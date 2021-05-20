SPJ Regional Contest Winners Announced

Thank you to everyone who submitted work into the 2020 SPJ Region 10 Excellence in Journalism Contest! Winners are listed below.

You can also find a more easily navigable list here.

Audio: Series

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

“Timber Wars” Podcast

Aaron Scott, Peter Frick-Wright, Robbie Carver

Oregon Public Broadcasting

Second Place

People of Color and Mental Health in Oregon

Samantha Matsumoto, Donald Orr, Sage Van Wing

Oregon Public Broadcasting

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Take the Mic

Ashley Gross, Erin Hennessey

KNKX-FM

Second Place

Explore Oregon Podcast

David Davis, Zach Urness

Statesman Journal

Audio: Comprehensive Pandemic Coverage

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Transmission

Staff

KNKX-FM

Second Place

COVID-19 in Alaska’s Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta

Greg Kim, Krysti Shallenberger

KYUK Public Media

Audio: Crime & Law Enforcement Reporting

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

This woman ‘died three times’ after Seattle Police hit her with a blast ball

Liz Jones, Isolde Raftery

KUOW

Second Place

Former Seattle foster child reflects on end of youth jail: ‘This brings me to tears’

Amy Radil

KUOW

Audio: Environment & Natural Disaster Reporting

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Mother of all jökulhlaups reported in Southeast Alaska

Matt Miller

KTOO

Second Place

Makah Tribe’s early shelter in place order may seem extreme, but it’s working

Bellamy Pailthorp

KNKX-FM

Audio: Feature, Hard News

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

‘Timber Wars’ episode 3: The owl

Aaron Scott, Peter Frick-Wright, Robbie Carver

Oregon Public Broadcasting

Second Place

Teens are warning each other about sex trafficking on TikTok. Here’s why the videos could do more harm than good

Jadenne Radoc Cabahug

KUOW’s RadioActive Youth Media

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Transmission Episode 19: The Unpaid

Jennifer Wing, Gabriel Spitzer

KNKX-FM

Second Place

Court case challenges how Indian Child Welfare Act could apply in Washington

Tripp Crouse, Manola Secaira

KNBA, Crosscut

Audio: Feature, Soft News

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

The Tale of the Black birdwatchers and ruffled feathers on Facebook

Deborah Wang, Gil Aegerter

KUOW

Second Place

This immigrant has uplifting tips on making quarantine work. He’s been living like this for a year Esmy Jimenez, Liz Jones

KUOW

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

A pandemic hasn’t stopped ‘Lunch Lady Doree’ from feeding kids in West Seattle

Ashley Gross

KNKX-FM

Second Place

In Mertarvik And Newtok, Nothing Gets In The Way Of Basketball

Greg Kim

KYUK Public Media

Audio: Government & Politics Reporting

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Who takes responsibility for this racist ad?

David Hyde, Gil Aegerter

KUOW

Second Place

Vote-by-mail is the future — and it’s already here

Sara Bernard, Donna Blankinship

Crosscut

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Shared State Episode 3: ‘Grateful to God’

Mara Silvers

Montana Free Press

Second Place

County Alert System Left Many Without Notifications During The Almeda Fire

Erik Neumann

Jefferson Public Radio

Audio: Health & Science Reporting

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Covid-19 Stalks a Montana Town Already Grappling With Asbestos Disease

Nate Hegyi

Kaiser Health News, NPR, Mountain West News Bureau

Second Place

Searching for cremated remains in the ashes of Oregon’s wildfires

Jes Burns

Oregon Public Broadcasting

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Transmission Episode 8: The Virus-Eye View

