The 2020 Passion Projects photojournalism grant applications are now open for submission

The Society of Professional Journalists Western Washington Pro Chapter and Northwest Journalists of Color are opening up applications for this year’s Passion Projects grants.

Washington state photojournalists and videojournalists with a strong story idea are encouraged to apply for $1,500 and $1,000 grants. This year we have $5,000 to share with Washington state journalists.

We are running this application period on an expedited timeline due to concerns over the novel coronavirus. We understand photojournalists, particularly freelancers, are harmed due to a lack of work in these stressful times. Submit your application to spjwascholarships@gmail.com with the subject line “Passion Projects” by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 3.

The grants are funded by SPJ Western Washington. Members of the NW Photojournalism community generously donated dozens of prints to support these awards.

SPJ Western Washington Passion Project Grants

$1,500 – First place grant $1,000 – Second place grant

Northwest Journalists of Color / SPJ Western Washington Passion Projects Grants:

$1,500 – First place grant $1,000 – Second place grant



Grant proposals must be based in visual storytelling and focus on issues of social, environmental, economic or political concern. Projects must follow the Newspaper Press Photographers Association (NPPA) Code of Ethics.

SPJ Western Washington and Northwest Journalists of Color will arrange for out-of-state judging for grant applications by industry professionals.

TO APPLY please submit one PDF or Microsoft Word document and include:

CONTACT INFORMATION

SYNOPSIS: In fewer than 30 words, write a summary of the project.

BIO: up to 250 words.

WEBSITE: Please include the photojournalist’s webpage

PLEASE INDICATE: Would you like to be considered for the SPJ Western Washington/Northwest Journalists of Color Passion Projects grant for journalists of color?

PROPOSAL: Please submit a description of your project, up to 750 words. Photographers may propose projects that are already in progress or in the early stages. The projects must be self-initiated and self-funded (rights owned by the photographer). The project can be photographed anywhere around the world but the photographer must currently be a working photojournalist in Washington state. Please include relevant research, contacts and a URL to any photographs associated with the project.

Winners will be announced this spring.

To help with your application, read about how the judge’s chose previous winners:

2019 Jovelle Tamayo, Amanda Cowan and Sharon H. Chang

2018 Gemina Garland-Lewis and Grant Hindsley

2017 Jovelle Tamayo, Ramon Dompor and Sofia Jaramillo

2016 Meryl Schenker

2015 Matt Mills McKnight and David Ryder

The Pew Research Center reported photographers and visual journalists have been the newsroom staffers hit hardest by layoffs throughout the United States. Their jobs have been trimmed by about half during the last 10 years. More than ever, photographers and videographers are self-funding important documentary projects within our communities.