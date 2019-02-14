The 2018 Northwest Excellence in Journalism contest is now live!

SPJ is now accepting entries for the 2018 Northwest Excellence in Journalism contest.

The contest honors journalists across SPJ’s Region 10, which covers Washington, Oregon, Alaska, Idaho, and Montana.

Help us recognize the great work you did in 2018 by entering the contest here: www.betternewspapercontest.com/2017spjnwcontest.

Entries are $20 each. The contest supports the work of the SPJ Western Washington and SPJ Oregon chapters, which provide scholarships, grants and educational programs to journalists and students.

The contest helps support SPJ Wash scholarships and grants, including the $12,000 the chapter awarded in 2018.

There’s no limit to the number of categories you may enter or entries you may submit.

The contest is divided into different size categories, based on newsroom size. Any organization can submit in the “large” category.

Please enter as an “open call contestant.”

Questions? Email spjnwcontest@gmail.com.