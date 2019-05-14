The deadline is approaching to apply for SPJ scholarships and internship grants. Here’s how you can.

It’s time for deserving journalism students to apply for scholarships and grant funding from the Western Washington chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

The scholarships for the 2019 – 2020 school year are as follows:

Two SPJ Western Washington Pro chapter scholarships to undergraduates majoring in journalism or communications at two-year or four-year colleges in Washington. One June Anderson Almquist Memorial Scholarship offered to a female undergraduate student majoring in journalism at the University of Washington.



The deadline for scholarship applications is May 31 at 5 p.m. Incomplete or late applications will not be considered. Applicants can apply by emailing the following materials to SPJWAscholarships@gmail.com :

A maximum 500-word personal essay answering the question, “Why have you chosen a journalism career and what do you hope to accomplish after college?” A copy of your resume. Please include current contact information (mailing address, email and phone number). Also include what year of college you are in, your major and what year you expect to graduate. Three work samples – these can be PDFs of print stories or links to online stories or multimedia (photography, audio or video). An unofficial transcript that shows your college credits.



We are also offering the SPJ Western Washington intern grant. Internships are an important entry into journalism, but most are cost-prohibitive and prevent diverse voices from joining the field. This grant is intended to support an undergraduate or graduate student at a Washington state college or university who needs financial assistance to complete an internship. The amount of this grant will be based on the student’s financial need. To apply, please send the following items to spjwascholarships@gmail.com with the subject line “intern grant:” A copy of your resume. Please include current contact information (mailing address, email and phone number).

A written statement of no more than 500 words explaining your internship circumstances and financial need, as well as past journalism and school experience. Please include what you hope to learn or accomplish during your internship.

Grant amount. Tell us how much financial assistance you’ll need to complete an internship, including an itemization and justification of the amount you’ll need and why.

Questions? Send us an email at SPJWash@gmail.com.