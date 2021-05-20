0
Thank you to everyone who submitted work into the 2020 SPJ Region 10 Excellence in Journalism Contest! Winners are listed below.

You can also find a more easily navigable list here.

Audio: Series

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

“Timber Wars” Podcast
Aaron Scott, Peter Frick-Wright, Robbie Carver
Oregon Public Broadcasting

Second Place

People of Color and Mental Health in Oregon
Samantha Matsumoto, Donald Orr, Sage Van Wing
Oregon Public Broadcasting

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Take the Mic
Ashley Gross, Erin Hennessey
KNKX-FM

Second Place

Explore Oregon Podcast
David Davis, Zach Urness
Statesman Journal

Audio: Comprehensive Pandemic Coverage

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Transmission
Staff
KNKX-FM

Second Place

COVID-19 in Alaska’s Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Greg Kim, Krysti Shallenberger
KYUK Public Media

Audio: Crime & Law Enforcement Reporting

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

This woman ‘died three times’ after Seattle Police hit her with a blast ball
Liz Jones, Isolde Raftery
KUOW

Second Place

Former Seattle foster child reflects on end of youth jail: ‘This brings me to tears’
Amy Radil
KUOW

Audio: Environment & Natural Disaster Reporting

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Mother of all jökulhlaups reported in Southeast Alaska
Matt Miller
KTOO

Second Place

Makah Tribe’s early shelter in place order may seem extreme, but it’s working
Bellamy Pailthorp
KNKX-FM

Audio: Feature, Hard News

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

‘Timber Wars’ episode 3: The owl
Aaron Scott, Peter Frick-Wright, Robbie Carver
Oregon Public Broadcasting

Second Place

Teens are warning each other about sex trafficking on TikTok. Here’s why the videos could do more harm than good
Jadenne Radoc Cabahug
KUOW’s RadioActive Youth Media

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Transmission Episode 19: The Unpaid
Jennifer Wing, Gabriel Spitzer
KNKX-FM

Second Place

Court case challenges how Indian Child Welfare Act could apply in Washington
Tripp Crouse, Manola Secaira
KNBA, Crosscut

Audio: Feature, Soft News

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

The Tale of the Black birdwatchers and ruffled feathers on Facebook
Deborah Wang, Gil Aegerter
KUOW

Second Place

This immigrant has uplifting tips on making quarantine work. He’s been living like this for a year Esmy Jimenez, Liz Jones
KUOW

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION 

First Place

A pandemic hasn’t stopped ‘Lunch Lady Doree’ from feeding kids in West Seattle
Ashley Gross
KNKX-FM

Second Place

In Mertarvik And Newtok, Nothing Gets In The Way Of Basketball
Greg Kim
KYUK Public Media

Audio: Government & Politics Reporting

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Who takes responsibility for this racist ad?
David Hyde, Gil Aegerter
KUOW

Second Place

Vote-by-mail is the future — and it’s already here
Sara Bernard, Donna Blankinship
Crosscut

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Shared State Episode 3: ‘Grateful to God’
Mara Silvers
Montana Free Press

Second Place

County Alert System Left Many Without Notifications During The Almeda Fire
Erik Neumann
Jefferson Public Radio

Audio: Health & Science Reporting

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Covid-19 Stalks a Montana Town Already Grappling With Asbestos Disease
Nate Hegyi
Kaiser Health News, NPR, Mountain West News Bureau

Second Place

Searching for cremated remains in the ashes of Oregon’s wildfires
Jes Burns
Oregon Public Broadcasting

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Transmission Episode 8: The Virus-Eye View
Gabriel Spitzer, Jennifer Wing
KNKX-FM

Second Place

Viral Buildings? Sample Testing For COVID-19 Could Prevent Outbreaks
Tiffany Eckert, Rachael McDonald
KLCC

