tickets are available online for $40 or at the door for $50.

Members from across SPJ Region 10 – including Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, and Alaska – are encouraged to join us in celebrating the accomplishments of our region’s hard-working journalists over the last year. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. with a short program to begin at 7 p.m.

After a few short speeches from our major award winners, everyone will be able to pickup their awards and take them home at the end of the night (except for Oregon journalists – you guys have your own awards night. But we’d still love to see you!)

Kids and dogs are welcome at the event for free. Optimism Brewing is in Capitol Hill and parking is difficult so please consider using public transportation. But if you have to drive here are some parking tips from the brewery. Dress is casual.

Date: Monday July 1st

Place: Optimism Brewing

1158 Broadway

Seattle, Washington 98122