Gabriel Spitzer, Jennifer Wing

KNKX-FM

Second Place

Viral Buildings? Sample Testing For COVID-19 Could Prevent Outbreaks

Tiffany Eckert, Rachael McDonald

KLCC

Audio: Investigative Reporting

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

School Abuse

Ann Dornfeld, Liz Jones

KUOW

Second Place

Death Investigation in Washington

Kari Plog, Geoffrey Redick

KNKX-FM

Audio: Social Equity Reporting

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

For students of color, Covid-19 reveals deep inequities in Seattle area schools

Essey Paulos, Mimi Zekaryas, Charlotte Engrav

KUOW’s RadioActive Youth Media

Second Place

Racism In The Great Outdoors: Oregon’s Natural Spaces Feel Off Limits To Black People

Monica Samayoa

Oregon Public Broadcasting

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Ashland Grapples With Shooting Death Of 19-Year-Old Aidan Ellison

April Ehrlich

Jefferson Public Radio

Second Place

Klamath COVID-19 Outbreak Shows Risks To Farmworkers

Erik Neumann

Jefferson Public Radio

Video: Comprehensive Pandemic Coverage

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Postcards from the Pandemic

Staff

Oregon Public Broadcasting

Second Place

Covering the Covid-19 Pandemic in Alaska

Tracy Sabo, Alaska’s News Source Staff

Alaska’s News Source

Video: Feature, Hard News

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

100 days of protests

Brooke Herbert, Teresa Mahoney

The Oregonian/OregonLive

Second Place

The Road

Dan Haggerty, Kurt Austin

KGW

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Northwest Now: Picking Up the Past

Tom Layson

KBTC Public Television

Second Place

Cattle Mutilations

Steve Kaufmann

Central Oregon Daily News

Video: Feature, Soft News

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Helmet John

Laural Porter, Kurt Austin

KGW-TV

Second Place

Senior Year Was Crazy

Jen Dev

Crosscut

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

The Hugging Booth

Andrea Lutz Reporter, Paul Humphrey Photographer

KTVQ

Second Place

Losing limbs but never losing hope

Nate Eaton

EastIdahoNews.com

Video: General Assignment, No Time Limit

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Indigenous Spirituality Inside Oregon Prisons

Arya Surowidjojo, Bradley W. Parks, MacGregor Campbell, Jan Boyd

Oregon Public Broadcasting

Second Place

Did DDT play a role in my family’s cancers?

Jesse Nichols, Regan Bervar

Grist

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Elk in Clatsop County

Emily Lindblom

The Astorian

Second Place

There is None Here

Steve Kaufmann

Central Oregon Daily News

Video: General Assignment, Within 24 Hours

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Portland’s Violin Vigil For Elijah McClain

Arya Surowidjojo, Courtney Sherwood, Claudia Meza, Jan Boyd

Oregon Public Broadcasting

Second Place

The winter survivor

Hank Davis

KTUU-TV Anchorage

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Daybells served warrants in Hawaii

Nate Eaton, Eric Grossarth, Nate Sunderland

EastIdahoNews.com

Second Place

And We’re Gonna Be Back

Steve Kaufmann

Central Oregon Daily News

Video: Investigative Reporting

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Seeking Justice

Alaska’s News Source Staff

KTUU-TV Anchorage

Second Place

Collapsing Beds

Jill Burke, Eric Sowl

KTUU-TV Anchorage

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Molest Me Mondays

Nia Wong

KXLY-TV

Second Place

MTN Investigates: Dense Diagnosis

Andrea Lutz Reporter, Eric Gaylord Photographer, James Rafferty Graphics

KTVQ

Video: Sports

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Iditarod 2020 Ceremonial Start

Tracy Sabo, KTUU Staff

KTUU-TV Anchorage

Second Place

A sport to call her own

Beth Verge

KTUU-TV Anchorage

Video: Video Series

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Human Elements

Sarah Hoffman, Ted Alvarez, Beatriz Costa Lima

Crosscut

Second Place

Road Trippin’: A Summer to Ourselves

Tracy Sabo, KTUU Staff

KTUU-TV Anchorage

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Videos on the 40th anniversary of the eruption of Mount St. Helens

