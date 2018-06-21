21 Jun UPDATED: Northwest Excellence in Journalism results are live!
UPDATE: This post has been edited to reflect the correct list of 2017 NWEIJ winners, including the addition of the Very Large division. We apologize for the initial omission. Congratulations to the winners!
The Society of Professional Journalists Western Washington PRO chapter will distribute awards to Washington, Idaho, Montana, and Alaska winners at their annual awards party on June 21. Click here for details.
The SPJ Oregon Territory chapter will distribute awards to Oregon winners on June 21. Click here for details.
Any awards that remain after the two events will be mailed to the winners.
The competition awards one trophy (Winner) and one certificate (Runner Up) per category. Additional trophies and certificates can be ordered from our contest vendor directly.
If a category isn’t listed below, it means there were not enough entries to move on to the judging round. Entries in these categories were notified and either refunded, or had their entries moved to another appropriate category. The contest did not require judges to name winners in categories. If a category below lists NO WINNERS, it means the judges for that category found the entries did not fit the requirements for a winning entry.
Here are the results:
Writing, Photography, Design (Small, 7 or fewer FTE newsroom employees)
Graphics & Illustrations
Winner
YES! Magazine
Comic: We Sent Our Illustrator to Activist Summer Camp. Here’s What Happened
Jennifer Luxton
Runner Up
Columns Magazine
Population Health series
Ken Orvidas
Short-Form Feature News Reporting
Daily Record
CWU graduate to walk after becoming paralyzed
Matt Carstens
Runner Up
Columbia County Spotlight
St. Helens woman helps break Japanese code in World War II
Nicole Thill
Feature Photography
Winner
City Arts Magazine
Whip Your Hair
Naomi Ishisaka
Runner Up
Westside Seattle
Memorial Day Sunset
Patrick Robinson
Photo Essay
Winner
Columns Magazine
Marching around campus with the band
Quinn Russell Brown
Runner Up
Ampersand Magazine, Forterra
Washington’s Sheepherders
Florangela Davila, Lucy Shirley, Sofia Jaramillo
Sports Action Photography
Winner
Cougfan.com
The Intertwined Touchdown
Whittney Thornton
Runner Up
The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle
Felix Nava of Brewster
Al Camp
Best Photo Portfolio
Winner
Chinook Observer
Natalie St. John 2017 Photo Portfolio
Natalie St. John
Runner Up
Seattle Magazine
Photo Portfolio
Hayley Young, Matt Cole, Virginia Smyth, Rachel Hart
Food- Drink- Lifestyles and Travel Reporting
Winner
Seattle Magazine
Baked Goods
Chelsea Lin
Runner Up
Eugene Weekly
My Dad’s Hometown
Kelly Kenoyer
Long-Form Feature News Reporting
Winner
InvestigateWest
Climate change turns Puget Sound acidic and region’s signature oysters struggle to survive
Lisa Stiffler
Runner Up
Street Roots
Growing up undocumented
Emily Green
Spot News Reporting
Winner
Cannon Beach Gazette
Dog rescued off cliff
Brenna Visser
Runner Up
Camas-Washougal Post-Record
Camas paper mill to cut hundreds of jobs
Kelly Moyer
Sports Feature Story
Winner
GoHuskies Magazine
The Power of Hope
Brian Beaky
Runner Up
Cascade Golfer magazine
The Impossible Dream
Tony Dear, Brian Beaky
Business Reporting
Winner
Seattle Business Magazine
The Vanishing Dream of Home Ownership
Jeanne Lang Jones
Runner Up
Seattle Business Magazine
Women on Boards: A New Direction
Karen West
Arts & Entertainment
Winner
City Arts, July 2017 issue
“This Woman’s Werk”
Gemma Wilson
Runner Up
Anchorage Press
Reel Grandma versus Reel Grandma
Yereth Rosen
Page Design
Winner
Columns Magazine
Dyslexia; Opioids, Libraries
Ken Shafer
Runner Up
Columns Magazine
Table of contents Dec. 17, Sports Sept. 17, HUB March 17
Ken Shafer
Social Issues Reporting
Winner
InvestigateWest
The $600-a-night foster care bed
Allegra Abramo
Runner Up
YES! Magazine
Undocumented and Transgender
Norman Allen
Column
Winner
YES! Magazine
Erin Sagen
Erin Sagen
Runner Up
Chinook Observer
Hearthfire & Brimstone
Natalie St. John
Comprehensive Coverage
Malheur Enterprise
Kidnap, chase; Bates remembered; Man indicted; DEADLY DECISIONS, Board hires lawyer; Gov halts lawsuit; Hospital suspected; There is hope; State wants to close files; Defense attorney; Jessica Bates
Les Zaitz, John Braese, Pat Caldwell
Runner Up
InvestigateWest
As Buildings Go Up, How Many of Seattle’s Trees Will Come Down?
Adiel Kaplan
Sports Column
Winner
Cougfan.com
Greg Witter Commentary
Greg Witter
Runner Up
Seattle Business magazine
Three Predictions for the Coming Year; Don’t Follow the Money; Know Your Sources
John Levesque
Sports Reporting
Winner
Cougfan.com
Duke Washington, a true legend, is gone
Barry Bolton
Runner Up
No Winner
Crime and Justice Reporting
Winner
YES! Magazine
Defunding Police: How Antiracist Organizers Got Seattle to Listen
Melissa Hellmann
Runner Up
YES! Magazine
You Don’t Need a Sanctuary City to Help Your Immigrant Neighbors
Yessenia Funes
Editorial & Commentary
Winner
Malheur Enterprise
Editorials: Families touched by Montwheeler case; Revival of Farmers Grain; Charting economy requires…
Runner Up
Seattle Magazine
Pedal Mettle; Bridging a Gap; Mining for a Purpose
Knute Berger
Investigative Reporting
Winner
Malheur Enterprise
DEADLY DECISIONS; Board hires lawyer; Gov halts lawsuit; Hospital suspected illness; State moves to seal; Defense attorneys blame; Jessica Bates to sue
Les Zaitz
Runner Up
The Chronicle
Sexual Abuse, Fraud and Negligence Alleged at Closed Centralia Home for Boys
Natalie Johnson
Health & Science Reporting
Winner
InvestigateWest
Turning the Tide
Lee van der Voo
Runner Up
Boise Weekly
The Rare Case of Kyler Harvey
George Prentice
Portrait Photography
Winner
Columns Magazine
GregRobin Smith, as Benjamin Franklin
Quinn Russell Brown
Runner Up
Columns Magazine
Norm Rice
Jose Mandojana
Digital Innovation
Winner
Columns Magazine
Searching for owls in Discovery Park with wildlife photographer Paul Bannick
Quinn Russell Brown
Runner Up
YES! Magazine
The Spirit of Standing Rock on the Move
Stephanie Woodard, YES! Staff
Government and Politics Reporting
Winner
Oregon Business
A Coordinated Attack: How a little known federal rule is driving a new battle over public lands in Crook County
Tim Neville, Jason E. Kaplan
Runner Up
InvestigateWest
Native American students face punitive discipline, substandard curricula
Rebecca Clarren
General Excellence
Winner
Seattle Business Magazine
March 2017; August 2017
Leslie Helm, John Levesque, Lori Kelley
Runner Up
Hillsboro Tribune
Issues of 3-10-17 and 2-17-17
Staff
Writing, Photography, Design (Medium, 8 to 16 FTE newsroom employees)
Arts & Entertainment
Winner
Crosscut
Black, female and making theater. And she’s damn good at it
Florangela Davila
Runner Up
International Examiner
Wing Luke beverages exhibit is a pleasure to be sipped slowly
Vince Schleitwiler
Investigative Reporting
Winner
Oregon Public Broadcasting/EarthFix
Wolf management in Oregon
Tony Schick
Runner Up
Portland Business Journal
Marketing Madness
Matthew Kish
Best Photo Portfolio
Winner
The News-Review
Michael Sullivan
Michael Sullivan
Runner Up
Albany Democrat-Herald
Mark Ylen portfolio
Mark Ylen
Feature Photography
Winner
The News-Review
Reflection
Michael Sullivan
Runner Up
Kitsap Sun
Nimitz sunlight
Larry Steagall
Portrait Photography
Winner
The News-Review
Football
Michael Sullivan
Runner Up
Crosscut
Homeless Hands
Karen Ducey
Health & Science Reporting
Winner
The Portland Mercury
Crisis Averted?
