UPDATE: This post has been edited to reflect the correct list of 2017 NWEIJ winners, including the addition of the Very Large division. We apologize for the initial omission. Congratulations to the winners!

The Society of Professional Journalists Western Washington PRO chapter will distribute awards to Washington, Idaho, Montana, and Alaska winners at their annual awards party on June 21. Click here for details.

The SPJ Oregon Territory chapter will distribute awards to Oregon winners on June 21. Click here for details.

Any awards that remain after the two events will be mailed to the winners.

The competition awards one trophy (Winner) and one certificate (Runner Up) per category. Additional trophies and certificates can be ordered from our contest vendor directly.

If a category isn’t listed below, it means there were not enough entries to move on to the judging round. Entries in these categories were notified and either refunded, or had their entries moved to another appropriate category. The contest did not require judges to name winners in categories. If a category below lists NO WINNERS, it means the judges for that category found the entries did not fit the requirements for a winning entry.

Here are the results:

Writing, Photography, Design (Small, 7 or fewer FTE newsroom employees)

Graphics & Illustrations

Winner

YES! Magazine

Comic: We Sent Our Illustrator to Activist Summer Camp. Here’s What Happened

Jennifer Luxton

Runner Up

Columns Magazine

Population Health series

Ken Orvidas

Short-Form Feature News Reporting

Daily Record

CWU graduate to walk after becoming paralyzed

Matt Carstens

Runner Up

Columbia County Spotlight

St. Helens woman helps break Japanese code in World War II

Nicole Thill

Feature Photography

Winner

City Arts Magazine

Whip Your Hair

Naomi Ishisaka

Runner Up

Westside Seattle

Memorial Day Sunset

Patrick Robinson

Photo Essay

Winner

Columns Magazine

Marching around campus with the band

Quinn Russell Brown

Runner Up

Ampersand Magazine, Forterra

Washington’s Sheepherders

Florangela Davila, Lucy Shirley, Sofia Jaramillo

Sports Action Photography

Winner

Cougfan.com

The Intertwined Touchdown

Whittney Thornton

Runner Up

The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle

Felix Nava of Brewster

Al Camp

Best Photo Portfolio

Winner

Chinook Observer

Natalie St. John 2017 Photo Portfolio

Natalie St. John

Runner Up

Seattle Magazine

Photo Portfolio

Hayley Young, Matt Cole, Virginia Smyth, Rachel Hart

Food- Drink- Lifestyles and Travel Reporting

Winner

Seattle Magazine

Baked Goods

Chelsea Lin

Runner Up

Eugene Weekly

My Dad’s Hometown

Kelly Kenoyer

Long-Form Feature News Reporting

Winner

InvestigateWest

Climate change turns Puget Sound acidic and region’s signature oysters struggle to survive

Lisa Stiffler

Runner Up

Street Roots

Growing up undocumented

Emily Green

Spot News Reporting

Winner

Cannon Beach Gazette

Dog rescued off cliff

Brenna Visser

Runner Up

Camas-Washougal Post-Record

Camas paper mill to cut hundreds of jobs

Kelly Moyer

Sports Feature Story

Winner

GoHuskies Magazine

The Power of Hope

Brian Beaky

Runner Up

Cascade Golfer magazine

The Impossible Dream

Tony Dear, Brian Beaky

Business Reporting

Winner

Seattle Business Magazine

The Vanishing Dream of Home Ownership

Jeanne Lang Jones

Runner Up

Seattle Business Magazine

Women on Boards: A New Direction

Karen West

Arts & Entertainment

Winner

City Arts, July 2017 issue

“This Woman’s Werk”