Courtney Talak, Marissa Heffernan, Mallory Gruben

The Daily News

Second Place

The Daybell case unfolds

Nate Eaton, Eric Grossarth, Nate Sunderland

EastIdahoNews.com

Multimedia Storytelling

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Disappearing Daughters

Corinne Chin and Erika Schultz

The Seattle Times

Second Place

Move to Include: In the Shadow of Fairview

Kami Horton, Dan Evans

OPB

MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Logger Evolution

Adam Duvernay

The Register-Guard

Second Place

Alaska Natives on the Frontline

Jenna Kunze, Alice Qannik Glenn

High Country News; Coffee & Quaq

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

May 18, 1980: The volcano changed us forever

Staff

The Daily News

Second Place

Love Your Neighbor – A Community Conversation Project

Nicole Vulcan

Source Weekly

Collaboration

First Place

The Cutting

Rob Davis, Tony Schick, Lylla Younes

The Oregonian/OregonLive, Oregon Public Broadcasting, ProPublica

Second Place

Outsiders

Will James, Sydney Brownstone, Scott Greenstone, Vianna Davila

KNKX-FM, Seattle Times Project Homeless

Column

First Place

Race and the City

Glenn Nelson

Crosscut

Second Place

Freedom of the Press in the PNW

Jennifer Karchmer

Whatcom Watch

Magazines: Arts & Culture

First Place

Voice of Resistance

Rachel Gallaher

GRAY Magazine

Second Place

Pierogies a Polish Taste of the Holidays

Adriana Janovich

Edible Inland Northwest

Magazines: Environment & Natural Disasters

First Place

What Do You Do With Kelp?

Stefan Milne

Seattle Met

Second Place

A River Runs Through US

David Ryder, Stefan Milne

Seattle Met

Magazines: Food & Restaurants

First Place

Some ranchers resistant to use of antibiotics

Sierra Dawn McClain

The Other Oregon

Second Place

No More Basic Brunches

Allecia Vermillion, Rosin Saez

Seattle Met

Magazines: Health & Science

First Place

Resilient Seattle

Staff

Seattle Met

Second Place

Rampant

James Ross Gardner

Seattle Met

Magazines: Magazine Print Page Design

First Place

10 Startups to Watch // Pandemic Pivot // 100 Ways to Give Back

Alex Schloer

South Sound Business Magazine

Second Place

3 Features

Michael Novak, Brian Breneman

Portland Monthly

Magazines: Personal Profile

First Place

Rocky Yeh’s Good Life

Allecia Vermillion

Seattle Met

Second Place

Flying farmer: One man’s journey to reach new heights on the farm and in the clouds

Sierra Dawn McClain

The Other Oregon

Photo & Design: Feature Photography

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Santa in age of COVID

Mark Graves

The Oregonian/OregonLive

Second Place

Bird(s)

Mark Graves

The Oregonian/OregonLive

MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Healthcare Worker Tribute

Amanda Cowan

The Columbian

Second Place

Dogs Can Help Veterans Heal

Amanda Ray

Yakima Herald-Republic

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Mariah Taylor prays for her late son, whom she says was killed in a similar way to George Floyd

Alex Wittwer

Willamette Week

Second Place

Snow Day on Council Crest

Jonathan House

The Portland Tribune

Photo & Design: General News Photography

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

11th & Pine

Megan Farmer

KUOW Public Radio

Second Place

Seattle Protests for Racial Justice

Megan Farmer

KUOW Public Radio

MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Astria Regional Shuts Down

Amanda Ray

Yakima Herald-Republic

Second Place

Peterson BLM Vigil

Amanda Cowan

The Columbian

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Horror, Hope, and Heroism

Jaime Valdez

The Portland Tribune

Second Place

Lessons From Pandemic Prepare Graduates For Future

Katie Basile

KYUK

Photo & Design: Photo Portfolio

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Megan Farmer

KUOW Public Radio

Second Place

Chris Pietsch

The Register-Guard

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Fire, Gas and Masks

Alex Wittwer

Willamette Week

Second Place

2020 – An Unforgettable Year

Jonathan House

The Portland Tribune

Photo & Design: Portrait Photography

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Taking a shot

Colin Mulvany

The Spokesman-Review

Second Place

Covid-19 Testing

Megan Farmer

KUOW Public Radio

MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

BLM protest family portrait

Dorothy Edwards

Crosscut

Second Place

COVID Homeless Camp

Amanda Cowan

The Columbian

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Long Story Short: The Blind Woodsman