Audio: Investigative Reporting

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

School Abuse
Ann Dornfeld, Liz Jones
KUOW

Second Place

Death Investigation in Washington
Kari Plog, Geoffrey Redick
KNKX-FM

Audio: Social Equity Reporting

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

For students of color, Covid-19 reveals deep inequities in Seattle area schools
Essey Paulos, Mimi Zekaryas, Charlotte Engrav
KUOW’s RadioActive Youth Media

Second Place

Racism In The Great Outdoors: Oregon’s Natural Spaces Feel Off Limits To Black People
Monica Samayoa
Oregon Public Broadcasting

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Ashland Grapples With Shooting Death Of 19-Year-Old Aidan Ellison
April Ehrlich
Jefferson Public Radio

Second Place

Klamath COVID-19 Outbreak Shows Risks To Farmworkers
Erik Neumann
Jefferson Public Radio

Video: Comprehensive Pandemic Coverage

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Postcards from the Pandemic
Staff
Oregon Public Broadcasting

Second Place

Covering the Covid-19 Pandemic in Alaska
Tracy Sabo, Alaska’s News Source Staff
Alaska’s News Source

Video: Feature, Hard News

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

100 days of protests
Brooke Herbert, Teresa Mahoney
The Oregonian/OregonLive

Second Place

The Road
Dan Haggerty, Kurt Austin
KGW

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION 

First Place

Northwest Now: Picking Up the Past
Tom Layson
KBTC Public Television

Second Place

Cattle Mutilations
Steve Kaufmann
Central Oregon Daily News

Video: Feature, Soft News

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Helmet John
Laural Porter, Kurt Austin
KGW-TV

Second Place

Senior Year Was Crazy
Jen Dev
Crosscut

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

The Hugging Booth
Andrea Lutz Reporter, Paul Humphrey Photographer
KTVQ

Second Place

Losing limbs but never losing hope
Nate Eaton
EastIdahoNews.com

Video: General Assignment, No Time Limit

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Indigenous Spirituality Inside Oregon Prisons
Arya Surowidjojo, Bradley W. Parks, MacGregor Campbell, Jan Boyd
Oregon Public Broadcasting

Second Place

Did DDT play a role in my family’s cancers?
Jesse Nichols, Regan Bervar
Grist

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Elk in Clatsop County
Emily Lindblom
The Astorian

Second Place

There is None Here
Steve Kaufmann
Central Oregon Daily News

Video: General Assignment, Within 24 Hours

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Portland’s Violin Vigil For Elijah McClain
Arya Surowidjojo, Courtney Sherwood, Claudia Meza, Jan Boyd
Oregon Public Broadcasting

Second Place

The winter survivor
Hank Davis
KTUU-TV Anchorage

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Daybells served warrants in Hawaii
Nate Eaton, Eric Grossarth, Nate Sunderland
EastIdahoNews.com

Second Place

And We’re Gonna Be Back
Steve Kaufmann
Central Oregon Daily News

Video: Investigative Reporting

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Seeking Justice
Alaska’s News Source Staff
KTUU-TV Anchorage

Second Place

Collapsing Beds
Jill Burke, Eric Sowl
KTUU-TV Anchorage

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Molest Me Mondays
Nia Wong
KXLY-TV

Second Place

MTN Investigates: Dense Diagnosis
Andrea Lutz Reporter, Eric Gaylord Photographer, James Rafferty Graphics
KTVQ

Video: Sports

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Iditarod 2020 Ceremonial Start
Tracy Sabo, KTUU Staff
KTUU-TV Anchorage

Second Place

A sport to call her own
Beth Verge
KTUU-TV Anchorage

Video: Video Series

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Human Elements
Sarah Hoffman, Ted Alvarez, Beatriz Costa Lima
Crosscut

Second Place

Road Trippin’: A Summer to Ourselves
Tracy Sabo, KTUU Staff
KTUU-TV Anchorage

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Videos on the 40th anniversary of the eruption of Mount St. Helens
Courtney Talak, Marissa Heffernan, Mallory Gruben
The Daily News

Second Place

The Daybell case unfolds
Nate Eaton, Eric Grossarth, Nate Sunderland
EastIdahoNews.com

