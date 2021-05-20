19 May SPJ Regional Contest Winners Announced
Thank you to everyone who submitted work into the 2020 SPJ Region 10 Excellence in Journalism Contest! Winners are listed below.
You can also find a more easily navigable list here.
Audio: Series
LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
“Timber Wars” Podcast
Aaron Scott, Peter Frick-Wright, Robbie Carver
Oregon Public Broadcasting
Second Place
People of Color and Mental Health in Oregon
Samantha Matsumoto, Donald Orr, Sage Van Wing
Oregon Public Broadcasting
SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Take the Mic
Ashley Gross, Erin Hennessey
KNKX-FM
Second Place
Explore Oregon Podcast
David Davis, Zach Urness
Statesman Journal
Audio: Comprehensive Pandemic Coverage
SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Transmission
Staff
KNKX-FM
Second Place
COVID-19 in Alaska’s Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Greg Kim, Krysti Shallenberger
KYUK Public Media
Audio: Crime & Law Enforcement Reporting
LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
This woman ‘died three times’ after Seattle Police hit her with a blast ball
Liz Jones, Isolde Raftery
KUOW
Second Place
Former Seattle foster child reflects on end of youth jail: ‘This brings me to tears’
Amy Radil
KUOW
Audio: Environment & Natural Disaster Reporting
SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Mother of all jökulhlaups reported in Southeast Alaska
Matt Miller
KTOO
Second Place
Makah Tribe’s early shelter in place order may seem extreme, but it’s working
Bellamy Pailthorp
KNKX-FM
Audio: Feature, Hard News
LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
‘Timber Wars’ episode 3: The owl
Aaron Scott, Peter Frick-Wright, Robbie Carver
Oregon Public Broadcasting
Second Place
Teens are warning each other about sex trafficking on TikTok. Here’s why the videos could do more harm than good
Jadenne Radoc Cabahug
KUOW’s RadioActive Youth Media
SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Transmission Episode 19: The Unpaid
Jennifer Wing, Gabriel Spitzer
KNKX-FM
Second Place
Court case challenges how Indian Child Welfare Act could apply in Washington
Tripp Crouse, Manola Secaira
KNBA, Crosscut
Audio: Feature, Soft News
LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
The Tale of the Black birdwatchers and ruffled feathers on Facebook
Deborah Wang, Gil Aegerter
KUOW
Second Place
This immigrant has uplifting tips on making quarantine work. He’s been living like this for a year Esmy Jimenez, Liz Jones
KUOW
SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
A pandemic hasn’t stopped ‘Lunch Lady Doree’ from feeding kids in West Seattle
Ashley Gross
KNKX-FM
Second Place
In Mertarvik And Newtok, Nothing Gets In The Way Of Basketball
Greg Kim
KYUK Public Media
Audio: Government & Politics Reporting
LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Who takes responsibility for this racist ad?
