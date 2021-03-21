Upcoming event covers mental health and journalism

SPJ Western Washington Pro Chapter presents a discussion on the the implications of the non-stop news cycle of 2020, our financially unstable field, and the ways journalists have learned to cope while navigating our own safety within high-stress environments.

The event will take place virtually on Thursday, April 15, at 6:30 p.m. While this event is free of charge, we do appreciate any and all donations made to our GoFundMe for scholarships for mental health aid, given to journalists who can’t afford therapy.

We will also be discussing the results of our survey on mental health. The survey will remain open until Sunday, April 11 at 11:59 p.m. Take the survey here.

Our panel includes:

Wudan Yan Freelance Journalist covering Covid-19 & Co-founder of The Writers’ Co-op Podcast Marcus Green Publisher of the South Seattle Emerald; Civil Rights Activist & Mental Health Advocate Leah Sotille Freelance Journalist reporting on American Extremism – /Host + Reporter: Two Minutes Past Nine & Bundyville Podcast Katie Gillespie Administrative officer for Pacific Northwest Newspaper Guild, former staffer at the Spokesman-Review & The Columbian