Run for the SPJ Western Washington Pro Chapter Board

The Society of Professional Journalists Western Washington Pro Chapter is again accepting applications for our board of directors. We have several positions opening up this summer, and board members are elected for two-year terms.

Board members are expected to attend monthly meetings when possible, contribute to our goals and objectives, and help plan and execute events. As a board member, you will help encourage a climate in which journalism can be practiced more freely and fully, stimulate high standards and ethical behavior in journalism, and perpetuate a free press.

To run for the SPJ Western Washington Pro Chapter Board, please submit your application to spjwash@gmail.com by May 20 at midnight. Our chapter’s members will decide who is selected in a virtual vote, held at the end of May. If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to reach out.

Your application should include a photo of yourself, and answers to the following questions:

Tell us about yourself.

What is your professional experience?

Why should members vote for you?

If elected, what would you hope to achieve/what will be your focus during your tenure?