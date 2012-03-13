0
  • No products in the cart.
Total:$0.00
Page Banner Background

News

13 Mar Register NOW for SPJ’s NW Regional Conference March 31

Posted at 20:43h in Uncategorized by
0 Likes

Register NOW for SPJ’s Northwest Regional Conference in Tacoma on Saturday March 31.  After Thursday, March 15, the conference’s discounted registration expires.

SPJ members can attend a pre-conference, members-only reception on Friday, March 30.

For more details and conference registration, visit here: http://blogs.spjnetwork.org/region10/?page_id=468

1Comment
  • Cliff Rowe
    Posted at 16:32h, 15 March

    Have been trying to send other versions of this…hope this one works. I’m scheduled to be on the program.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter