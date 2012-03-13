13 Mar Register NOW for SPJ’s NW Regional Conference March 31
Register NOW for SPJ’s Northwest Regional Conference in Tacoma on Saturday March 31. After Thursday, March 15, the conference’s discounted registration expires.
SPJ members can attend a pre-conference, members-only reception on Friday, March 30.
For more details and conference registration, visit here: http://blogs.spjnetwork.org/region10/?page_id=468
Cliff RowePosted at 16:32h, 15 March
Have been trying to send other versions of this…hope this one works. I’m scheduled to be on the program.