Gemma Wilson

Runner Up

Anchorage Press

Reel Grandma versus Reel Grandma

Yereth Rosen

Page Design

Winner

Columns Magazine

Dyslexia; Opioids, Libraries

Ken Shafer

Runner Up

Columns Magazine

Table of contents Dec. 17, Sports Sept. 17, HUB March 17

Ken Shafer

Social Issues Reporting

Winner

InvestigateWest

The $600-a-night foster care bed

Allegra Abramo

Runner Up

YES! Magazine

Undocumented and Transgender

Norman Allen

Column

Winner

YES! Magazine

Erin Sagen

Erin Sagen

Runner Up

Chinook Observer

Hearthfire & Brimstone

Natalie St. John

Comprehensive Coverage

Malheur Enterprise

Kidnap, chase; Bates remembered; Man indicted; DEADLY DECISIONS, Board hires lawyer; Gov halts lawsuit; Hospital suspected; There is hope; State wants to close files; Defense attorney; Jessica Bates

Les Zaitz, John Braese, Pat Caldwell

Runner Up

InvestigateWest

As Buildings Go Up, How Many of Seattle’s Trees Will Come Down?

Adiel Kaplan

Sports Column

Winner

Cougfan.com

Greg Witter Commentary

Greg Witter

Runner Up

Seattle Business magazine

Three Predictions for the Coming Year; Don’t Follow the Money; Know Your Sources

John Levesque

Sports Reporting

Winner

Cougfan.com

Duke Washington, a true legend, is gone

Barry Bolton

Runner Up

No Winner

Crime and Justice Reporting

Winner

YES! Magazine

Defunding Police: How Antiracist Organizers Got Seattle to Listen

Melissa Hellmann

Runner Up

YES! Magazine

You Don’t Need a Sanctuary City to Help Your Immigrant Neighbors

Yessenia Funes

Editorial & Commentary

Winner

Malheur Enterprise

Editorials: Families touched by Montwheeler case; Revival of Farmers Grain; Charting economy requires…

Runner Up

Seattle Magazine

Pedal Mettle; Bridging a Gap; Mining for a Purpose

Knute Berger

Investigative Reporting

Winner

Malheur Enterprise

DEADLY DECISIONS; Board hires lawyer; Gov halts lawsuit; Hospital suspected illness; State moves to seal; Defense attorneys blame; Jessica Bates to sue

Les Zaitz

Runner Up

The Chronicle

Sexual Abuse, Fraud and Negligence Alleged at Closed Centralia Home for Boys

Natalie Johnson

Health & Science Reporting

Winner

InvestigateWest

Turning the Tide

Lee van der Voo

Runner Up

Boise Weekly

The Rare Case of Kyler Harvey

George Prentice

Portrait Photography

Winner

Columns Magazine

GregRobin Smith, as Benjamin Franklin

Quinn Russell Brown

Runner Up

Columns Magazine

Norm Rice

Jose Mandojana

Digital Innovation

Winner

Columns Magazine

Searching for owls in Discovery Park with wildlife photographer Paul Bannick

Quinn Russell Brown

Runner Up

YES! Magazine

The Spirit of Standing Rock on the Move

Stephanie Woodard, YES! Staff

Government and Politics Reporting

Winner

Oregon Business

A Coordinated Attack: How a little known federal rule is driving a new battle over public lands in Crook County

Tim Neville, Jason E. Kaplan

Runner Up

InvestigateWest

Native American students face punitive discipline, substandard curricula

Rebecca Clarren

General Excellence

Winner

Seattle Business Magazine

March 2017; August 2017

Leslie Helm, John Levesque, Lori Kelley

Runner Up

Hillsboro Tribune

Issues of 3-10-17 and 2-17-17

Staff

Writing, Photography, Design (Medium, 8 to 16 FTE newsroom employees)

