SPJWash is offering $15,000 in scholarships for journalism students.

The chapter will award two $5,000 scholarships and one $3,500 scholarship to undergraduate students majoring in journalism at two- or four-year Washington state colleges and universities. An additional $1,500 award, the June Anderson Almquist Memorial Scholarship, is offered to a female undergraduate journalism student at the University of Washington. Deadline May 21.

To apply, please send the following items to spjwascholarships@gmail.com with the subject line “Scholarships.” Incomplete or late applications will not be considered. Scholarships are limited to students who want to become journalists.

A copy of your resume. Please include current contact information (mailing address, email and phone number). Also include what year of college you are in, your major and what year you expect to graduate.

A copy of your unofficial transcript with all college credits.

A personal essay of 500 words or less that answers the question, “Why have you chosen a journalism career and what do you hope to accomplish after college?”

Find out more information at the Washington Collegiate Journalism Conference – a day-long workshop series including a tour of KING 5 newsroom – on April 21. SPJ also offers grants for mid-career journalists, photographers and journalism interns. Email spjwash@gmail.com for more information.