David Hyde, Gil Aegerter
KUOW
Second Place
Vote-by-mail is the future — and it’s already here
Sara Bernard, Donna Blankinship
Crosscut
SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Shared State Episode 3: ‘Grateful to God’
Mara Silvers
Montana Free Press
Second Place
County Alert System Left Many Without Notifications During The Almeda Fire
Erik Neumann
Jefferson Public Radio
Audio: Health & Science Reporting
LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Covid-19 Stalks a Montana Town Already Grappling With Asbestos Disease
Nate Hegyi
Kaiser Health News, NPR, Mountain West News Bureau
Second Place
Searching for cremated remains in the ashes of Oregon’s wildfires
Jes Burns
Oregon Public Broadcasting
SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Transmission Episode 8: The Virus-Eye View
Gabriel Spitzer, Jennifer Wing
KNKX-FM
Second Place
Viral Buildings? Sample Testing For COVID-19 Could Prevent Outbreaks
Tiffany Eckert, Rachael McDonald
KLCC
Audio: Investigative Reporting
LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
School Abuse
Ann Dornfeld, Liz Jones
KUOW
Second Place
Death Investigation in Washington
Kari Plog, Geoffrey Redick
KNKX-FM
Audio: Social Equity Reporting
LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
For students of color, Covid-19 reveals deep inequities in Seattle area schools
Essey Paulos, Mimi Zekaryas, Charlotte Engrav
KUOW’s RadioActive Youth Media
Second Place
Racism In The Great Outdoors: Oregon’s Natural Spaces Feel Off Limits To Black People
Monica Samayoa
Oregon Public Broadcasting
SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Ashland Grapples With Shooting Death Of 19-Year-Old Aidan Ellison
April Ehrlich
Jefferson Public Radio
Second Place
Klamath COVID-19 Outbreak Shows Risks To Farmworkers
Erik Neumann
Jefferson Public Radio
Video: Comprehensive Pandemic Coverage
LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Postcards from the Pandemic
Staff
Oregon Public Broadcasting
Second Place
Covering the Covid-19 Pandemic in Alaska
Tracy Sabo, Alaska’s News Source Staff
Alaska’s News Source
Video: Feature, Hard News
LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
100 days of protests
Brooke Herbert, Teresa Mahoney
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Second Place
The Road
Dan Haggerty, Kurt Austin
KGW
SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Northwest Now: Picking Up the Past
Tom Layson
KBTC Public Television
Second Place
Cattle Mutilations
Steve Kaufmann
Central Oregon Daily News
Video: Feature, Soft News
LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Helmet John
Laural Porter, Kurt Austin
KGW-TV
Second Place
Senior Year Was Crazy
Jen Dev
Crosscut
SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
The Hugging Booth
Andrea Lutz Reporter, Paul Humphrey Photographer
KTVQ
Second Place
Losing limbs but never losing hope
Nate Eaton
EastIdahoNews.com
Video: General Assignment, No Time Limit
LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Indigenous Spirituality Inside Oregon Prisons
Arya Surowidjojo, Bradley W. Parks, MacGregor Campbell, Jan Boyd
Oregon Public Broadcasting
Second Place
Did DDT play a role in my family’s cancers?
Jesse Nichols, Regan Bervar
Grist
SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Elk in Clatsop County
Emily Lindblom
The Astorian
Second Place
There is None Here
Steve Kaufmann
Central Oregon Daily News
Video: General Assignment, Within 24 Hours
LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Portland’s Violin Vigil For Elijah McClain
Arya Surowidjojo, Courtney Sherwood, Claudia Meza, Jan Boyd
Oregon Public Broadcasting
Second Place
The winter survivor
Hank Davis
KTUU-TV Anchorage
SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Daybells served warrants in Hawaii
Nate Eaton, Eric Grossarth, Nate Sunderland
EastIdahoNews.com
Second Place
And We’re Gonna Be Back
Steve Kaufmann
Central Oregon Daily News
Video: Investigative Reporting
LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Seeking Justice
Alaska’s News Source Staff
KTUU-TV Anchorage
Second Place
Collapsing Beds
Jill Burke, Eric Sowl
KTUU-TV Anchorage
SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Molest Me Mondays
Nia Wong
KXLY-TV
Second Place
MTN Investigates: Dense Diagnosis
Andrea Lutz Reporter, Eric Gaylord Photographer, James Rafferty Graphics
KTVQ
Video: Sports
LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Iditarod 2020 Ceremonial Start
Tracy Sabo, KTUU Staff
KTUU-TV Anchorage
Second Place
A sport to call her own
Beth Verge
KTUU-TV Anchorage
Video: Video Series
LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Human Elements
Sarah Hoffman, Ted Alvarez, Beatriz Costa Lima
Crosscut
Second Place
Road Trippin’: A Summer to Ourselves
Tracy Sabo, KTUU Staff
KTUU-TV Anchorage
SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Videos on the 40th anniversary of the eruption of Mount St. Helens
Courtney Talak, Marissa Heffernan, Mallory Gruben
The Daily News
Second Place
The Daybell case unfolds
Nate Eaton, Eric Grossarth, Nate Sunderland
EastIdahoNews.com
Multimedia Storytelling
LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Disappearing Daughters
Corinne Chin and Erika Schultz
The Seattle Times
Second Place
Move to Include: In the Shadow of Fairview
Kami Horton, Dan Evans
OPB
MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Logger Evolution
Adam Duvernay
The Register-Guard
Second Place
Alaska Natives on the Frontline
Jenna Kunze, Alice Qannik Glenn
High Country News; Coffee & Quaq
SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
May 18, 1980: The volcano changed us forever
Staff
The Daily News
Second Place
Love Your Neighbor – A Community Conversation Project
Nicole Vulcan
Source Weekly
Collaboration
First Place
The Cutting
Rob Davis, Tony Schick, Lylla Younes
The Oregonian/OregonLive, Oregon Public Broadcasting, ProPublica
Second Place
Outsiders
Will James, Sydney Brownstone, Scott Greenstone, Vianna Davila
KNKX-FM, Seattle Times Project Homeless
Column
First Place
Race and the City
Glenn Nelson
Crosscut
Second Place
Freedom of the Press in the PNW
Jennifer Karchmer
Whatcom Watch
Magazines: Arts & Culture
First Place
Voice of Resistance
Rachel Gallaher
GRAY Magazine
Second Place
Pierogies a Polish Taste of the Holidays
Adriana Janovich
Edible Inland Northwest
Magazines: Environment & Natural Disasters
First Place
What Do You Do With Kelp?
Stefan Milne
Seattle Met
Second Place
A River Runs Through US
David Ryder, Stefan Milne
Seattle Met
Magazines: Food & Restaurants
First Place
Some ranchers resistant to use of antibiotics
Sierra Dawn McClain
The Other Oregon
Second Place
No More Basic Brunches
Allecia Vermillion, Rosin Saez
Seattle Met
Magazines: Health & Science
First Place
Resilient Seattle
Staff
Seattle Met
Second Place
Rampant
James Ross Gardner
Seattle Met
Magazines: Magazine Print Page Design
First Place
10 Startups to Watch // Pandemic Pivot // 100 Ways to Give Back
Alex Schloer
South Sound Business Magazine
Second Place
3 Features
Michael Novak, Brian Breneman
Portland Monthly
Magazines: Personal Profile
First Place
Rocky Yeh’s Good Life
Allecia Vermillion
Seattle Met
Second Place
Flying farmer: One man’s journey to reach new heights on the farm and in the clouds
Sierra Dawn McClain
The Other Oregon
Photo & Design: Feature Photography
LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Santa in age of COVID
Mark Graves
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Second Place
Bird(s)
Mark Graves
The Oregonian/OregonLive
MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Healthcare Worker Tribute
Amanda Cowan
The Columbian
Second Place
Dogs Can Help Veterans Heal
Amanda Ray
Yakima Herald-Republic
SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Mariah Taylor prays for her late son, whom she says was killed in a similar way to George Floyd
Alex Wittwer
Willamette Week
Second Place
Snow Day on Council Crest
Jonathan House
The Portland Tribune
Photo & Design: General News Photography
LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
11th & Pine
Megan Farmer
KUOW Public Radio
Second Place
Seattle Protests for Racial Justice
Megan Farmer
KUOW Public Radio
MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Astria Regional Shuts Down
Amanda Ray
Yakima Herald-Republic
Second Place
Peterson BLM Vigil
Amanda Cowan
The Columbian
SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Horror, Hope, and Heroism
Jaime Valdez
The Portland Tribune
Second Place
Lessons From Pandemic Prepare Graduates For Future
Katie Basile
KYUK
Photo & Design: Photo Portfolio
LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Megan Farmer
KUOW Public Radio
Second Place
Chris Pietsch
The Register-Guard
SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Fire, Gas and Masks