Stuart Mullenberg, Michael Novak

Portland Monthly

Second Place

Bethel Restaurant Owners Consider Closing Down, Returning To Korea

Katie Basile

KYUK

Photo & Design: Print Page Design

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Stephanie Hays

The Seattle Times

Second Place

Chris Soprych

The Spokesman-Review

MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Amy Libby

The Columbian

Second Place

Merridee Hanson

The Columbian

Photo & Design: Sports Action Photography

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Sun sets on prep football

Tyler Tjomsland

The Spokesman-Review

Second Place

Flying Duck

Tyler Tjomsland

The Spokesman-Review

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Jamire Calvin gives thanks

Whittney Thornton

Cougfan.com

Second Place

Boys diving

Meegan M. Reid

Kitsap Sun

Photo & Design: Spot News Photography

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Car hits protester

Dave Killen

The Oregonian/OregonLive

Second Place

Our House Is On Fire

Alan Berner

The Seattle Times

MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

“Jennifer Steckler Evacuates Her Horses”

Mark Ylen

Albany Democrat-Herald

Second Place

Ahtanum Ridge Fire

Amanda Ray Yakima Herald-Republic

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Patriotism and Fire

Jonathan House

The Portland Tribune

Second Place

Empty Apartment Building Burns in Bethel

Katie Basile

KYUK

Photo & Design: Graphics & Illustration

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

The New Abnormal

Jennifer Luxton

The Seattle Times

Second Place

Coronavirus graphics 2020

Emily M. Eng

The Seattle Times

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Illustrations: Holding Court, The Time Traveler, and Magazine Cover

Meredith Schomburg, Heather Landis, Matt Saunders, Michael Novak, Brian Breneman

Portland Monthly

Second Place

Data visualization

Eric Dietrich

Montana Free Press

Photo & Design: Photo Essay

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Serenity

Jonathan Levinson

Oregon Public Broadcasting

Second Place

Portland Was Different

Jonathan Levinson

Oregon Public Broadcasting

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Beachie Creek Fire

Amanda Loman

Salem Reporter

Second Place

The George Floyd Protests Escalate

John Rudoff

Sipa-USA Agency; Anadolu Agency

Writing: Arts & Culture Reporting

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

This Seattle woman brews a cup of tea that tastes like the wedding scene from Game of Thrones

Dyer Oxley, Isolde Raftery

KUOW

Second Place

When the Ocean Gives You Plastic, Make Animals

Alex V. Cipolle

New York Times

MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Bellevue’s anti-Japanese history ‘censored’ at city-run arts festival, artists say

Margo Vansynghel

Crosscut

Second Place

Ed Bereal: The Most Important Activist-Artist You Don’t Know

Alex V. Cipolle

Hyperallergic

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Yale Union Transfer

Brian Oaster

Street Roots

Second Place

Beverly Aarons Arts & Culture Reporting

South Seattle Emerald

Writing: Breaking News

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Deadly Avalanche on Silver Mountain

Jared Brown, Eli Francovich

The Spokesman-Review

Second Place

Thousands march in Spokane on Sunday to protest George Floyd’s death, police brutality

Chad Sokol, Emma Epperly, The Spokesman-Review staff

The Spokesman-Review

MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Seattle mayor imposes curfew after George Floyd protests escalate

Staff

Crosscut

Second Place

Melee erupts during rallies

Kyle Spurr

The Bulletin

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Wildfire Destruction Collection

Rachel Alexander, Saphara Harrell, Jake Thomas

Salem Reporter

Second Place

“No Justice. No Peace.”