Arts & Entertainment

Winner

Crosscut

Black, female and making theater. And she’s damn good at it

Florangela Davila

Runner Up

International Examiner

Wing Luke beverages exhibit is a pleasure to be sipped slowly

Vince Schleitwiler

Investigative Reporting

Winner

Oregon Public Broadcasting/EarthFix

Wolf management in Oregon

Tony Schick

Runner Up

Portland Business Journal

Marketing Madness

Matthew Kish

Best Photo Portfolio

Winner

The News-Review

Michael Sullivan

Michael Sullivan

Runner Up

Albany Democrat-Herald

Mark Ylen portfolio

Mark Ylen

Feature Photography

Winner

The News-Review

Reflection

Michael Sullivan

Runner Up

Kitsap Sun

Nimitz sunlight

Larry Steagall

Portrait Photography

Winner

The News-Review

Football

Michael Sullivan

Runner Up

Crosscut

Homeless Hands

Karen Ducey

Health & Science Reporting

Winner

The Portland Mercury

Crisis Averted?

Dirk VanderHart

Runner Up

Portland Business Journal

Cap and Trade(off)

Pete Danko

Business Reporting

Winner

Portland Business Journal

Small business lending craters, communities suffer

Matthew Kish, Clare Duffy

Runner Up

The News-Review

The technology behind growing trees

Emily Hoard

Column

Winner

Crosscut

Knute Berger-Crosscut

Knute Berger

Runner Up

The Daily Astorian

Mouth of the Columbia (restaurant reviews)

Mouth of the Columbia

Sports Action Photography

Winner

The News-Review

Baseball

Michael Sullivan

Runner Up

No Winner

Spot News Reporting

Winner

Tri-City Herald

Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse

Annette Cary, Sara Schilling

Runner Up

Crosscut

‘Patriots’ meet massive Seattle backlash after Charlottesville violence

David Kroman, Lilly Fowler

Short-Form Feature News Reporting

Winner

Kitsap Sun

Love proves it’s timeless

Josh Farley

Runner Up

The Daily Astorian

Helping Hand: Astoria boy is first to receive a 3-D-printed prosthetic arm from an Oregon hospital

Edward Stratton

Long-Form Feature News Reporting

Winner

Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Accepting Sam

Nick Ehli

Runner Up

Albany Democrat-Herald

Restart the presses

Jennifer Moody

Comprehensive Coverage

Winner

InvestigateWest and Pamplin Media Group

Unequal Justice

Lee van der Voo, Kate Willson, John Schrag, Nick Budnick

Runner Up

Kitsap Sun

Homelessness in Kitsap County

Staff

Editorial & Commentary

Winner

Crosscut.com

Race and Recreation

Glenn Nelson

Runner Up

Seattle Met

“The Great Divide”

Hayat Norimine

General News Photography

Winner

The News-Review

Vigil

Michael Sullivan

Runner Up

The News-Review

Sword

Michael Sullivan

Spot News Photography

Winner

Kitsap Sun

House fire

Meegan M. Reid

Runner Up

The News-Review

Fire

Michael Sullivan

Government and Politics Reporting

Winner

Crosscut

Seattleites go to Trump Country

Knute Berger

Runner Up

Seattle Met

“Man in the Middle”

Hayat Norimine

Crime and Justice Reporting

Winner

SeattlePI

How a teen ‘band geek’ became a Seattle pimp’s ‘bottom girl’

Levi Pulkkinen

Runner Up

InvestigateWest and Pamplin Media Group

Unequal Justice

Lee van der Voo, John Schrag, Kate Willson, Nick Budnick

Sports Reporting

Winner

Portland Tribune

The rise and fall of Zach Rouse

Kerry Eggers

Runner Up

Portland Business Journal

Nike: Stuck inside the box

Clare Duffy

Social Issues Reporting

Winner

Crosscut

Why am I a threat?

