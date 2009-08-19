0
News

19 Aug Press Club – you’re invited!

Posted at 20:55h in Events, Press Clubs by
Who’s in the mood to socialize, network and perhaps drink with fellow journalists?

We’ll meet Wednesday, Sept. 2nd from 7-9 p.m. at The Local Vine in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood. Find information about our September location and directions here: http://thelocalvine.com

Broadcast, print and online news types are all welcome. That includes reporters, editors, former journalists, bloggers, photographers, web producers, news anchors…you get the idea.

This is a no-host party. RSVP by email: Linda@lindathomas.com

See you there!

3 Comments
  • Rourke O'Brien
    Posted at 05:41h, 27 August

    Are rookie bloggers invited? Just getting started…;)

  • Linda Thomas
    Posted at 16:45h, 27 August

    Rookie bloggers are most definitely welcome. See you there?

  • Elizabeth McKennitt
    Posted at 16:28h, 06 February

    Dearest Friends,

    You will never know just how much this means to me to be included in your organization. However,
    I am living in Littleton, CO and and trying not to freeze. (12″2-days ago in Snow and that was in my yard alone.

    Thank you so much for the invitation and I will join your merry bunch of subscription-wise and thank you so very much again.

    I understand from the weather channel that you folks are having quite a time there weather-wise.

    Warmest Regards,
    Elizabeth (Liz) McKennitt
    mckennitt6@aol.com