Multimedia Storytelling

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Disappearing Daughters
Corinne Chin and Erika Schultz
The Seattle Times

Second Place

Move to Include: In the Shadow of Fairview
Kami Horton, Dan Evans
OPB

MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Logger Evolution
Adam Duvernay
The Register-Guard

Second Place

Alaska Natives on the Frontline
Jenna Kunze, Alice Qannik Glenn
High Country News; Coffee & Quaq

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

May 18, 1980: The volcano changed us forever
Staff
The Daily News

Second Place

Love Your Neighbor – A Community Conversation Project
Nicole Vulcan
Source Weekly

Collaboration

First Place

The Cutting
Rob Davis, Tony Schick, Lylla Younes
The Oregonian/OregonLive, Oregon Public Broadcasting, ProPublica

Second Place

Outsiders
Will James, Sydney Brownstone, Scott Greenstone, Vianna Davila
KNKX-FM, Seattle Times Project Homeless

Column

First Place

Race and the City
Glenn Nelson
Crosscut

Second Place

Freedom of the Press in the PNW
Jennifer Karchmer
Whatcom Watch

Magazines: Arts & Culture

First Place

Voice of Resistance
Rachel Gallaher
GRAY Magazine

Second Place

Pierogies a Polish Taste of the Holidays
Adriana Janovich
Edible Inland Northwest

Magazines: Environment & Natural Disasters

First Place

What Do You Do With Kelp?
Stefan Milne
Seattle Met

Second Place

A River Runs Through US
David Ryder, Stefan Milne
Seattle Met

Magazines: Food & Restaurants

First Place

Some ranchers resistant to use of antibiotics
Sierra Dawn McClain
The Other Oregon

Second Place

No More Basic Brunches
Allecia Vermillion, Rosin Saez
Seattle Met

Magazines: Health & Science

First Place

Resilient Seattle
Staff
Seattle Met

Second Place

Rampant
James Ross Gardner
Seattle Met

Magazines: Magazine Print Page Design

First Place

10 Startups to Watch // Pandemic Pivot // 100 Ways to Give Back
Alex Schloer
South Sound Business Magazine

Second Place

3 Features
Michael Novak, Brian Breneman
Portland Monthly

Magazines: Personal Profile

First Place

Rocky Yeh’s Good Life
Allecia Vermillion
Seattle Met

Second Place

Flying farmer: One man’s journey to reach new heights on the farm and in the clouds
Sierra Dawn McClain
The Other Oregon

Photo & Design: Feature Photography

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Santa in age of COVID
Mark Graves
The Oregonian/OregonLive

Second Place

Bird(s)
Mark Graves
The Oregonian/OregonLive

MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Healthcare Worker Tribute
Amanda Cowan
The Columbian

Second Place

Dogs Can Help Veterans Heal
Amanda Ray
Yakima Herald-Republic

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Mariah Taylor prays for her late son, whom she says was killed in a similar way to George Floyd
Alex Wittwer
Willamette Week

Second Place

Snow Day on Council Crest
Jonathan House
The Portland Tribune

Photo & Design: General News Photography

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

11th & Pine
Megan Farmer
KUOW Public Radio

Second Place

Seattle Protests for Racial Justice
Megan Farmer
KUOW Public Radio

MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Astria Regional Shuts Down
Amanda Ray
Yakima Herald-Republic

Second Place

Peterson BLM Vigil
Amanda Cowan
The Columbian

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Horror, Hope, and Heroism
Jaime Valdez
The Portland Tribune

Second Place

Lessons From Pandemic Prepare Graduates For Future
Katie Basile
KYUK

Photo & Design: Photo Portfolio

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Megan Farmer
KUOW Public Radio

Second Place

Chris Pietsch
The Register-Guard

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Fire, Gas and Masks
Alex Wittwer
Willamette Week

Second Place

2020 – An Unforgettable Year
Jonathan House
The Portland Tribune

Photo & Design: Portrait Photography

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Taking a shot
Colin Mulvany
The Spokesman-Review