David Kroman, Lilly Fowler

Runner Up

Corvallis (OR) Gazette-Times

“A Question of Identity”

Bennett Hall, Andy Cripe, Anibal Ortiz

Photo Essay

Winner

Crosscut

The 51-day City Council member

Matt McKnight

Runner Up

Albany Democrat-Herald

Mid-Valley Views – Eclipse 2017

Mark Ylen, Anibal Ortiz, Amanda Loman, David Patton

Page Design

Winner

South Sound magazine

South Sound mag page design

Staff

Runner Up

Alaska Beyond Magazine

Let it Snow; Aloha on the Wing; The Head and the Heart

Margaret Elson

Digital Innovation

Winner

Crosscut

Election Guide 2017

Joseph Liu, Cambria Roth, Joe Copeland, Mason Bryan

Runner Up

The News-Review

Foster care rates skyrocketing amid drug addiction in southern Oregon

April Ehrlich, Ian Campbell

Sports Feature Story

Winner

Seattle Met

“The Kings of Suicide Hill”

Allison Williams

Runner Up

Bozeman Daily Chronicle

In search of a backpack

Michael Wright

General Excellence

Winner

Portland Business Journal

Portland Business Journal General Excellence

Staff

Runner Up

Portland Tribune

March 6 and Aug 10

Tribune Staff

Food- Drink- Lifestyles and Travel Reporting

Winner

Seattle Met

“What to Do with a Kid”

Allecia Vermillion

Runner Up

Seattle Met

“Scents from a Mall”

Allecia Vermillion

Graphics & Illustrations

Winner

Scotsman Guide Media

Scotsman Guide magazine illustrations, package 1

Dennis Wunsch

Runner Up

Scotsman Guide Media

Scotsman Guide magazine illustrations, package 2

Dennis Wunsch

Writing, Photography, Design (Large, 17 to 39 FTE newsroom employees)

Short-Form Feature News Reporting

Winner

The Daily Herald/Everett, WA

Cliffhanger

Caleb Hutton

Runner Up

The Daily Herald/Everett, WA

Some ‘dos (and don’ts) for the POTUS: Local barbers, hairdressers offer style ideas for Trump’s hair

Andrea Brown

Photo Essay

Winner

Missoulian Newspaper

Highway to Hellgate: Challenges, optimism pave road back from forfeited football season

Tommy Martino, Kyle Houghtaling

Runner Up

The Daily Herald/Everett, WA

Cascade serenade

Ian Terry

General News Photography

Winner

Yakima Herald-Republic

Grieving Family

Shawn Gust

Runner Up

The Daily Herald/Everett, WA

Good people

Dan Bates

Spot News Photography

Winner

Yakima Herald-Republic

Darkness along with colorful lights of first responders

Jake Parrish

Runner Up

Yakima Herald-Republic

Brush fire

Shawn Gust

Crime and Justice Reporting

Winner

The Daily Herald/Everett, WA

The wrong place

Erick Stevick

Runner Up

Willamette Week

Death by Bitcoin

Nigel Jaquiss

Portrait Photography

Winner

Yakima Herald-Republic

Sexual Assault Victim

Shawn Gust

Runner Up

No Winner

Best Photo Portfolio

Winner

Missoulian

Photography Portfolio

Kurt Wilson

Runner Up

The Columbian

Alisha Jucevic portfolio

Alisha Jucevic

Social Issues Reporting

Winner

InvestigateWest and The Nation

Indian Country

Rebecca Clarren

Runner Up

Yakima Herald-Republic

Still silenced: Sexual harassment of farm workers rarely makes headlines

Molly Rosbach

Spot News Reporting

Winner

The News Tribune

Amtrak train derails onto I-5 in DuPont. 3 killed, dozens injured, freeway shut down

Staff

Runner Up

Missoulian Newspaper

Falling snag hits, kills firefighter from Missoula

Robert Chaney, David Erickson

Business Reporting

Winner

The Columbian

Finding care can be a pain

Marissa Harshman

Runner Up

The News Tribune

Fight for your country, lose the bidding war for a house

Kate Martin

Column

Winner

Grist

Ask Umbra

Eve Andrews

Runner Up

Mail Tribune

Get Off My Lawn

Robert Galvin

Comprehensive Coverage

Winner

Bend Bulletin

The Opioid Crisis

Markian Hawryluk

Runner Up

Idaho Statesman

Idaho worker safety: Drowning in manure, falling to their deaths, while employers prosper

Audrey Dutton

Long-Form Feature News Reporting

Winner

Willamette Week

The White Stuff

Matthew Korfhage

Runner Up

Idaho Statesman

Couple earns $51,600. His long-term care takes $48,000. She digs in dumpsters for food.