Dirk VanderHart
Runner Up
Portland Business Journal
Cap and Trade(off)
Pete Danko
Business Reporting
Winner
Portland Business Journal
Small business lending craters, communities suffer
Matthew Kish, Clare Duffy
Runner Up
The News-Review
The technology behind growing trees
Emily Hoard
Column
Winner
Crosscut
Knute Berger-Crosscut
Knute Berger
Runner Up
The Daily Astorian
Mouth of the Columbia (restaurant reviews)
Mouth of the Columbia
Sports Action Photography
Winner
The News-Review
Baseball
Michael Sullivan
Runner Up
No Winner
Spot News Reporting
Winner
Tri-City Herald
Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse
Annette Cary, Sara Schilling
Runner Up
Crosscut
‘Patriots’ meet massive Seattle backlash after Charlottesville violence
David Kroman, Lilly Fowler
Short-Form Feature News Reporting
Winner
Kitsap Sun
Love proves it’s timeless
Josh Farley
Runner Up
The Daily Astorian
Helping Hand: Astoria boy is first to receive a 3-D-printed prosthetic arm from an Oregon hospital
Edward Stratton
Long-Form Feature News Reporting
Winner
Bozeman Daily Chronicle
Accepting Sam
Nick Ehli
Runner Up
Albany Democrat-Herald
Restart the presses
Jennifer Moody
Comprehensive Coverage
Winner
InvestigateWest and Pamplin Media Group
Unequal Justice
Lee van der Voo, Kate Willson, John Schrag, Nick Budnick
Runner Up
Kitsap Sun
Homelessness in Kitsap County
Staff
Editorial & Commentary
Winner
Crosscut.com
Race and Recreation
Glenn Nelson
Runner Up
Seattle Met
“The Great Divide”
Hayat Norimine
General News Photography
Winner
The News-Review
Vigil
Michael Sullivan
Runner Up
The News-Review
Sword
Michael Sullivan
Spot News Photography
Winner
Kitsap Sun
House fire
Meegan M. Reid
Runner Up
The News-Review
Fire
Michael Sullivan
Government and Politics Reporting
Winner
Crosscut
Seattleites go to Trump Country
Knute Berger
Runner Up
Seattle Met
“Man in the Middle”
Hayat Norimine
Crime and Justice Reporting
Winner
SeattlePI
How a teen ‘band geek’ became a Seattle pimp’s ‘bottom girl’
Levi Pulkkinen
Runner Up
InvestigateWest and Pamplin Media Group
Unequal Justice
Lee van der Voo, John Schrag, Kate Willson, Nick Budnick
Sports Reporting
Winner
Portland Tribune
The rise and fall of Zach Rouse
Kerry Eggers
Runner Up
Portland Business Journal
Nike: Stuck inside the box
Clare Duffy
Social Issues Reporting
Winner
Crosscut
Why am I a threat?
David Kroman, Lilly Fowler
Runner Up
Corvallis (OR) Gazette-Times
“A Question of Identity”
Bennett Hall, Andy Cripe, Anibal Ortiz
Photo Essay
Winner
Crosscut
The 51-day City Council member
Matt McKnight
Runner Up
Albany Democrat-Herald
Mid-Valley Views – Eclipse 2017
Mark Ylen, Anibal Ortiz, Amanda Loman, David Patton
Page Design
Winner
South Sound magazine
South Sound mag page design
Staff
Runner Up
Alaska Beyond Magazine
Let it Snow; Aloha on the Wing; The Head and the Heart
Margaret Elson
Digital Innovation
Winner
Crosscut
Election Guide 2017
Joseph Liu, Cambria Roth, Joe Copeland, Mason Bryan
Runner Up
The News-Review
Foster care rates skyrocketing amid drug addiction in southern Oregon
April Ehrlich, Ian Campbell
Sports Feature Story
Winner
Seattle Met
“The Kings of Suicide Hill”
Allison Williams
Runner Up
Bozeman Daily Chronicle
In search of a backpack
Michael Wright
General Excellence
Winner
Portland Business Journal
Portland Business Journal General Excellence
Staff
Runner Up
Portland Tribune
March 6 and Aug 10
Tribune Staff
Food- Drink- Lifestyles and Travel Reporting
Winner
Seattle Met
“What to Do with a Kid”
Allecia Vermillion
Runner Up
Seattle Met
“Scents from a Mall”
Allecia Vermillion
Graphics & Illustrations
Winner
Scotsman Guide Media
Scotsman Guide magazine illustrations, package 1
Dennis Wunsch
Runner Up
Scotsman Guide Media
Scotsman Guide magazine illustrations, package 2
Dennis Wunsch
Writing, Photography, Design (Large, 17 to 39 FTE newsroom employees)
Short-Form Feature News Reporting
Winner
The Daily Herald/Everett, WA
