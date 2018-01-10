SPJ Region 10 Northwest Excellence in Journalism contest coming soon!

SPJ Western Washington and SPJ Oregon are excited to announce another year of celebrating outstanding journalism. The SPJ Region 10 Northwest Excellence in Journalism contest will launch at the end of January. In the midst of all the change and news in 2017, journalists in our region have continued to hold themselves to a high standard. The NWEIJ contest recognizes this work.

Journalists and students who have had professional journalistic work published or broadcast in Alaska, Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Montana are encouraged to submit their work for consideration when the contest launches at the end of this month. A link to the contest page will be circulated on spjwash.org and on the SPJ Western Washington Facebook page.

All proceeds will support the efforts of SPJ Western Washington and SPJ Oregon to protect First Amendment freedoms, foster excellence among journalists, inspire young journalists, encourage diversity in our industry, and promote the free practice of journalism in our communities. Service on SPJ local boards are voluntary and these volunteers put in the many hours needed to run the Northwest Excellence in Journalism contest.

We’re excited to honor excellent journalism in 2017. Check back for updates and the launch of this year’s application in the coming weeks. Applications will be made available online at https://betternewspapercontest.com/spjnwcontest when the contest launches.

We look forward to seeing your work and if you have any questions, feel free to contact us at spjwash@gmail.com.