Maria La Ganga

Sports Feature Story

Winner

The Columbian

Hole in One from Hudson

Micah Rice

Runner Up

The Columbian

Unbroken

Meg Wochnick

Investigative Reporting

Winner

Idaho Statesman

Idaho worker safety: Drowning in manure, falling to their deaths, while employers prosper

Audrey Dutton

Runner Up

Mail Tribune

Waiting for Tragedy

Vickie Aldous

Feature Photography

Winner

The Daily Herald/Everett, WA

Wobble the bison

Dan Bates

Runner Up

The Columbian

Elizabeth Nicholson holding horse’s head during the wildfire

Ariane Kunze

Health & Science Reporting

Winner

Bend Bulletin (Pulse magazine)

The Science of Pain: It’s all in your head

Markian Hawryluk

Runner Up

Grist

The future will be battery-powered

Amelia Urry

Sports Reporting

Winner

Mail Tribune

Mom on a Mission

Mike Oxendine

Runner Up

Mail Tribune

Know Your Role

Tim Trower

Government and Politics Reporting

Winner

Yakima Herald-Republic

Farm workers call for change in the way Labor and Industries processes injury claims

Phil Ferolito

Runner Up

Missoulian Newspaper

UM’s ‘provocative title’

Robert Chaney

Sports Action Photography

Winner

Mail Tribune

So Close: South Medford vs Clackamas

Andy Atkinson

Runner Up

Yakima Herald-Republic

Athleticism and determination

Jake Parrish

Sports Feature Photography

Winner

The Columbian

Oct. 1

Amanda Cowan

Runner Up

Yakima Herald-Republic

Wrestler after losing at state

Jake Parrish

Page Design

Winner

Yakima Herald-Republic

If not now, When?; Going Sky high?; Torn paradigm

Jason Lilly

Runner Up

The Columbian

March 26; March 31; June 16

Amy Libby

Digital Innovation

Winner

KTUU

Tracking an Alaska serial killer

Kyle Hopkins

Runner Up

KTUU

Hidden caves & sunken ships: Alaska’s living museum

Kyle Hopkins , Lisa Hupp

Graphics & Illustrations

Winner

The Columbian

Sept. 22; Sept. 15; Nov. 14

Mariel Abbene

Runner Up

Mail Tribune

Holidays in the Rogue Valley; Up in Smoke; Redemption at Last

Paul Bunch

Editorial & Commentary

Winner

The Columbian

Dec. 17, Oct. 22; June 6

Greg Jayne

Runner Up

Mail Tribune

Truth, lies; ‘Sanctuary’ law; Ethics panel

Gary Nelson

General Excellence

Winner

Willamette Week

March 8 and May 24

Staff

Runner Up

The Daily Herald/Everett, WA

Complete editions: Feb. 26, 2017 and March 06, 2017

Staff

Food, Drink, Lifestyles, Travel Reporting

Winner

The Daily Herald/Everett, WA

The Cycles of Life: The Big Shots, a group of geezers, gather twice a week to go for a spin

Andrea Brown

Runner Up

The Daily Herald/Everett, WA

The DMZ: Epicenter of mystery and misery

Andrea Brown

Arts & Entertainment

Winner

The Daily Herald/Everett, WA

Cascade serenade

Caleb Hutton

Runner Up

The Columbian

Raining Poetry

Scott Hewitt

Sports Column

Winner

Tee Talk

Tim Trower

Runner Up

The Daily Herald/Everett, WA

1. Trade Tree 2. Constantine deserved better 3. Trader Jerry needs to chill

Nick Patterson

Writing, Photography, Design (Very Large, 40 or more FTE newsroom employees)