Cliffhanger
Caleb Hutton
Runner Up
The Daily Herald/Everett, WA
Some ‘dos (and don’ts) for the POTUS: Local barbers, hairdressers offer style ideas for Trump’s hair
Andrea Brown
Photo Essay
Winner
Missoulian Newspaper
Highway to Hellgate: Challenges, optimism pave road back from forfeited football season
Tommy Martino, Kyle Houghtaling
Runner Up
The Daily Herald/Everett, WA
Cascade serenade
Ian Terry
General News Photography
Winner
Yakima Herald-Republic
Grieving Family
Shawn Gust
Runner Up
The Daily Herald/Everett, WA
Good people
Dan Bates
Spot News Photography
Winner
Yakima Herald-Republic
Darkness along with colorful lights of first responders
Jake Parrish
Runner Up
Yakima Herald-Republic
Brush fire
Shawn Gust
Crime and Justice Reporting
Winner
The Daily Herald/Everett, WA
The wrong place
Erick Stevick
Runner Up
Willamette Week
Death by Bitcoin
Nigel Jaquiss
Portrait Photography
Winner
Yakima Herald-Republic
Sexual Assault Victim
Shawn Gust
Runner Up
No Winner
Best Photo Portfolio
Winner
Missoulian
Photography Portfolio
Kurt Wilson
Runner Up
The Columbian
Alisha Jucevic portfolio
Alisha Jucevic
Social Issues Reporting
Winner
InvestigateWest and The Nation
Indian Country
Rebecca Clarren
Runner Up
Yakima Herald-Republic
Still silenced: Sexual harassment of farm workers rarely makes headlines
Molly Rosbach
Spot News Reporting
Winner
The News Tribune
Amtrak train derails onto I-5 in DuPont. 3 killed, dozens injured, freeway shut down
Staff
Runner Up
Missoulian Newspaper
Falling snag hits, kills firefighter from Missoula
Robert Chaney, David Erickson
Business Reporting
Winner
The Columbian
Finding care can be a pain
Marissa Harshman
Runner Up
The News Tribune
Fight for your country, lose the bidding war for a house
Kate Martin
Column
Winner
Grist
Ask Umbra
Eve Andrews
Runner Up
Mail Tribune
Get Off My Lawn
Robert Galvin
Comprehensive Coverage
Winner
Bend Bulletin
The Opioid Crisis
Markian Hawryluk
Runner Up
Idaho Statesman
Idaho worker safety: Drowning in manure, falling to their deaths, while employers prosper
Audrey Dutton
Long-Form Feature News Reporting
Winner
Willamette Week
The White Stuff
Matthew Korfhage
Runner Up
Idaho Statesman
Couple earns $51,600. His long-term care takes $48,000. She digs in dumpsters for food.
Maria La Ganga
Sports Feature Story
Winner
The Columbian
Hole in One from Hudson
Micah Rice
Runner Up
The Columbian
Unbroken
Meg Wochnick
Investigative Reporting
Winner
Idaho Statesman
Idaho worker safety: Drowning in manure, falling to their deaths, while employers prosper
Audrey Dutton
Runner Up
Mail Tribune
Waiting for Tragedy
Vickie Aldous
Feature Photography
Winner
The Daily Herald/Everett, WA
Wobble the bison
Dan Bates
Runner Up
The Columbian
Elizabeth Nicholson holding horse’s head during the wildfire
Ariane Kunze
Health & Science Reporting
Winner
Bend Bulletin (Pulse magazine)
The Science of Pain: It’s all in your head
Markian Hawryluk
Runner Up
Grist
The future will be battery-powered
Amelia Urry
Sports Reporting
Winner
Mail Tribune
Mom on a Mission
Mike Oxendine
Runner Up
Mail Tribune
Know Your Role
Tim Trower
Government and Politics Reporting
Winner
Yakima Herald-Republic
Farm workers call for change in the way Labor and Industries processes injury claims
Phil Ferolito
Runner Up
Missoulian Newspaper
UM’s ‘provocative title’
Robert Chaney
Sports Action Photography
Winner
Mail Tribune
So Close: South Medford vs Clackamas
Andy Atkinson
Runner Up
Yakima Herald-Republic
Athleticism and determination
Jake Parrish
Sports Feature Photography
Winner
The Columbian
Oct. 1
Amanda Cowan
Runner Up
Yakima Herald-Republic
Wrestler after losing at state
Jake Parrish
Page Design
Winner
Yakima Herald-Republic
If not now, When?; Going Sky high?; Torn paradigm
Jason Lilly
Runner Up
The Columbian
March 26; March 31; June 16
Amy Libby
Digital Innovation
Winner
KTUU
Tracking an Alaska serial killer
Kyle Hopkins
Runner Up
