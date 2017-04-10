SPJ Wash launches five scholarship and grant awards. Apply by May 15:

The Western Washington chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists awards five annual scholarships and grants to journalists and journalism students from Bellingham to Vancouver. The deadline for all scholarship and grant applications is May 15 at 11:59 p.m. All materials should be emailed as attachments to spjwascholarships@gmail.com with the appropriate subject line for consideration. No deadline extensions will be granted.

SPJ WESTERN WASHINGTON SCHOLARSHIPS

SPJ awards two $4,500 scholarships to undergraduate students majoring in journalism at two- or four-year Washington state colleges and universities. An additional $1,500 award, the June Anderson Almquist Memorial Scholarship, is offered to a female undergraduate journalism student at the University of Washington.

To apply, please send the following items to spjwascholarships@gmail.com with the subject line “Scholarships.” Incomplete or late applications will not be considered. Scholarships are limited to

students with aspirations to enter the field of journalism.

A copy of your resume. Please include current contact information (mailing address, email and phone number). Also include what year of college you are in, your major and what year you expect to graduate.

A copy of your unofficial transcript with all college credits.

A personal essay of 500 words or less that answers the question, “Why have you chosen a journalism career and what do you hope to accomplish after college?”

SPJ WESTERN WASHINGTON INTERN GRANT

Internships are an important entry into journalism, but most are cost-prohibitive and prevent diverse voices from joining the field. This scholarship is intended to support an undergraduate or graduate student at a Washington state college or university who needs financial assistance to complete an internship. The amount of this grant is undetermined and will be based on the student’s financial need. To apply, please send the following items to spjwascholarships@gmail.com with the subject line “intern grant:”

A copy of your resume. Please include current contact information (mailing address, email and phone number).

A written statement of fewer than 500 words explaining their internship circumstances and financial need, as well as past journalism and school experience. Please include what you hope to learn or accomplish during your internship.

Grant amount. Tell us how much financial assistance you’ll need to complete an internship, including an itemization and justification of the amount you’ll need and why.

SPJ WESTERN WASHINGTON’S ANDREW SCHNEIDER MID-CAREER GRANT

Andrew Schneider, a two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, worked at uncovering truth, finding justice and giving voice to the voiceless as one of the nation’s pre-eminent public health and environmental reporters. A former Seattle Post-Intelligencer reporter, Schneider worked at news organizations across the country, including in Washington, D.C., Pittsburgh and St. Louis. His investigation of asbestos and the vermiculite mine in Libby, Mont., revealed one of the worst cases of industrial poisoning in American history and resulted in an EPA Superfund cleanup. His reports on hazardous gaps in airline safety and on violations and failures in the U.S. organ-transplant system won Pulitzer Prizes. He was described as a “public health hero.”

Schneider was known to keep digging on a big story. Many journalists today lack the resources to carry out such specialized, in-depth investigative reporting. SPJWash’s inaugural Andrew Schneider Scholarship is now open to mid-career journalists in Washington state looking to fund an investigative journalistic project, either new or in progress. Applicants are eligible whether they work at a news organization or freelance.

To apply, please send the following items to spjwascholarships@gmail.com with the subject line “Schneider Grant”: