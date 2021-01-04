Photo prints needed for upcoming Passion Projects grant fundraiser

Grants go to support unfunded projects by Washington state visual storytellers

Now entering its seventh year, the SPJ Western Washington Passion Projects grant program is again aiming to provide financial support to Washington state visual journalists who are wanting to pursue projects that have not yet received funding from traditional sources.

Last year we awarded a total of $5,000 for story idea grants to photographers and videographers in the region, with support from our annual Passion Projects print auction and fundraiser event.

Since 2019 we have also been partnering with Northwest Journalists of Color to provide specific support for BIPOC visual storytellers. We’re incredibly grateful for their organizational support; fundraising for this year’s grant program will also be included in the fund to help support that work as well.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we will not be hosting an in-person event this year due to public health restrictions, and have opted to host our fundraising efforts solely online. Our online print auction will go live on January 15, 2021. More information of the exact time, along with the website, will be shared once print submissions have closed.

We need your help! Please submit a print of your choice as an auction item via the SPJ Passion Projects Print Auction Submission Form and help spread the word about the grant and print auction via social media.

Do you have a photo book that you’d like to donate as an item for the auction? We would love that as well!

Deadline for prints and other auction item submissions is January, 11, 2021.

Tax-deductible monetary donations can be made separately by contacting us at spjprintauction@gmail.com.