Second Place

Covid-19 Testing
Megan Farmer
KUOW Public Radio

MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

BLM protest family portrait
Dorothy Edwards
Crosscut

Second Place

COVID Homeless Camp
Amanda Cowan
The Columbian

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Long Story Short: The Blind Woodsman
Stuart Mullenberg, Michael Novak
Portland Monthly

Second Place

Bethel Restaurant Owners Consider Closing Down, Returning To Korea
Katie Basile
KYUK

Photo & Design: Print Page Design

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Stephanie Hays
The Seattle Times

Second Place

Chris Soprych
The Spokesman-Review

MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Amy Libby
The Columbian

Second Place

Merridee Hanson
The Columbian

Photo & Design: Sports Action Photography

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Sun sets on prep football
Tyler Tjomsland
The Spokesman-Review

Second Place

Flying Duck
Tyler Tjomsland
The Spokesman-Review

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Jamire Calvin gives thanks
Whittney Thornton
Cougfan.com

Second Place

Boys diving
Meegan M. Reid
Kitsap Sun

Photo & Design: Spot News Photography

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Car hits protester
Dave Killen
The Oregonian/OregonLive

Second Place

Our House Is On Fire
Alan Berner

The Seattle Times

MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

“Jennifer Steckler Evacuates Her Horses”
Mark Ylen
Albany Democrat-Herald

Second Place

Ahtanum Ridge Fire
Amanda Ray Yakima Herald-Republic

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Patriotism and Fire
Jonathan House
The Portland Tribune

Second Place

Empty Apartment Building Burns in Bethel
Katie Basile
KYUK

Photo & Design: Graphics & Illustration

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

The New Abnormal
Jennifer Luxton
The Seattle Times

Second Place

Coronavirus graphics 2020
Emily M. Eng
The Seattle Times

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Illustrations: Holding Court, The Time Traveler, and Magazine Cover
Meredith Schomburg, Heather Landis, Matt Saunders, Michael Novak, Brian Breneman
Portland Monthly

Second Place

Data visualization
Eric Dietrich
Montana Free Press

Photo & Design: Photo Essay

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Serenity
Jonathan Levinson
Oregon Public Broadcasting

Second Place

Portland Was Different
Jonathan Levinson
Oregon Public Broadcasting

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Beachie Creek Fire
Amanda Loman
Salem Reporter

Second Place

The George Floyd Protests Escalate
John Rudoff
Sipa-USA Agency; Anadolu Agency

Writing: Arts & Culture Reporting

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

This Seattle woman brews a cup of tea that tastes like the wedding scene from Game of Thrones
Dyer Oxley, Isolde Raftery
KUOW

Second Place

When the Ocean Gives You Plastic, Make Animals
Alex V. Cipolle
New York Times

MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Bellevue’s anti-Japanese history ‘censored’ at city-run arts festival, artists say
Margo Vansynghel
Crosscut

Second Place

Ed Bereal: The Most Important Activist-Artist You Don’t Know
Alex V. Cipolle
Hyperallergic

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Yale Union Transfer
Brian Oaster
Street Roots

Second Place

Beverly Aarons Arts & Culture Reporting
South Seattle Emerald

Writing: Breaking News

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Deadly Avalanche on Silver Mountain
Jared Brown, Eli Francovich
The Spokesman-Review

Second Place

Thousands march in Spokane on Sunday to protest George Floyd’s death, police brutality
Chad Sokol, Emma Epperly, The Spokesman-Review staff
The Spokesman-Review

MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Seattle mayor imposes curfew after George Floyd protests escalate
Staff
Crosscut

Second Place

Melee erupts during rallies
Kyle Spurr
The Bulletin

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Wildfire Destruction Collection
Rachel Alexander, Saphara Harrell, Jake Thomas
Salem Reporter

Second Place

“No Justice. No Peace.”
Rachel Monahan, Tess Riski & Latisha Jensen
Willamette Week

Writing: Comprehensive Pandemic Coverage

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Tracing the Beginning of the U.S. Pandemic in the Puget Sound
Peter Robison, Dina Bass, Ben Elgin, John Tozzi
Bloomberg News

Second Place

Seattle Times pandemic coverage
Staff
The Seattle Times

MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Pandemic Coverage
Staff
Crosscut

Second Place

Stories from the Pandemic
Alex Paul, Caitlyn M. May, James Day, Kyle Odegard
Albany Democrat-Herald/Corvallis Gazette-Times

Writing: Crime & Law Enforcement Reporting

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Fired, but still a cop: How Washington state’s decertification process leaves troubled officers with their guns
Mike Reicher
Seattle Times

Second Place

This Auburn cop killed 3 and injured others. His department didn’t stop him — outsiders did
Ashley Hiruko, Liz Brazile, Isolde Raftery
KUOW

MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Solved: For 43 years, she was ‘Precious’ Jane Doe
Caleb Hutton
The Daily Herald (Everett, Wa.)

Second Place

Confined with COVID-19?
Jessica Prokop
The Columbian

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

The Life and Death of Billy Baggett
Emily Green
Street Roots

Second Place

Sheriff Hatcher recall collection
Kristin M. Kraemer
Tri-City Herald

Writing: Editorial & Commentary

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

West Linn editorial
Helen Jung
The Oregonian/OregonLive

Second Place

Wildfire editorial
Helen Jung
The Oregonian/OregonLive

MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

In Our View
Colleen Keller
The Columbian

Second Place

Pushing back on bad policy
Mail Tribune Editorial Board
Medford Mail Tribune

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Editorial series
Ned Hickson
Siuslaw News

Second Place

Empathy, racism and police reform
Editorial Board
Street Roots

Writing: Education Reporting

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

School Abuse
Ann Dornfeld, Liz Jones
KUOW

Second Place

Youth Mental and Behavioral Health Collection
Hannah Furfaro
The Seattle Times

MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Central Washington teachers aim to better reach English learners this fall
Janelle Retka
Yakima Herald-Republic

Second Place

Native history is WA history, and tribes are helping schools teach it
Manola Secaira
Crosscut

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

The Impossible Choice Facing Schools
Wilson Criscione
The Inlander

Second Place

For 50 years, police have patrolled schools in Salem. Now, some say it’s time for a new approach.
Rachel Alexander, Saphara Harrell
Salem Reporter

Writing: Environment & Natural Disaster Reporting

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Wildfires’ Toxic Air Leaves Damage Long After the Smoke Clears
Katheryn Houghton
Kaiser Health News

Second Place

Northwest Fire Season
Hal Bernton
The Seattle Times

MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Water shortages in Central Oregon
Michael Kohn
The Bulletin

Second Place

Alaskan Roulette
Zoya Teirstein
Grist

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

RISING FROM RUBBLE: In the aftermath of fires, Southern Oregon faces a human, and economic, tragedy
Sierra Dawn McClain
Capital Press

Second Place

Smoky Skies, Altered Lives Series
Mara Kardas-Nelson, Levi Pulkkinen
InvestigateWest

Writing: Feature, Soft News

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Two Brothers
Tom Hallman Jr.
The Oregonian/OregonLive

Second Place

So negative, yet so positive: At nearly 40 below zero, Fairbanks knows how to chill
Marc Lester
Anchorage Daily News

MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Sniffing out a winner at the Joriad, North America’s truffle-hunting dog championship
Emily Teel
Salem Statesman Journal

Second Place

A tattoo artist learns the essential work of tending to the dead
Margo Vansynghel
Crosscut

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place (TIED)

Ink-stained heroes
Tom Henderson
Old Stuff

First Place (TIED)

Zodiac Signs
Jordan Michelman, Nicole Rifkin, Michael Novak
Portland Monthly

Second Place

Where the presses never stop
Tom Henderson
Polk County Itemizer-Observer

Writing: Government & Politics Reporting

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Workplace Dispute Reveals Big Flaws In Oregon Capitol’s Harassment Policy
Dirk VanderHart
Oregon Public Broadcasting