Alex Wittwer
Willamette Week
Second Place
2020 – An Unforgettable Year
Jonathan House
The Portland Tribune
Photo & Design: Portrait Photography
LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Taking a shot
Colin Mulvany
The Spokesman-Review
Second Place
Covid-19 Testing
Megan Farmer
KUOW Public Radio
MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
BLM protest family portrait
Dorothy Edwards
Crosscut
Second Place
COVID Homeless Camp
Amanda Cowan
The Columbian
SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Long Story Short: The Blind Woodsman
Stuart Mullenberg, Michael Novak
Portland Monthly
Second Place
Bethel Restaurant Owners Consider Closing Down, Returning To Korea
Katie Basile
KYUK
Photo & Design: Print Page Design
LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Stephanie Hays
The Seattle Times
Second Place
Chris Soprych
The Spokesman-Review
MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Amy Libby
The Columbian
Second Place
Merridee Hanson
The Columbian
Photo & Design: Sports Action Photography
LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Sun sets on prep football
Tyler Tjomsland
The Spokesman-Review
Second Place
Flying Duck
Tyler Tjomsland
The Spokesman-Review
SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Jamire Calvin gives thanks
Whittney Thornton
Cougfan.com
Second Place
Boys diving
Meegan M. Reid
Kitsap Sun
Photo & Design: Spot News Photography
LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Car hits protester
Dave Killen
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Second Place
Our House Is On Fire
Alan Berner
The Seattle Times
MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
“Jennifer Steckler Evacuates Her Horses”
Mark Ylen
Albany Democrat-Herald
Second Place
Ahtanum Ridge Fire
Amanda Ray Yakima Herald-Republic
SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Patriotism and Fire
Jonathan House
The Portland Tribune
Second Place
Empty Apartment Building Burns in Bethel
Katie Basile
KYUK
Photo & Design: Graphics & Illustration
LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
The New Abnormal
Jennifer Luxton
The Seattle Times
Second Place
Coronavirus graphics 2020
Emily M. Eng
The Seattle Times
SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Illustrations: Holding Court, The Time Traveler, and Magazine Cover
Meredith Schomburg, Heather Landis, Matt Saunders, Michael Novak, Brian Breneman
Portland Monthly
Second Place
Data visualization
Eric Dietrich
Montana Free Press
Photo & Design: Photo Essay
LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Serenity
Jonathan Levinson
Oregon Public Broadcasting
Second Place
Portland Was Different
Jonathan Levinson
Oregon Public Broadcasting
SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Beachie Creek Fire
Amanda Loman
Salem Reporter
Second Place
The George Floyd Protests Escalate
John Rudoff
Sipa-USA Agency; Anadolu Agency
Writing: Arts & Culture Reporting
LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
This Seattle woman brews a cup of tea that tastes like the wedding scene from Game of Thrones
Dyer Oxley, Isolde Raftery
KUOW
Second Place
When the Ocean Gives You Plastic, Make Animals
Alex V. Cipolle
New York Times
MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Bellevue’s anti-Japanese history ‘censored’ at city-run arts festival, artists say
Margo Vansynghel
Crosscut
Second Place
Ed Bereal: The Most Important Activist-Artist You Don’t Know
Alex V. Cipolle
Hyperallergic
SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Yale Union Transfer
Brian Oaster
Street Roots
Second Place
Beverly Aarons Arts & Culture Reporting
South Seattle Emerald
Writing: Breaking News
LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Deadly Avalanche on Silver Mountain
Jared Brown, Eli Francovich
The Spokesman-Review
Second Place
Thousands march in Spokane on Sunday to protest George Floyd’s death, police brutality
Chad Sokol, Emma Epperly, The Spokesman-Review staff
The Spokesman-Review
MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Seattle mayor imposes curfew after George Floyd protests escalate
Staff
Crosscut
Second Place
Melee erupts during rallies
Kyle Spurr
The Bulletin
SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Wildfire Destruction Collection
Rachel Alexander, Saphara Harrell, Jake Thomas
Salem Reporter
Second Place
“No Justice. No Peace.”