Page Design

Winner

The Oregonian/OregonLive

Page Designs by Mims Copeland

Mims Copeland

Runner Up

The Seattle Times

Staff page design portfolio

Staff

Health and Science Reporting

Winner

The Oregonian/OregonLive

Death of a schizophrenic

Molly Harbarger

Runner Up

KGW.com

Chronic pain patients fear opioid crackdown will cost them their medication

Sara Roth

Comprehensive Coverage

Winner

The Oregonian/OregonLive

About a Boy

Casey Parks

Runner Up

The Seattle Times

Mayor Ed Murray sex-abuse investigation

Jim Brunner, Lewis Kamb, Daniel Beekman

Graphics and Illustrations

Winner

The Seattle Times

BUSTED: How police brought down a tech-savvy prostitution network in Bellevue

Gabriel Campanario

Runner Up

The Spokesman-Review

Molly Quinn illustrations

Molly Quinn

Long-Form Feature News Reporting

Winner

Bloomberg Businessweek

How Rich Chinese Use Visa Fixers to Move to the U.S.

Peter Robison, Karen Weise, Wenxin Fan, Yan Zhang

Runner Up

The Oregonian/OregonLive

His Heart, Her Hands

Tom Hallman Jr.

Crime and Justice Reporting

Winner

The Oregonian/OregonLive

FIRED BUT FIT FOR DUTY

Carli Brosseau, Rebecca Woolington

Runner Up

The Spokesman-Review

The deaths of two Spokane women touch three mothers, who ask why a primary suspect hasn’t been charged

Thomas Clouse

Column

Winner

The Seattle Times

Bethany Jean Clement columns for The Seattle Times

Bethany Jean Clement

Runner Up

The Spokesman-Review

Shawn Vestal columns

Shawn Vestal

Spot News Reporting

Winner

The Spokesman-Review

One student dead, three in hospital after classmate opens fire at Freeman High School

Staff

Runner Up

KGW

Engulfed in flames: What we know about wildfires burning the Northwest

Sara Roth

Short-Form Feature News Reporting

Winner

Bloomberg News

Amazon Is a Lifeline for Retail Workers (If They Live in the Right City)

Spencer Soper

Runner Up

The Seattle Times

The magic of Seattle’s philanthropic sandwich chop

Bethany Jean Clement

Investigative Journalism

Winner

The Seattle Times

Mayor Ed Murray sex-abuse investigation

Jim Brunner, Lewis Kamb

Runner Up

The Seattle Times

Quantity of Care

Mike Baker, Justin Mayo

Business Reporting

Winner

The Oregonian/OregonLive

Dirty deals: How Oregon let its clean energy program enrich rule breakers

TED SICKINGER, HILLARY BORRUD

Runner Up

The Seattle Times

Thanks to Amazon, Seattle is now Americaís biggest company town

Mike Rosenberg, Angel Gonzalez

Social Issues Reporting

Winner

The Oregonian/OregonLive

Benefit of the Doubt

Bethany Barnes

Runner Up

The Seattle Times

‘One minute they’re here. Another minute they’re not.’