Second Place

Rural Oregon Leaders Mull Revolt Against COVID-19 Reopening Rules
Emily Cureton
Oregon Public Broadcasting

MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

“Diversity of Thought”
Caitlyn May
Albany Democrat-Herald

Second Place

Money talks: U.S. town prints own currency to boost coronavirus relief
Gregory Scruggs
Thomson Reuters Foundation

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Abused, neglected foster kids housed in motels, state offices
Allegra Abramo, Rachel Nielsen
InvestigateWest

Second Place

The Two Worlds of Heather Scott
Daniel Walters
The Inlander

Writing: Health & Science Reporting

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Covid in the workplace
Hal Bernton
The Seattle Times

Second Place

COVID debunks
Dean Miller
Lead Stories

MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Prison’s Other Death Sentence
Levi Pulkkinen
Crosscut

Second Place

Revered doctor steps down, accusing Seattle Children’s Hospital of racism
David Kroman
Crosscut

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Smoky Skies, Altered Lives Series
Mara Kardas-Nelson, Levi Pulkkinen
InvestigateWest

Second Place

Highly toxic’ smoke grenades deployed at Portland protests
Courtney Vaughn & Jonathan HousePortland Tribune

Writing: Investigative Reporting

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

School Abuse
Ann Dornfeld, Liz Jones

Second Place

Foster Creek
Fedor Zarkhin
The Oregonian/OregonLive

MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Prison’s Other Death Sentence
Levi Pulkkinen
Crosscut

Second Place

“Death at Hells Canyon”
Bennett Hall
Corvallis Gazette-Times

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Death Investigation in Washington
Kari Plog, Geoffrey Redick
KNKX-FM

Second Place

The Life and Death of Billy Baggett
Emily Green
Street Roots

Writing: Poverty & Homelessness Reporting

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Homelessness in a Pandemic Collection
Sydney Brownstone
The Seattle Times

Second Place

Ticketing homeless
Wilson Criscione
The Inlander

MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Socially distanced out of shelter
Tatiana Parafiniuk-Talesnick
The Register-Guard

Second Place

Nearly half of Seattle’s helmet citations go to homeless people
David Kroman
Crosscut

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Finding Home
Joanne Zuhl
Street Roots

Second Place

Lawsuit Grants Pass Criminalizes Homeless
Emily Green
Street Roots

Writing: Series

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Fed wars: The month-long battle between federal law enforcement and Portland protesters
Jonathan Levinson, Conrad Wilson, Ryan Haas
Oregon Public Broadcasting

Second Place

Amazon’s Most Vulnerable Workers Cope With Pandemic and an Unforgiving Corporate Master
Matt Day, Spencer Soper, Josh Eidelson
Bloomberg News

MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Police Shootings Series
Michelle Theriault Boots
Anchorage Daily News

Second Place

Homeless evictions at Juniper Ridge
Brenna Visser
The Bulletin

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Smoky Skies, Altered Lives Series
Mara Kardas-Nelson, Levi Pulkkinen
InvestigateWest

Second Place

The Mount St. Helens eruption, 40 years later
Staff
The Daily News

Writing: Social Equity Reporting

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Shots Fired
Noelle Crombie, Shane Dixon Kavanaugh
The Oregonian/OregonLive

Second Place

The Death that Still Reverberates Douglas Perry
The Oregonian/OregonLive

MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Black pot entrepreneurs fight for piece of Washington’s very white marijuana industry
Melissa Santos
Crosscut

Second Place

The Pandemic Has Closed Public Restrooms, and Many Have Nowhere to Go
Alex Brown
Stateline

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Nikki Kuhnhausen Was Killed By Transphobia. Now, Her Community Fights for Her Legacy.
Blair Stenvick
Portland Mercury