Rachel Monahan, Tess Riski & Latisha Jensen
Willamette Week
Writing: Comprehensive Pandemic Coverage
LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Tracing the Beginning of the U.S. Pandemic in the Puget Sound
Peter Robison, Dina Bass, Ben Elgin, John Tozzi
Bloomberg News
Second Place
Seattle Times pandemic coverage
Staff
The Seattle Times
MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Pandemic Coverage
Staff
Crosscut
Second Place
Stories from the Pandemic
Alex Paul, Caitlyn M. May, James Day, Kyle Odegard
Albany Democrat-Herald/Corvallis Gazette-Times
Writing: Crime & Law Enforcement Reporting
LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Fired, but still a cop: How Washington state’s decertification process leaves troubled officers with their guns
Mike Reicher
Seattle Times
Second Place
This Auburn cop killed 3 and injured others. His department didn’t stop him — outsiders did
Ashley Hiruko, Liz Brazile, Isolde Raftery
KUOW
MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Solved: For 43 years, she was ‘Precious’ Jane Doe
Caleb Hutton
The Daily Herald (Everett, Wa.)
Second Place
Confined with COVID-19?
Jessica Prokop
The Columbian
SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
The Life and Death of Billy Baggett
Emily Green
Street Roots
Second Place
Sheriff Hatcher recall collection
Kristin M. Kraemer
Tri-City Herald
Writing: Editorial & Commentary
LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
West Linn editorial
Helen Jung
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Second Place
Wildfire editorial
Helen Jung
The Oregonian/OregonLive
MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
In Our View
Colleen Keller
The Columbian
Second Place
Pushing back on bad policy
Mail Tribune Editorial Board
Medford Mail Tribune
SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Editorial series
Ned Hickson
Siuslaw News
Second Place
Empathy, racism and police reform
Editorial Board
Street Roots
Writing: Education Reporting
LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
School Abuse
Ann Dornfeld, Liz Jones
KUOW
Second Place
Youth Mental and Behavioral Health Collection
Hannah Furfaro
The Seattle Times
MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Central Washington teachers aim to better reach English learners this fall
Janelle Retka
Yakima Herald-Republic
Second Place
Native history is WA history, and tribes are helping schools teach it
Manola Secaira
Crosscut
SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
The Impossible Choice Facing Schools
Wilson Criscione
The Inlander
Second Place
For 50 years, police have patrolled schools in Salem. Now, some say it’s time for a new approach.
Rachel Alexander, Saphara Harrell
Salem Reporter
Writing: Environment & Natural Disaster Reporting
LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Wildfires’ Toxic Air Leaves Damage Long After the Smoke Clears
Katheryn Houghton
Kaiser Health News
Second Place
Northwest Fire Season
Hal Bernton
The Seattle Times
MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Water shortages in Central Oregon
Michael Kohn
The Bulletin
Second Place
Alaskan Roulette
Zoya Teirstein
Grist
SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
RISING FROM RUBBLE: In the aftermath of fires, Southern Oregon faces a human, and economic, tragedy
Sierra Dawn McClain
Capital Press
Second Place
Smoky Skies, Altered Lives Series
Mara Kardas-Nelson, Levi Pulkkinen
InvestigateWest
Writing: Feature, Soft News
LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Two Brothers
Tom Hallman Jr.
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Second Place
So negative, yet so positive: At nearly 40 below zero, Fairbanks knows how to chill
Marc Lester
Anchorage Daily News
MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Sniffing out a winner at the Joriad, North America’s truffle-hunting dog championship
Emily Teel
Salem Statesman Journal
Second Place
A tattoo artist learns the essential work of tending to the dead
Margo Vansynghel
Crosscut
SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place (TIED)
Ink-stained heroes
Tom Henderson
Old Stuff
First Place (TIED)
Zodiac Signs
Jordan Michelman, Nicole Rifkin, Michael Novak
Portland Monthly
Second Place
Where the presses never stop
Tom Henderson
Polk County Itemizer-Observer
Writing: Government & Politics Reporting
LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Workplace Dispute Reveals Big Flaws In Oregon Capitol’s Harassment Policy
Dirk VanderHart
Oregon Public Broadcasting
Second Place
Rural Oregon Leaders Mull Revolt Against COVID-19 Reopening Rules
Emily Cureton
Oregon Public Broadcasting
MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
“Diversity of Thought”
Caitlyn May
Albany Democrat-Herald
Second Place
Money talks: U.S. town prints own currency to boost coronavirus relief
Gregory Scruggs
Thomson Reuters Foundation
SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Abused, neglected foster kids housed in motels, state offices
Allegra Abramo, Rachel Nielsen
InvestigateWest
Second Place
The Two Worlds of Heather Scott
Daniel Walters
The Inlander
Writing: Health & Science Reporting
LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Covid in the workplace
Hal Bernton
The Seattle Times
Second Place
COVID debunks
Dean Miller
Lead Stories
MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Prison’s Other Death Sentence
Levi Pulkkinen
Crosscut
Second Place
Revered doctor steps down, accusing Seattle Children’s Hospital of racism
David Kroman
Crosscut
SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Smoky Skies, Altered Lives Series
Mara Kardas-Nelson, Levi Pulkkinen
InvestigateWest
Second Place
Highly toxic’ smoke grenades deployed at Portland protests
Courtney Vaughn & Jonathan HousePortland Tribune
Writing: Investigative Reporting
LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
School Abuse
Ann Dornfeld, Liz Jones
Second Place
Foster Creek
Fedor Zarkhin
The Oregonian/OregonLive
MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Prison’s Other Death Sentence
Levi Pulkkinen
Crosscut
Second Place
“Death at Hells Canyon”
Bennett Hall
Corvallis Gazette-Times
SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Death Investigation in Washington
Kari Plog, Geoffrey Redick
KNKX-FM
Second Place
The Life and Death of Billy Baggett
Emily Green
Street Roots
Writing: Poverty & Homelessness Reporting
LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Homelessness in a Pandemic Collection
Sydney Brownstone
The Seattle Times
Second Place
Ticketing homeless
Wilson Criscione
The Inlander
MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Socially distanced out of shelter
Tatiana Parafiniuk-Talesnick
The Register-Guard
Second Place
Nearly half of Seattle’s helmet citations go to homeless people
David Kroman
Crosscut
SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Finding Home
Joanne Zuhl
Street Roots
Second Place
Lawsuit Grants Pass Criminalizes Homeless
Emily Green
Street Roots
Writing: Series
LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Fed wars: The month-long battle between federal law enforcement and Portland protesters
Jonathan Levinson, Conrad Wilson, Ryan Haas
Oregon Public Broadcasting
Second Place
Amazon’s Most Vulnerable Workers Cope With Pandemic and an Unforgiving Corporate Master
Matt Day, Spencer Soper, Josh Eidelson
Bloomberg News
MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Police Shootings Series
Michelle Theriault Boots
Anchorage Daily News
Second Place
Homeless evictions at Juniper Ridge
Brenna Visser
The Bulletin
SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Smoky Skies, Altered Lives Series
Mara Kardas-Nelson, Levi Pulkkinen
InvestigateWest
Second Place
The Mount St. Helens eruption, 40 years later
Staff
The Daily News
Writing: Social Equity Reporting
LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Shots Fired
Noelle Crombie, Shane Dixon Kavanaugh
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Second Place
The Death that Still Reverberates Douglas Perry
The Oregonian/OregonLive
MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Black pot entrepreneurs fight for piece of Washington’s very white marijuana industry
Melissa Santos
Crosscut
Second Place
The Pandemic Has Closed Public Restrooms, and Many Have Nowhere to Go
Alex Brown
Stateline
SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Nikki Kuhnhausen Was Killed By Transphobia. Now, Her Community Fights for Her Legacy.