Nina Shapiro, Erika Schultz

Food, Drink, Lifestyles, Travel Reporting

Winner

The Spokesman-Review

Piano Men: Churchill’s is one of the last spots in Spokane to employ a pianist every night of the week

Adriana Janovich

Runner Up

Anchorage Daily News

The curious popularity of a water pipe on the Seward Highway

Marc Lester

Sports Feature Photography

Winner

The Bulletin

Sunrise Skier

Joe Kline

Runner Up

The Seattle Times

Victorious Rowers

Alan Berner

Sports Action Photography

Winner

The Spokesman-Review

Final Four: Reality sinks in

Dan Pelle

Runner Up

The Bulletin

Ski Racing

Joe Kline

Photo Essay

Winner

SeattlePI

Say Her Name: Charleena Lyles

Genna Martin

Runner Up

SeattlePI

America’s Youngest Drag Superstar

Genna Martin

General News Photography

Winner

The Seattle Times

Surprise Winner

Alan Berner

Runner Up

SeattlePI

Rally Against the Muslim Ban at SeaTac Airport

Genna Martin

Spot News Photography

Winner

The Oregonian/OregonLive

Protests

Dave Killen

Runner Up

The Bulletin

House Fire

Joe Kline

Portrait Photography

Winner

SeattlePI

Tears for Charleena

Genna Martin

Runner Up

The Seattle Times

Inquisitive Eyes

Alan Berner

Feature Photography

Winner

The Seattle Times

The Bell Ringers

Alan Berner

Runner Up

SeattlePI

Formal Plunge

Genna Martin

Best Photo Portfolio

Winner

SeattlePI

2017 Portfolio

Genna Martin

Runner Up

The Seattle Times

Photo Portfolio

Alan Berner

Government and Politics Reporting

Winner

The Seattle Times

Waiting for Disaster: Washington lawmakers have ignored decades of warning to prepare for a giant earthquake

Daniel Gilbert, Sandi Doughton

Runner Up

The Oregonian/OregonLive

Oregon agency loses sight of little girl

Molly Young

Sports Reporting

Winner

The Oregonian/OregonLive

Luke Heimlich’s past

Brad Schmidt, Danny Moran

Runner Up

The Seattle Times

Ex-Seahawk fights team over painkiller handouts that kept him playing NFL games when hurt

Geoff Baker, Hal Bernton

Sports Feature Story

Winner

The Oregonian/OregonLive

Nike exec battles cancer

John Canzano

Runner Up

The Seattle Times

Life at Emerald Downs: passion, pain and persistence

Scott Hanson

Arts & Entertainment

Winner

The Oregonian/OregonLive

Katherine Dunn

Doug Perry

Runner Up

The Seattle Times

The story of Pearl Jam, from a Seattle basement to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Bill Reader

Audio, Video (Small, 24 or fewer FTE newsroom employees)

Feature Video Reporting

Winner

KTOO

Prince of Wales Island schools started growing food. Now first graders are binging on broccoli

David Purdy, Jacob Resneck

Runner Up

KRTV

Family Meets Dispatcher After Life Saving-Call

Tiffany Eckert

Breaking News Audio Reporting

Winner

Northwest News Network

Arlene’s Flowers In Court

Anna King, Jason DeRose, Phyllis Fletcher

Runner Up

KLCC Public Radio

Man Swept Into Ocean At Depoe Bay, Coast Guard Searches

Tiffany Eckert

Investigative Video Reporting

Winner

KTOO

Inside Out: Leaving Prison Behind

Scott Burton, David Purdy, Elasonga Milligrock

Runner Up

Mail Tribune

Waiting for Tragedy

Ryan Pfeil, Vickie Aldous

Investigative Audio Reporting

Winner

KNKX public radio

For Sexual Assault Survivors, More Information Does Not Always Lead To More Justice

Allie Ferguson

Runner Up

KTOO

With cut after cut, state food safety inspections stretch years apart

Carter Barrett

Sports Audio Reporting

Winner

Northwest News Network

Green Mascots

Emily Schwing, Phyllis Fletcher, Kevin Mooney

Runner Up

KLCC Public Radio

Women Of Oregon Earn Triple Crown

Karen Richards

Audio News Series

Winner

KTOO

Curious Juneau

Staff

Runner Up

Alaska’s Energy Desk

Midnight Oil

Alaska’s Energy Desk Staff

Video News Series

Winner

KRTV

MTN Zero Suicide Initiative

Shannon Newth

Runner Up

No Winner

General News Video Reporting

Winner

KBTC-TV

The Casket Maker

Tom Layson

Runner Up

KTUU-TV

Royal Suites Fire

Blake Essig

General News Audio Reporting

Winner

Jefferson Public Radio

Candlelight Vigil In Ashland For Local Good Samaritan Killed In Portland Hate Attack

