21 Mar Upcoming event covers mental health and journalism
Posted at 15:37h in Uncategorized 0 Comments
SPJ Western Washington Pro Chapter presents a discussion on the the implications of the non-stop news cycle of 2020, our financially unstable field, and the ways journalists have learned to cope while navigating our own safety within high-stress environments.
The event will take place virtually on Thursday, April 15, at 6:30 p.m. While this event is free of charge, we do appreciate any and all donations made to our GoFundMe for scholarships for mental health aid, given to journalists who can’t afford therapy.
We will also be discussing the results of our survey on mental health. The survey will remain open until Sunday, April 11 at 11:59 p.m. Take the survey here.
Our panel includes:
Wudan Yan
Freelance Journalist covering Covid-19 & Co-founder of The Writers’ Co-op Podcast
Marcus Green
Publisher of the South Seattle Emerald; Civil Rights Activist & Mental Health Advocate
Leah Sotille
Freelance Journalist reporting on American Extremism – /Host + Reporter: Two Minutes Past Nine & Bundyville Podcast
Katie Gillespie
Administrative officer for Pacific Northwest Newspaper Guild, former staffer at the Spokesman-Review & The Columbian
Dr. Rebecca Hendrickson
Psychiatrist & Neuroscientist specializing in PTSD; Founder of Hendrickson Research Group at University of Washington, teacher in the Psychiatry residency program, and sees patients at the PTSD outpatient clinic at the Veterans Administration in Seattle
No Comments