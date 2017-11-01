SPJWash seeks paid intern

The Society of Professional Journalists Western Washington Board of Directors seeks a content and event production intern for the 2017-2018 season. This is a paid internship position with about 5-10 hours of work per week starting upon hiring and lasting through mid-June. Hours are mostly flexible, with some required attendance at SPJWash events and meetings on evenings and weekends about once per month.

The SPJWash intern will network with the best journalists in Western Washington, working closely with members of the Board of Directors to create content for spjwash.org, as well as SPJWash social media accounts. This is a great opportunity to get hands-on experience with content production for a non-profit. The intern would also be responsible for communicating with members of the journalism community during regular educational and social events produced by SPJWash.

Duties and responsibilities:

Produce regular social media posts for Facebook and Twitter and manage engagement on those platforms

Conceive, report and produce regular stories and posts for SPJWash.org

Write and edit membership newsletter

Assist in planning and management of social and educational events

Update and maintain SPJWash.org website as needed

Develop and maintain strong relationships with newsroom editors, reporters, and other employees

Gather information needed for Board of Directors annual report

Assist with fundraising to support journalism scholarships and grants

Additional administrative work as needed

Applicants must be 18 years or older. Some exposure to or experience in journalism or PR is required. Applicants should have excellent verbal and written communication skills and the ability to work well under pressure and on deadline. The pay range for this position is $12.50 to $15 per hour depending on experience.

SPJ Western Washington is a journalism advocacy and education organization focused on supporting journalists in the Puget Sound region. For more information visit www.spjwash.org.

To apply, email the following three items to spjwash@gmail.com: 1) a cover letter outlining your suitability for this position and your experience with journalism or PR, 2) a resume, and 3) links to three samples of work that may demonstrate your suitability for this position.

This position is open until filled, but applications will be reviewed beginning November 13, 2017.