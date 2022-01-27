SPJ Western Washington to hold Q&A mentoring event Feb. 1

The virtual event connects new and student journalists with professionals.

SPJ Western Washington will host a virtual panel discussion with four industry experts on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m.

Register for the live Zoom event here.

Mark your calendar to hear valuable insights from these panelists:

Liz Brazile, KUOW Public Radio online editor and producer;

Pete Caster, The News Tribune visuals editor and photojournalist;

Susannah Frame, KING5 chief investigative journalist and reporting coach;

Daisy Zavala, Seattle Times breaking news reporter.

Attendees will have the opportunity to network with each other and the panelists in breakout rooms. The panel will then convene to answer questions in a Q&A conversation.

Potential topics include overcoming early career challenges, advice for landing that internship or first job, pros and cons of entering the industry, advice for balancing mental health and work-life balance, and networking in the age of Covid.

Hear first-hand stories about how this group of new and seasoned journalists, editors, freelancers and photojournalists navigated the job market and landed their current roles.