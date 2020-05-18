Northwest SPJ chapters announce regional award winners

SPJ Western Washington and SPJ Oregon are pleased to announce the winners of the SPJ Region 10 awards, the Northwest Excellence in Journalism competition.

Judges narrowed roughly 1,300 entries down to 250 winners, recognizing reporters, photographers, designers editors and more throughout the region, which includes Washington and Oregon, as well as Alaska, Idaho and Montana.

The full list of winners can be found here.

Congratulations and keep up the great work!

Money raised from the contest pays for scholarships and grants for SPJ Western Washington members. SPJ Western Washington anticipates giving out nearly $20,000 in grant funding and scholarships this spring.

To support SPJ Western Washington programs, you can donate at paypal.me/SPJwash.