Second Place

Essentially forgotten workers
Malia Spencer
Portland Business Journal

Writing: Sports Column

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

John Canzano
The Oregonian/OregonLive

Second Place

Tim Martinez
The Columbian

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Miles Vance
Lake Oswego Review

Second Place

Gabe Marks
Cougfan.com

Writing: Sports Feature

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

A new beginning: After battling addiction and depression, former UW football standout Walter Bailey found life after death
Mike Vorel
The Seattle Times

Second Place

I needed to be rescued’: Former Seattle teen soccer star says youth coaching safeguards failed to protect her from sexual abuse
Geoff Baker
The Seattle Times

MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

“Jaydon Grant Has a Voice for Change”
Kevin Hampton
Corvallis Gazette-Times

Second Place

‘Moneyball’ comes to high school sports, 3 points at a time
Cameron Van Til
The Daily Herald

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Stories, numbers and one hell of a burden: Mark Smaha’s journey
Cale Ramaker
Cougfan.com

Second Place

Seaside grad, former Duck Miller recalls the good ol’ days
Gary Henley The Astorian

Writing: Sports Reporting

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

I needed to be rescued’: Former Seattle teen soccer star says youth coching safeguards failed to protect her from sexual abuse
Geoff Baker
The Seattle Times

Second Place

Pac 12 deal
John Canzano
The Oregonian/OregonLive

MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Virus’s Blindside Block
Meg Wochnick, Joshua Hart
The Columbian

Second Place

‘Moneyball’ comes to high school sports, 3 points at a time
Cameron Van Til
The Daily Herald

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Long search for WSU basketball legend Don Collins ends in triumph
Barry Bolton
Cougfan.com

Second Place

Ol’ Crimson’s wild ride to Army illustrates passion for WSU
Barry Bolton
Cougfan.com

Writing: Technology, Business & Economics Reporting

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Amazon Has Turned a Middle-Class Warehouse Career Into a McJob
Matt Day and Spencer Soper
Bloomberg News

Second Place

Worst Week
Mike Rogoway
The Oregonian/OregonLive

MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

COVID-19 and now wildfire smoke, vineyard workers vulnerable as grape harvests push on
Emily Teel
Salem Statesman Journal

Second Place

What the pandemic has done to WA’s flagship shellfish industry
Hannah Weinberger
Crosscut

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Wildfires deal blow to wine country
Pete Danko
Portland Business Journal

Second Place

Profiting from Thrift: Who’s Getting Rich Off Your Secondhand Stuff?
Francesca Lyman
InvestigateWest

Writing: Feature, Hard News

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

Winner still to come

MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

A desperate rescue: A father’s heartbreaking attempt to save his family from a raging fire
Capi Lynn
Salem Statesman Journal

Second Place

After TikTok craze at Eagle Falls, his body is still missing
Zachariah Bryan
The Daily Herald (Everett, Wa.)

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

SPECIAL REPORT: A night in hell – Santiam Canyon’s ordeal
Rachel Alexander, Jake Thomas, Saphara Harrell
Salem Reporter

Second Place

How banks fail Black businesses
Matthew Kish, Malia Spencer
Portland Business Journal

Writing: Comprehensive Pandemic Coverage

LARGE NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Tracing the Beginning of the U.S. Pandemic in the Puget Sound
Peter Robison, Dina Bass, Ben Elgin, John Tozzi
Bloomberg News

Second Place

Staff
The Seattle Times

MEDIUM NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Staff
Crosscut

Second Place

Stories from the Pandemic
Alex Paul, Caitlyn M. May, James Day, Kyle Odegard
Albany Democrat-Herald/Corvallis Gazette-Times

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

COVID-19 Comprehensive Coverage Series
Carolyn Bick
South Seattle Emerald

Second Place

Portlanders Confronting the Virus
Rachel Monahan, Nigel Jaquiss, Aaron Mesh & Tess Riski
Willamette Week

Writing: General Excellence

SMALL NEWSROOM DIVISION

First Place

Willamette Week

Second Place

Portland Business Journal