KTUU
Hidden caves & sunken ships: Alaska’s living museum
Kyle Hopkins , Lisa Hupp
Graphics & Illustrations
Winner
The Columbian
Sept. 22; Sept. 15; Nov. 14
Mariel Abbene
Runner Up
Mail Tribune
Holidays in the Rogue Valley; Up in Smoke; Redemption at Last
Paul Bunch
Editorial & Commentary
Winner
The Columbian
Dec. 17, Oct. 22; June 6
Greg Jayne
Runner Up
Mail Tribune
Truth, lies; ‘Sanctuary’ law; Ethics panel
Gary Nelson
General Excellence
Winner
Willamette Week
March 8 and May 24
Staff
Runner Up
The Daily Herald/Everett, WA
Complete editions: Feb. 26, 2017 and March 06, 2017
Staff
Food, Drink, Lifestyles, Travel Reporting
Winner
The Daily Herald/Everett, WA
The Cycles of Life: The Big Shots, a group of geezers, gather twice a week to go for a spin
Andrea Brown
Runner Up
The Daily Herald/Everett, WA
The DMZ: Epicenter of mystery and misery
Andrea Brown
Arts & Entertainment
Winner
The Daily Herald/Everett, WA
Cascade serenade
Caleb Hutton
Runner Up
The Columbian
Raining Poetry
Scott Hewitt
Sports Column
Winner
Tee Talk
Tim Trower
Runner Up
The Daily Herald/Everett, WA
1. Trade Tree 2. Constantine deserved better 3. Trader Jerry needs to chill
Nick Patterson
Writing, Photography, Design (Very Large, 40 or more FTE newsroom employees)
Page Design
Winner
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Page Designs by Mims Copeland
Mims Copeland
Runner Up
The Seattle Times
Staff page design portfolio
Staff
Health and Science Reporting
Winner
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Death of a schizophrenic
Molly Harbarger
Runner Up
KGW.com
Chronic pain patients fear opioid crackdown will cost them their medication
Sara Roth
Comprehensive Coverage
Winner
The Oregonian/OregonLive
About a Boy
Casey Parks
Runner Up
The Seattle Times
Mayor Ed Murray sex-abuse investigation
Jim Brunner, Lewis Kamb, Daniel Beekman
Graphics and Illustrations
Winner
The Seattle Times
BUSTED: How police brought down a tech-savvy prostitution network in Bellevue
Gabriel Campanario
Runner Up
The Spokesman-Review
Molly Quinn illustrations
Molly Quinn
Long-Form Feature News Reporting
Winner
Bloomberg Businessweek
How Rich Chinese Use Visa Fixers to Move to the U.S.
Peter Robison, Karen Weise, Wenxin Fan, Yan Zhang
Runner Up
The Oregonian/OregonLive
His Heart, Her Hands
Tom Hallman Jr.
Crime and Justice Reporting
Winner
The Oregonian/OregonLive
FIRED BUT FIT FOR DUTY
Carli Brosseau, Rebecca Woolington
Runner Up
The Spokesman-Review
The deaths of two Spokane women touch three mothers, who ask why a primary suspect hasn’t been charged
Thomas Clouse
Column
Winner
The Seattle Times
Bethany Jean Clement columns for The Seattle Times
Bethany Jean Clement
Runner Up
The Spokesman-Review
Shawn Vestal columns
Shawn Vestal
Spot News Reporting
Winner
The Spokesman-Review
One student dead, three in hospital after classmate opens fire at Freeman High School
Staff
Runner Up
KGW
Engulfed in flames: What we know about wildfires burning the Northwest
Sara Roth
Short-Form Feature News Reporting
Winner
Bloomberg News
Amazon Is a Lifeline for Retail Workers (If They Live in the Right City)
Spencer Soper
Runner Up
The Seattle Times
The magic of Seattle’s philanthropic sandwich chop
Bethany Jean Clement
Investigative Journalism
Winner
The Seattle Times
Mayor Ed Murray sex-abuse investigation
Jim Brunner, Lewis Kamb
Runner Up
The Seattle Times
Quantity of Care
Mike Baker, Justin Mayo
Business Reporting
Winner
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Dirty deals: How Oregon let its clean energy program enrich rule breakers
TED SICKINGER, HILLARY BORRUD
Runner Up
The Seattle Times
Thanks to Amazon, Seattle is now Americaís biggest company town
Mike Rosenberg, Angel Gonzalez
Social Issues Reporting
Winner
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Benefit of the Doubt
Bethany Barnes
Runner Up
The Seattle Times
‘One minute they’re here. Another minute they’re not.’