Blair Stenvick
Portland Mercury
Second Place
Essentially forgotten workers
Malia Spencer
Portland Business Journal
Writing: Sports Column
LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
John Canzano
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Second Place
Tim Martinez
The Columbian
SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Miles Vance
Lake Oswego Review
Second Place
Gabe Marks
Cougfan.com
Writing: Sports Feature
LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
A new beginning: After battling addiction and depression, former UW football standout Walter Bailey found life after death
Mike Vorel
The Seattle Times
Second Place
I needed to be rescued’: Former Seattle teen soccer star says youth coaching safeguards failed to protect her from sexual abuse
Geoff Baker
The Seattle Times
MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
“Jaydon Grant Has a Voice for Change”
Kevin Hampton
Corvallis Gazette-Times
Second Place
‘Moneyball’ comes to high school sports, 3 points at a time
Cameron Van Til
The Daily Herald
SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Stories, numbers and one hell of a burden: Mark Smaha’s journey
Cale Ramaker
Cougfan.com
Second Place
Seaside grad, former Duck Miller recalls the good ol’ days
Gary Henley The Astorian
Writing: Sports Reporting
LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
I needed to be rescued’: Former Seattle teen soccer star says youth coching safeguards failed to protect her from sexual abuse
Geoff Baker
The Seattle Times
Second Place
Pac 12 deal
John Canzano
The Oregonian/OregonLive
MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Virus’s Blindside Block
Meg Wochnick, Joshua Hart
The Columbian
Second Place
‘Moneyball’ comes to high school sports, 3 points at a time
Cameron Van Til
The Daily Herald
SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Long search for WSU basketball legend Don Collins ends in triumph
Barry Bolton
Cougfan.com
Second Place
Ol’ Crimson’s wild ride to Army illustrates passion for WSU
Barry Bolton
Cougfan.com
Writing: Technology, Business & Economics Reporting
LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Amazon Has Turned a Middle-Class Warehouse Career Into a McJob
Matt Day and Spencer Soper
Bloomberg News
Second Place
Worst Week
Mike Rogoway
The Oregonian/OregonLive
MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
COVID-19 and now wildfire smoke, vineyard workers vulnerable as grape harvests push on
Emily Teel
Salem Statesman Journal
Second Place
What the pandemic has done to WA’s flagship shellfish industry
Hannah Weinberger
Crosscut
SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Wildfires deal blow to wine country
Pete Danko
Portland Business Journal
Second Place
Profiting from Thrift: Who’s Getting Rich Off Your Secondhand Stuff?
Francesca Lyman
InvestigateWest
Writing: Feature, Hard News
LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION
Winner still to come
MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
A desperate rescue: A father’s heartbreaking attempt to save his family from a raging fire
Capi Lynn
Salem Statesman Journal
Second Place
After TikTok craze at Eagle Falls, his body is still missing
Zachariah Bryan
The Daily Herald (Everett, Wa.)
SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
SPECIAL REPORT: A night in hell – Santiam Canyon’s ordeal
Rachel Alexander, Jake Thomas, Saphara Harrell
Salem Reporter
Second Place
How banks fail Black businesses
Matthew Kish, Malia Spencer
Portland Business Journal
Writing: Comprehensive Pandemic Coverage
LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Tracing the Beginning of the U.S. Pandemic in the Puget Sound
Peter Robison, Dina Bass, Ben Elgin, John Tozzi
Bloomberg News
Second Place
Staff
The Seattle Times
MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Staff
Crosscut
Second Place
Stories from the Pandemic
Alex Paul, Caitlyn M. May, James Day, Kyle Odegard
Albany Democrat-Herald/Corvallis Gazette-Times
SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
COVID-19 Comprehensive Coverage Series
Carolyn Bick
South Seattle Emerald
Second Place
Portlanders Confronting the Virus
Rachel Monahan, Nigel Jaquiss, Aaron Mesh & Tess Riski
Willamette Week
Writing: General Excellence
SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION
First Place
Willamette Week
Second Place
Portland Business Journal
No Comments