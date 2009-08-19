19 Aug Press Club – you’re invited!
Posted at 20:55h in Events, Press Clubs 3 Comments
Who’s in the mood to socialize, network and perhaps drink with fellow journalists?
We’ll meet Wednesday, Sept. 2nd from 7-9 p.m. at The Local Vine in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood. Find information about our September location and directions here: http://thelocalvine.com
Broadcast, print and online news types are all welcome. That includes reporters, editors, former journalists, bloggers, photographers, web producers, news anchors…you get the idea.
This is a no-host party. RSVP by email: Linda@lindathomas.com
See you there!
3 Comments
Rourke O'BrienPosted at 05:41h, 27 August
Are rookie bloggers invited? Just getting started…;)
Linda ThomasPosted at 16:45h, 27 August
Rookie bloggers are most definitely welcome. See you there?
Elizabeth McKennittPosted at 16:28h, 06 February
Dearest Friends,
You will never know just how much this means to me to be included in your organization. However,
I am living in Littleton, CO and and trying not to freeze. (12″2-days ago in Snow and that was in my yard alone.
Thank you so much for the invitation and I will join your merry bunch of subscription-wise and thank you so very much again.
I understand from the weather channel that you folks are having quite a time there weather-wise.
Warmest Regards,
Elizabeth (Liz) McKennitt
mckennitt6@aol.com