Nina Shapiro, Erika Schultz
Food, Drink, Lifestyles, Travel Reporting
Winner
The Spokesman-Review
Piano Men: Churchill’s is one of the last spots in Spokane to employ a pianist every night of the week
Adriana Janovich
Runner Up
Anchorage Daily News
The curious popularity of a water pipe on the Seward Highway
Marc Lester
Sports Feature Photography
Winner
The Bulletin
Sunrise Skier
Joe Kline
Runner Up
The Seattle Times
Victorious Rowers
Alan Berner
Sports Action Photography
Winner
The Spokesman-Review
Final Four: Reality sinks in
Dan Pelle
Runner Up
The Bulletin
Ski Racing
Joe Kline
Photo Essay
Winner
SeattlePI
Say Her Name: Charleena Lyles
Genna Martin
Runner Up
SeattlePI
America’s Youngest Drag Superstar
Genna Martin
General News Photography
Winner
The Seattle Times
Surprise Winner
Alan Berner
Runner Up
SeattlePI
Rally Against the Muslim Ban at SeaTac Airport
Genna Martin
Spot News Photography
Winner
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Protests
Dave Killen
Runner Up
The Bulletin
House Fire
Joe Kline
Portrait Photography
Winner
SeattlePI
Tears for Charleena
Genna Martin
Runner Up
The Seattle Times
Inquisitive Eyes
Alan Berner
Feature Photography
Winner
The Seattle Times
The Bell Ringers
Alan Berner
Runner Up
SeattlePI
Formal Plunge
Genna Martin
Best Photo Portfolio
Winner
SeattlePI
2017 Portfolio
Genna Martin
Runner Up
The Seattle Times
Photo Portfolio
Alan Berner
Government and Politics Reporting
Winner
The Seattle Times
Waiting for Disaster: Washington lawmakers have ignored decades of warning to prepare for a giant earthquake
Daniel Gilbert, Sandi Doughton
Runner Up
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Oregon agency loses sight of little girl
Molly Young
Sports Reporting
Winner
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Luke Heimlich’s past
Brad Schmidt, Danny Moran
Runner Up
The Seattle Times
Ex-Seahawk fights team over painkiller handouts that kept him playing NFL games when hurt
Geoff Baker, Hal Bernton
Sports Feature Story
Winner
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Nike exec battles cancer
John Canzano
Runner Up
The Seattle Times
Life at Emerald Downs: passion, pain and persistence
Scott Hanson
Arts & Entertainment
Winner
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Katherine Dunn
Doug Perry
Runner Up
The Seattle Times
The story of Pearl Jam, from a Seattle basement to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Bill Reader
Audio, Video (Small, 24 or fewer FTE newsroom employees)
Feature Video Reporting
Winner
KTOO
Prince of Wales Island schools started growing food. Now first graders are binging on broccoli
David Purdy, Jacob Resneck
Runner Up
KRTV
Family Meets Dispatcher After Life Saving-Call
Tiffany Eckert
Breaking News Audio Reporting
Winner
Northwest News Network
Arlene’s Flowers In Court
Anna King, Jason DeRose, Phyllis Fletcher
Runner Up
KLCC Public Radio
Man Swept Into Ocean At Depoe Bay, Coast Guard Searches
Tiffany Eckert
Investigative Video Reporting
Winner
KTOO
Inside Out: Leaving Prison Behind
Scott Burton, David Purdy, Elasonga Milligrock
Runner Up
Mail Tribune
Waiting for Tragedy
Ryan Pfeil, Vickie Aldous
Investigative Audio Reporting
Winner
KNKX public radio
For Sexual Assault Survivors, More Information Does Not Always Lead To More Justice
Allie Ferguson
Runner Up
KTOO
With cut after cut, state food safety inspections stretch years apart
Carter Barrett
Sports Audio Reporting
Winner
Northwest News Network
Green Mascots
Emily Schwing, Phyllis Fletcher, Kevin Mooney
Runner Up
KLCC Public Radio
Women Of Oregon Earn Triple Crown
