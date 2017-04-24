SPJWash will host end-of-season awards celebration party June 5

Join SPJ Western Washington for our annual end-of-season awards bash as we honor the recipients of our awards, scholarships, and grants on June 5 at 6:30 p.m. at Optimism Brewing in Capitol Hill.

We listened carefully to your feedback and this year, we’re throwing a more casual party with a lower ticket price and a shorter program. Each ticket comes with three beers and a slice of pizza. Early bird tickets for $20 are available through the end of May. From June 1-5, general admission $26 tickets are available, and tickets at the door are $30.

We’ll hear a few short speeches from our honorees and all NW Excellence in Journalism Contest certificates and plaques will be available for pickup during the party.

Members from across SPJ Region 10, including Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, and Alaska are encouraged to join us in celebrating the accomplishments of our region’s hard-working journalists over the last year. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the short program beginning at 7 p.m.

Kids and dogs are welcome at the event for free! Optimism Brewing is in Capitol Hill and parking can often be difficult, even on a Monday night. Please plan to take light rail, ride sharing, or carpool to the event. Dress is casual.

Tickets: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2936685