SPJWash election brings on six new board members

After the 2017 membership-wide election, the Society of Professional Journalists Western Washington is pleased to welcome six new members of its Board of Directors.

The board will welcome KING 5 chief investigative reporter Susannah Frame, Crosscut.com and KCTS9 visual journalist Matt Mills McKnight, Seattle Weekly News Editor Daniel Person, Seattle Times real estate reporter Mike Rosenberg, and Seattle Lesbian founder Sarah Toce for two-year terms.

Seattle Times staff photographer Erika Schultz was also re-elected to the board and will serve another two-year term, continuing her long-running service to the organization.

The new board members join continuing members Ashley Stewart (president) of the Puget Sound Business Journal, Dan Catchpole of The Daily Herald, Karen Ducey of Animal News Northwest, Ana Sofia Knauf of The Stranger, Genna Martin of SeattlePI.com, and Caley Cook (past president) of University of Washington.