Rachel Monahan, Tess Riski & Latisha Jensen

Willamette Week

Writing: Comprehensive Pandemic Coverage

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Tracing the Beginning of the U.S. Pandemic in the Puget Sound

Peter Robison, Dina Bass, Ben Elgin, John Tozzi

Bloomberg News

Second Place

Seattle Times pandemic coverage

Staff

The Seattle Times

MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Pandemic Coverage

Staff

Crosscut

Second Place

Stories from the Pandemic

Alex Paul, Caitlyn M. May, James Day, Kyle Odegard

Albany Democrat-Herald/Corvallis Gazette-Times

Writing: Crime & Law Enforcement Reporting

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Fired, but still a cop: How Washington state’s decertification process leaves troubled officers with their guns

Mike Reicher

Seattle Times

Second Place

This Auburn cop killed 3 and injured others. His department didn’t stop him — outsiders did

Ashley Hiruko, Liz Brazile, Isolde Raftery

KUOW

MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Solved: For 43 years, she was ‘Precious’ Jane Doe

Caleb Hutton

The Daily Herald (Everett, Wa.)

Second Place

Confined with COVID-19?

Jessica Prokop

The Columbian

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

The Life and Death of Billy Baggett

Emily Green

Street Roots

Second Place

Sheriff Hatcher recall collection

Kristin M. Kraemer

Tri-City Herald

Writing: Editorial & Commentary

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

West Linn editorial

Helen Jung

The Oregonian/OregonLive

Second Place

Wildfire editorial

Helen Jung

The Oregonian/OregonLive

MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

In Our View

Colleen Keller

The Columbian

Second Place

Pushing back on bad policy

Mail Tribune Editorial Board

Medford Mail Tribune

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Editorial series

Ned Hickson

Siuslaw News

Second Place

Empathy, racism and police reform

Editorial Board

Street Roots

Writing: Education Reporting

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

School Abuse

Ann Dornfeld, Liz Jones

KUOW

Second Place

Youth Mental and Behavioral Health Collection

Hannah Furfaro

The Seattle Times

MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Central Washington teachers aim to better reach English learners this fall

Janelle Retka

Yakima Herald-Republic

Second Place

Native history is WA history, and tribes are helping schools teach it

Manola Secaira

Crosscut

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

The Impossible Choice Facing Schools

Wilson Criscione

The Inlander

Second Place

For 50 years, police have patrolled schools in Salem. Now, some say it’s time for a new approach.

Rachel Alexander, Saphara Harrell

Salem Reporter

Writing: Environment & Natural Disaster Reporting

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Wildfires’ Toxic Air Leaves Damage Long After the Smoke Clears

Katheryn Houghton

Kaiser Health News

Second Place

Northwest Fire Season

Hal Bernton

The Seattle Times

MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Water shortages in Central Oregon

Michael Kohn

The Bulletin

Second Place

Alaskan Roulette

Zoya Teirstein

Grist

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

RISING FROM RUBBLE: In the aftermath of fires, Southern Oregon faces a human, and economic, tragedy

Sierra Dawn McClain

Capital Press

Second Place

Smoky Skies, Altered Lives Series

Mara Kardas-Nelson, Levi Pulkkinen

InvestigateWest

Writing: Feature, Soft News

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Two Brothers

Tom Hallman Jr.

The Oregonian/OregonLive

Second Place

So negative, yet so positive: At nearly 40 below zero, Fairbanks knows how to chill

Marc Lester

Anchorage Daily News

MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Sniffing out a winner at the Joriad, North America’s truffle-hunting dog championship

Emily Teel

Salem Statesman Journal

Second Place

A tattoo artist learns the essential work of tending to the dead

Margo Vansynghel

Crosscut

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place (TIED)

Ink-stained heroes

Tom Henderson

Old Stuff

First Place (TIED)

Zodiac Signs

Jordan Michelman, Nicole Rifkin, Michael Novak

Portland Monthly

Second Place

Where the presses never stop

Tom Henderson

Polk County Itemizer-Observer

Writing: Government & Politics Reporting

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Workplace Dispute Reveals Big Flaws In Oregon Capitol’s Harassment Policy

Dirk VanderHart

Oregon Public Broadcasting

Second Place

Rural Oregon Leaders Mull Revolt Against COVID-19 Reopening Rules

Emily Cureton

Oregon Public Broadcasting

MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

“Diversity of Thought”

Caitlyn May

Albany Democrat-Herald

Second Place

Money talks: U.S. town prints own currency to boost coronavirus relief

Gregory Scruggs

Thomson Reuters Foundation

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Abused, neglected foster kids housed in motels, state offices

Allegra Abramo, Rachel Nielsen

InvestigateWest

Second Place

The Two Worlds of Heather Scott

Daniel Walters

The Inlander

Writing: Health & Science Reporting

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Covid in the workplace

Hal Bernton

The Seattle Times

Second Place

COVID debunks

Dean Miller

Lead Stories

MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Prison’s Other Death Sentence

Levi Pulkkinen

Crosscut

Second Place

Revered doctor steps down, accusing Seattle Children’s Hospital of racism

David Kroman

Crosscut

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Smoky Skies, Altered Lives Series

Mara Kardas-Nelson, Levi Pulkkinen

InvestigateWest

Second Place

Highly toxic’ smoke grenades deployed at Portland protests

Courtney Vaughn & Jonathan HousePortland Tribune

Writing: Investigative Reporting

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

School Abuse

Ann Dornfeld, Liz Jones

Second Place

Foster Creek

Fedor Zarkhin

The Oregonian/OregonLive

MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Prison’s Other Death Sentence

Levi Pulkkinen

Crosscut

Second Place

“Death at Hells Canyon”

Bennett Hall

Corvallis Gazette-Times

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Death Investigation in Washington

Kari Plog, Geoffrey Redick

KNKX-FM

Second Place

The Life and Death of Billy Baggett

Emily Green

Street Roots

Writing: Poverty & Homelessness Reporting

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Homelessness in a Pandemic Collection

Sydney Brownstone

The Seattle Times

Second Place

Ticketing homeless

Wilson Criscione

The Inlander

MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Socially distanced out of shelter

Tatiana Parafiniuk-Talesnick

The Register-Guard

Second Place

Nearly half of Seattle’s helmet citations go to homeless people

David Kroman

Crosscut

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Finding Home

Joanne Zuhl

Street Roots

Second Place

Lawsuit Grants Pass Criminalizes Homeless

Emily Green

Street Roots

Writing: Series

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Fed wars: The month-long battle between federal law enforcement and Portland protesters

Jonathan Levinson, Conrad Wilson, Ryan Haas

Oregon Public Broadcasting

Second Place

Amazon’s Most Vulnerable Workers Cope With Pandemic and an Unforgiving Corporate Master

Matt Day, Spencer Soper, Josh Eidelson

Bloomberg News

MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Police Shootings Series

Michelle Theriault Boots

Anchorage Daily News

Second Place

Homeless evictions at Juniper Ridge

Brenna Visser

The Bulletin

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Smoky Skies, Altered Lives Series

Mara Kardas-Nelson, Levi Pulkkinen

InvestigateWest

Second Place

The Mount St. Helens eruption, 40 years later

Staff

The Daily News

Writing: Social Equity Reporting

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Shots Fired

Noelle Crombie, Shane Dixon Kavanaugh

The Oregonian/OregonLive

Second Place

The Death that Still Reverberates Douglas Perry

The Oregonian/OregonLive

MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Black pot entrepreneurs fight for piece of Washington’s very white marijuana industry

Melissa Santos

Crosscut

Second Place

The Pandemic Has Closed Public Restrooms, and Many Have Nowhere to Go

Alex Brown

Stateline

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Nikki Kuhnhausen Was Killed By Transphobia. Now, Her Community Fights for Her Legacy.