Karen Richards
Audio News Series
Winner
KTOO
Curious Juneau
Staff
Runner Up
Alaska’s Energy Desk
Midnight Oil
Alaska’s Energy Desk Staff
Video News Series
Winner
KRTV
MTN Zero Suicide Initiative
Shannon Newth
Runner Up
No Winner
General News Video Reporting
Winner
KBTC-TV
The Casket Maker
Tom Layson
Runner Up
KTUU-TV
Royal Suites Fire
Blake Essig
General News Audio Reporting
Winner
Jefferson Public Radio
Candlelight Vigil In Ashland For Local Good Samaritan Killed In Portland Hate Attack
Liam Moriarty
Runner Up
KTOO
“We’re Just Out”: Bergmann tenants turn to Salvation Army
Quinton Chandler
Feature Audio Reporting
Winner
KNKX public radio
A Night Walk With Seattle Photographer Tim Durkan
Jennifer Wing
Runner Up
Northwest News Network
Powwow At The Gym
Emily Schwing, Jason DeRose, Kevin Mooney
Audio, Video (Large, 25 or more FTE newsroom employees)
Sports Video Reporting
Winner
KOMO News
The Uncertain Future of Hydroplane Racing
Jeff Pohjola
Runner Up
The Columbian
One-legged baseball player takes challenges in stride
Ariane Kunze
Investigative Video Reporting
Winner
KGW-TV
Tent City, USA
KGW Staff
Runner Up
OPB
Massacre at Hells Canyon
Kami Horton , Bruce Barrow, Greg Bond, William Ward
General News Audio Reporting
Winner
KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio
A death pushed these farmworkers to protest. Now an investigation is underway
Liz Jones, Carol Smith
Runner Up
Oregon Public Broadcasting/EarthFix
Without Chinese Buyers, Northwest Recycling Becomes Trash
Jes Burns, Cassandra Profita
Feature Audio Reporting
Winner
KUOW-RadioActive Youth Media
Not everyone makes peace with their dad. My teacher inspired me to try
Nate Martin, Mary Heisey, Jenny Asarnow
Runner Up
Oregon Public Broadcasting/EarthFix
Native Shrimp Once Killed With Pesticides Now At Risk From Invasive Parasite
Cassandra Profita
Audio News Series
Winner
KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio
Prime(d)
Carolyn Adolph, Joshua McNichols, Posey Gruener, Carol Smith
Runner Up
KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio
Second Wave
Thanh Tan, Caroline Chamberlain, Whitney Henry-Lester, Jim Gates
Investigative Audio Reporting
Winner
KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio
Pregnant mom calls for help, ends up killed by police. Her tribe wants answers
Amy Radil, Gil Aegerter
Runner Up
Oregon Public Broadcasting/EarthFix
After Pushback, Oregon Scraps Report Linking Private Forests To Water Quality Risks
Tony Schick
Video News Series
Winner
KING Television
“Sick and Forgotten at Hanford”
Susannah Frame, Steve Douglas, Kevin Glantz
Runner Up
No Winner
Feature Video Reporting
Winner
The Seattle Times
Beautiful, mad art until the end
Lauren Frohne, Erika Schultz, Corinne Chin
Runner Up
OPB
Massacre at Hells Canyon
Kami Horton, Bruce Barrow , Greg Bond, William Ward
General News Video Reporting
Winner
The Oregonian/OregonLive
On Thin Ice
Dave Killen, Kale Williams
Runner Up
KTUU Channel 2
A Killer Among Us
Kyle Hopkins, Eric Sowl, Jeff Dowd
Audio News Series
Winner
KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio
Prime(d)
Carolyn Adolph, Joshua McNichols, Posey Gruener, Carol Smith
Runner Up
KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio
Second Wave
Thanh Tan, Caroline Chamberlain, Whitney Henry-Lester, Jim Gates
Breaking News Audio Reporting
Winner
KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio
Travel ban puts lives on hold
Liz Jones, Carol Smith
Runner Up
KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio
Train Derailment
John Ryan, Jason Pagano, Heather Bosch, Austin Jenkins