Liam Moriarty

Runner Up

KTOO

“We’re Just Out”: Bergmann tenants turn to Salvation Army

Quinton Chandler

Feature Audio Reporting

Winner

KNKX public radio

A Night Walk With Seattle Photographer Tim Durkan

Jennifer Wing

Runner Up

Northwest News Network

Powwow At The Gym

Emily Schwing, Jason DeRose, Kevin Mooney

Audio, Video (Large, 25 or more FTE newsroom employees)

Sports Video Reporting

Winner

KOMO News

The Uncertain Future of Hydroplane Racing

Jeff Pohjola

Runner Up

The Columbian

One-legged baseball player takes challenges in stride

Ariane Kunze

Investigative Video Reporting

Winner

KGW-TV

Tent City, USA

KGW Staff

Runner Up

OPB

Massacre at Hells Canyon

Kami Horton , Bruce Barrow, Greg Bond, William Ward

General News Audio Reporting

Winner

KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio

A death pushed these farmworkers to protest. Now an investigation is underway

Liz Jones, Carol Smith

Runner Up

Oregon Public Broadcasting/EarthFix

Without Chinese Buyers, Northwest Recycling Becomes Trash

Jes Burns, Cassandra Profita

Feature Audio Reporting

Winner

KUOW-RadioActive Youth Media

Not everyone makes peace with their dad. My teacher inspired me to try

Nate Martin, Mary Heisey, Jenny Asarnow

Runner Up

Oregon Public Broadcasting/EarthFix

Native Shrimp Once Killed With Pesticides Now At Risk From Invasive Parasite

Cassandra Profita

Audio News Series

Winner

KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio

Prime(d)

Carolyn Adolph, Joshua McNichols, Posey Gruener, Carol Smith

Runner Up

KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio

Second Wave

Thanh Tan, Caroline Chamberlain, Whitney Henry-Lester, Jim Gates

Investigative Audio Reporting

Winner

KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio

Pregnant mom calls for help, ends up killed by police. Her tribe wants answers

Amy Radil, Gil Aegerter

Runner Up

Oregon Public Broadcasting/EarthFix

After Pushback, Oregon Scraps Report Linking Private Forests To Water Quality Risks

Tony Schick

Video News Series

Winner

KING Television

“Sick and Forgotten at Hanford”

Susannah Frame, Steve Douglas, Kevin Glantz

Runner Up

No Winner

Feature Video Reporting

Winner

The Seattle Times

Beautiful, mad art until the end

Lauren Frohne, Erika Schultz, Corinne Chin

Runner Up

OPB

Massacre at Hells Canyon

Kami Horton, Bruce Barrow , Greg Bond, William Ward

General News Video Reporting

Winner

The Oregonian/OregonLive

On Thin Ice

Dave Killen, Kale Williams

Runner Up

KTUU Channel 2

A Killer Among Us

Kyle Hopkins, Eric Sowl, Jeff Dowd

Audio News Series

Winner

KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio

Prime(d)

Carolyn Adolph, Joshua McNichols, Posey Gruener, Carol Smith

Runner Up

KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio

Second Wave

Thanh Tan, Caroline Chamberlain, Whitney Henry-Lester, Jim Gates

Breaking News Audio Reporting

Winner

KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio

Travel ban puts lives on hold

Liz Jones, Carol Smith

Runner Up

KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio

Train Derailment

John Ryan, Jason Pagano, Heather Bosch, Austin Jenkins