Blair Stenvick

Portland Mercury

Second Place

Essentially forgotten workers

Malia Spencer

Portland Business Journal

Writing: Sports Column

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

John Canzano

The Oregonian/OregonLive

Second Place

Tim Martinez

The Columbian

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Miles Vance

Lake Oswego Review

Second Place

Gabe Marks

Cougfan.com

Writing: Sports Feature

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

A new beginning: After battling addiction and depression, former UW football standout Walter Bailey found life after death

Mike Vorel

The Seattle Times

Second Place

I needed to be rescued’: Former Seattle teen soccer star says youth coaching safeguards failed to protect her from sexual abuse

Geoff Baker

The Seattle Times

MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

“Jaydon Grant Has a Voice for Change”

Kevin Hampton

Corvallis Gazette-Times

Second Place

‘Moneyball’ comes to high school sports, 3 points at a time

Cameron Van Til

The Daily Herald

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Stories, numbers and one hell of a burden: Mark Smaha’s journey

Cale Ramaker

Cougfan.com

Second Place

Seaside grad, former Duck Miller recalls the good ol’ days

Gary Henley The Astorian

Writing: Sports Reporting

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

I needed to be rescued’: Former Seattle teen soccer star says youth coching safeguards failed to protect her from sexual abuse

Geoff Baker

The Seattle Times

Second Place

Pac 12 deal

John Canzano

The Oregonian/OregonLive

MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Virus’s Blindside Block

Meg Wochnick, Joshua Hart

The Columbian

Second Place

‘Moneyball’ comes to high school sports, 3 points at a time

Cameron Van Til

The Daily Herald

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Long search for WSU basketball legend Don Collins ends in triumph

Barry Bolton

Cougfan.com

Second Place

Ol’ Crimson’s wild ride to Army illustrates passion for WSU

Barry Bolton

Cougfan.com

Writing: Technology, Business & Economics Reporting

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Amazon Has Turned a Middle-Class Warehouse Career Into a McJob

Matt Day and Spencer Soper

Bloomberg News

Second Place

Worst Week

Mike Rogoway

The Oregonian/OregonLive

MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

COVID-19 and now wildfire smoke, vineyard workers vulnerable as grape harvests push on

Emily Teel

Salem Statesman Journal

Second Place

What the pandemic has done to WA’s flagship shellfish industry

Hannah Weinberger

Crosscut

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Wildfires deal blow to wine country

Pete Danko

Portland Business Journal

Second Place

Profiting from Thrift: Who’s Getting Rich Off Your Secondhand Stuff?

Francesca Lyman

InvestigateWest

Writing: Feature, Hard News

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

Winner still to come

MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

A desperate rescue: A father’s heartbreaking attempt to save his family from a raging fire

Capi Lynn

Salem Statesman Journal

Second Place

After TikTok craze at Eagle Falls, his body is still missing

Zachariah Bryan

The Daily Herald (Everett, Wa.)

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

SPECIAL REPORT: A night in hell – Santiam Canyon’s ordeal

Rachel Alexander, Jake Thomas, Saphara Harrell

Salem Reporter

Second Place

How banks fail Black businesses

Matthew Kish, Malia Spencer

Portland Business Journal

Writing: Comprehensive Pandemic Coverage

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Tracing the Beginning of the U.S. Pandemic in the Puget Sound

Peter Robison, Dina Bass, Ben Elgin, John Tozzi

Bloomberg News

Second Place

Staff

The Seattle Times

MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Staff

Crosscut

Second Place

Stories from the Pandemic

Alex Paul, Caitlyn M. May, James Day, Kyle Odegard

Albany Democrat-Herald/Corvallis Gazette-Times

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

COVID-19 Comprehensive Coverage Series

Carolyn Bick

South Seattle Emerald

Second Place

Portlanders Confronting the Virus

Rachel Monahan, Nigel Jaquiss, Aaron Mesh & Tess Riski

Willamette Week

Writing: General Excellence

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Willamette Week

Second Place

Portland Business Journal