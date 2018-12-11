The biggest journalism party of the year is back!

The 6th annual Holiday Scoop is here to bring together area journalists and their supporters in one big year-end bash. Don’t miss it!

Last year’s event raised several thousand dollars in Society of Professional Journalists – Western Washington chapter scholarships for aspiring journalists. This year, we hope to raise even more to help the next generation.

THE HOLIDAY SCOOP 2018

DATE: Thursday, Dec. 20

TIME: 5:30 – 9:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Machine House Brewery (5840 Airport Way S #121, Seattle, WA 98108)

General Tickets: $15 ($20 at the door)

Student Tickets: $10

Note: This venue is dog-friendly and all-ages! Food provided with your ticket. Marination will be serving up the grub!

Here’s why this year’s event, co-hosted once again by your SPJ chapter and AAJA Seattle, is where you want to be on Dec. 20:

• Get in at the lower price introduced last year: $15 in advance, $20 at the door

• Buy prints donated by the NW Photojournalism Print Swap to help raise money for “Passion Projects” for visual journalists, who have been hit hard in the downsizing of newspaper newsrooms. But that hasn’t stopped many of them from continuing their passionate work. They are actively working on visual projects and films that cover a range of local and regional topics including environmental issues like coal, oil, pipelines, pollution; as well as social issues such as the sex trade, immigration and hidden communities.